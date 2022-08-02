ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Bachelorette’s Katie Thurston Defends Madison Prewett’s Engagement to Grant Michael Troutt After Just 9 Months: ‘Finding Love Your Own Way’

By Meredith Nardino
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B0nyJ_0h1r02uz00
Katie Thurston and Madison Prewett. OConnor/AFF-USA.com / MEGA; Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Not here for hypocrites. Katie Thurston stood up for fellow Bachelor alum Madison Prewett after her whirlwind engagement to Grant Michael Troutt .

Madison Prewett and Grant Michael Troutt’s Relationship Timeline

Read article

The Alabama native, 26, announced via Instagram on Monday, August 1, that her boyfriend had popped the question after nine months of dating, gushing that Troutt, 26, was "worth the wait." Though some Bachelor Nation fans believed the milestone came too soon , Thurston, 31, was quick to shut down the negative comments.

"Contestants get engaged after 6-8 weeks which really translates to even less time when you consider the actual time spent together," the former bank marketing manager tweeted on Monday. "You don't get to cheer on leads but s--t on Madi. Happy for her! Congratulations to finding love your own way!"

Prewett made her Bachelor debut during Peter Weber 's season 24, which aired in 2020. The basketball player ultimately walked away from the pilot, 30, after he revealed that he was "intimate" with other contestants during the fantasy suite dates, which she previously noted was a dealbreaker for her. Weber proposed to Hannah Ann Sluss , but he broke off the engagement after realizing he still had feelings for Prewett. The reality stars briefly rekindled their relationship, only to call it quits days after the March 2020 season finale aired.

Off the Market! Bachelor Nation Stars Who Got Engaged in 2022: Photos

Read article

The Made for This Moment author moved on with Troutt in December 2021, but the duo didn't go public with their romance until the following May.

"So now y'all know, I got the realist G in town," Prewett captioned her Instagram reveal. "Grant Michael Troutt, so full of passion and purpose and joy, I am proud I get to do life with someone who loves Jesus and people like you do. The past 5 months have been the best and wildest adventure. Full of highs and lows but there's nobody else in the world I'd rather do life with."

At the time, the "Built Different" podcast host gushed over Prewett's "grace and beauty," writing via social media, "I'm so glad I met you lil Madi rose🦁😋 Hand in hand. My ride or die. I've enjoyed every second of this ride."

Thurston, for her part, got engaged to Blake Moynes during her season 17 Bachelorette journey. The former couple called it quits in October 2021 after six months together. She went on to date former contestant John Hersey but revealed the twosome split in June.

Katie Thurston Sheds Light on John Hersey Split: Everything She's Said

Read article

"We both knew our relationship was not working out," Thurston explained during a November 2021 episode of the "Off the Vine" podcast, denying her ex-fiancé's accusations that she "emotionally" cheated before their breakup. "My relationship with Blake was a very separate situation [from] my relationship with John. There was not overlap. There was nothing but respect. It's just two different situations."

The Washington native has since turned to the dating app Raya to find love.

"I was like, 'I'll apply now, and then six months from now I'll start dating.' Well, they approved me right away. Wasn't ready, but that's fine," she said in a July 26 TikTok, teasing in the caption that she "can't even make a friend" on the app. "I matched with someone and we're talking. And then I get unmatched. Just for friends!"

Comments / 0

Related
E! News

Bachelorette's Bennett Jordan Engaged to Yoga Teacher Emily Chen

Watch: Most UNIQUE Celebrity Engagement Rings: J.Lo & More!. It looks like Bachelor Nation's Bennett Jordan has given out his final rose. The former Bachelorette contestant got engaged to yoga teacher Emily Chen on June 30 and announced the happy news on Instagram Aug. 1. "We have a 1 in...
YOGA
The Hollywood Gossip

Jinger Duggar Rocks Shortest Dress Yet: Is She TRYING to Piss Off Jim Bob?

Jinger Duggar has been rebelling against her problematic parents since long before the world learned exactly how monstrous and abusive they are. Sure, we always knew they were crazy, but few people imagined they would be guilty of anything so horrible as enabling Josh’s abusive behavior and helping him cover up his crimes.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
State
Washington State
HollywoodLife

How Britney Spears Relationship With Sons Sean, 16, & Jayden, 15, Changed After Marrying Sam Asghari

Britney Spears‘ wedding to Sam Asghari on June 9 was packed with VIPs, but there were two very important people that were NOT in attendance — her two sons, Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden Federline, 15. Shortly after getting married in a lavish ceremony at her home in Thousand Oaks, Calif., the 40-year-old singer and Sam, 28, moved into a gorgeous $12 million mansion in Calabasas, Calf., which is the same neighborhood that Sean and Jayden live in with their father, Kevin Federline, 44. And although the two teens were not there to see their mom and Sam say ‘I do’, a source close to Britney told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the relocation has made Britney’s relationship with them “stronger than ever.”
THOUSAND OAKS, CA
ETOnline.com

Amy Slaton, '1000lb-Sisters' Star, Gives Birth To Baby No. 2

1000lb-Sisters star Amy Slaton is sharing the new addition to her family! The reality star took to Instagram to share a carousel of photos from the hospital and reveal that her baby boy is named Glenn Allen Halterman. In the photos, Amy is smiling with her husband Michael Slaton and...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Madison Prewett
Person
John Hersey
Person
Jesus
Person
Hannah Ann Sluss
HollywoodLife

Kendall Jenner & Devin Booker Back Together: He Promised He Wants Marriage, Kids

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker are an item again! After a reported split in late June, a KarJenner source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the famous couple are back at it and going strong again — but not without a fervent effort from the NBA star, 25. “Devin made a huge effort to fix things with Kendall almost as soon as they broke up,” the source told HL. “The threat of losing her was a huge wake-up call for Devin. He’s been laser focused on making her happy ever since, it’s like they’re back in the honeymoon stage. Her friends and family are thrilled that they’re back together, everyone would love to see them get married.”
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Life and Style Weekly

‘Bachelorette’ Alum Nayte Olukoya Relocates to Los Angeles After Split From Michelle Young

Starting fresh. Bachelorette alum Nayte Oluokya moved to Los Angeles one month after his broken engagement with Michelle Young. “Nayte moved to Los Angeles two weeks ago. It’s something that’s been in the back of his mind for some time,” a source revealed to Us Weekly on Friday, July 22. “Nayte wants to get into modeling. He’s still doing tech sales so modeling would be more of a hobby.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
Us Weekly

‘Full House’ Alum Jodie Sweetin and Mescal Wasilewski Are Married After Nearly 5 Years Together

Wedded bliss! Jodie Sweetin and her fiancé, Mescal Wasilewski, have tied the knot less than one year after their romantic engagement. The Full House alum, 40, and the social worker got married on Saturday, July 30, in an intimate California ceremony, she confirmed via Instagram one day later. “Ooooo…. Always nice to have a fresh mani for […]
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

180K+
Followers
20K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy