ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRAL News

Campbell to leave Big South for CAA in 2023

Buies Creek, N.C. — In a move that continues the trend of conference realignment throughout college sports, Campbell has agreed to join the Colonial Athletic Association. Campbell will remain a Big South Conference member through the upcoming 2022-2023 academic year before CAA membership begins on July 1, 2023. The...
BUIES CREEK, NC
cbs17

Cary teen to start Ph.D. program at NC State this fall

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Cary teen has received a undergraduate degree in applied mathematics at NC State this last school year. Madhusudan Madhavan, 16, graduated with a 4.0 GPA and is now getting ready to start a Ph.D. in applied mathematics. “I’ve always had a passion for learning...
CARY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fayetteville, NC
Fayetteville, NC
Basketball
Fayetteville, NC
Sports
City
Holly Springs, NC
City
Jacksonville, NC
Jacksonville, NC
Sports
WRAL News

Fayetteville man surprised to win $272,000 Fast Play jackpot

Fayetteville, N.C. — A store clerk tipped of a Fayetteville man that he won a Fast Play jackpot. Pernell Shoulars, Jr., a 44-year-old contractor, didn't know at first that he won the $272,000 Fast Play jackpot. The store clerk at the Short Trip on Stoney Point Road in Fayetteville indicated his $10 Triple Win ticket was a winner.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
FOXY 107.1-104.3

Everything That Went Down at Women’s Empowerment 2022

After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Raleigh, North Carolina celebrated the return of their Women’s Empowerment Expo at the PNC Arena on Saturday, July 30. With the theme of “Faith, Family, and Career,” ladies (and gentlemen) were treated to a day of encouragement, inspiration, and motivation. The event, hosted by Radio One […]
RALEIGH, NC
WITN

Man pleads guilty in 2017 shooting death of former ECU football player

RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) - A Greenville man pled guilty on Tuesday to killing a former East Carolina University football player in 2017. WRAL reports that Anthony Domonique Lennon, 24, was shot to death on June 23, 2017, in the parking lot of Bahama Breeze, at 3309 Wake Forest Road. An autopsy determined that he had been shot 13 times in the torso, three times in the right arm and once each in the left arm, right leg and neck. The medical examiner said two of the wounds might have been caused by the same bullet passing through the body twice.
GREENVILLE, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kay Yow
FOX8 News

NC man wins $276,942 after buying $2 ticket at Food Lion

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — Jami Sasso-Zavala, of Raleigh, bought a $2 Lucky for Life ticket and won a $25,000 a year for life prize in Monday’s drawing. Sasso-Zavala bought his winning ticket at the Food Lion on Louisburg Road in Raleigh. When he claimed his prize Tuesday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh, he had the […]
RALEIGH, NC
faytechcc.edu

FTCC welcomes two finalists for the job of College President to campus this month

Fayetteville Technical Community College will welcome two finalists for the job of College President to campus for interviews, meetings and tours. The finalists are Dr. Mark Sorrells, currently Senior Vice President for Academic and Student Services at Fayetteville Technical Community College, and Dr. Pamela Senegal, currently President of Piedmont Community College in Roxboro, N.C. For more information about each candidate, please see their bios posted on the Presidential Search section of FTCC’s website – https://www.faytechcc.edu/campus-offices/office-human-resources/presidentialsearch/ .
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Professional Basketball#Ftcc Athletics#Fayetteville Tech#Holly Springs High School
cbs17

1 grazed by gunfire outside North Raleigh Food Lion, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One person had a minor injury from gunfire outside a grocery store in north Raleigh Thursday night, police said. The incident was reported just after 11 p.m. at the Food Lion near the intersection of Spring Forest and Louisburg roads, according to Raleigh police. A...
RALEIGH, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
NewsBreak
Basketball
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
Country
Greece
cbs17

1 dead, 1 seriously injured in Fayetteville shooting

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN)—One person is dead, and another person is seriously injured after a shooting in Fayetteville, according to police. This happened around 3:15 a.m. Wednesday at the Travelodge in the 2000 block of Cedar Creek Road. Officers said they were responding to a reported shooting. When they arrived,...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
point2homes.com

1021 Ridge Drive, Clayton, Johnston County, NC, 27520

Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. IMMACULATE Brick Ranch on Acre Lot w/Inground Pool! No city taxes or HOA! Move in ready & better than new! NEW Roof, HVAC & more! Reclaimed 3/4" pine floors, Cath ceilings w/Wood beams, tile, granite, wood cabinets & masonry F/P. Sparkling inground salt water pool, fenced back yard w/Pool house & half bath. HUGE garage w/Unfin upstairs, 2 screened porches, beautifully landscaped & lots of extras like Temp sensing foundation vents, remote controlled electrical, gutters w/Guards piped to ditch & much MORE!!
CLAYTON, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy