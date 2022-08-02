Cape Hatteras/Outer Banks KOA Resort adds two ‘glamping’ tents to lodging offerings

Read on www.obxtoday.com
Celebrate National Aviation Day with First Flight Society on August 19 at Dare County Regional Airport
The First Flight Society announced the 4th annual National Aviation Day at Dare County Regional Airport on August 19th, 2022. The event runs from 10AM-3PM and features Airplane Displays, Exhibitors, and Food Trucks. The mission of the celebration is to provide a fun and educational experience promoting, honoring, and celebrating the accomplishments of the Wright Brothers and helping educate the world about aviation. National Aviation Day is a free event aimed at all ages.
Wow! White loggerhead sea turtle hatches on Cape Hatteras National Seashore in North Carolina
HATTERAS, N.C. — Author's note: The video above is on file from August 2021. It's baby sea turtle season on the Outer Banks, and as if that wasn't already the cutest time of year, the Cape Hatteras National Seashore posted about a particularly special hatchling on Monday. One of...
Swimming advisory issued for ocean side site in Dare citing high levels of bacteria in water
Local health officials issued a swimming advisory for parts of Dare County for high bacteria levels in the water.
Dredge Ellis Island to assist in Buxton beach renourishment project
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has announced that the dredge Ellis Island has returned to Dare County to assist the Liberty Island with the Buxton beach renourishment project. On Tuesday morning, August 2, 2022, the Ellis Island resumed dredging operations in Buxton after 10 days of work on the Town of Nags Head’s beach renourishment project. The Ellis Island used the landing point that was previously being used by the Liberty Island (located near the south end of Tower Circle in Buxton) and began pumping north in front of the Outer Banks Motel around 12 p.m. on August 2, 2022.
Oceanside site in Dare County under water quality swimming advisory
HATTERAS, N.C. (WITN) - An advisory against swimming was issued Thursday due to high bacteria levels at an oceanside site in Dare County. The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality says the advisory is for an area at the public beach access at ramp #55 off Museum Drive in Hatteras.
Dare County Board approves funds for imminent and countywide TNR program
The Dare County Board of Commissioners (BOC) approved funds to conduct a countywide trap-neuter-release (TNR) program over the next few months, as an initiative to help keep the local cat population manageable for years to come. Per the initiative, (which was approved at the August 1 meeting), Dare County will...
Family of lifeguards help keep beachgoers safe
Lifeguards Carly and Ellie Gardill pose with their dog Punkin after competing in several ocean rescue events held on the beach recently in Kill Devil Hills. The Gardill sisters, along with brother Nick, lifeguard for Duck and Southern Shores. All of the ocean rescue services from Corolla to Ocracoke competed...
U.S. Coast Guard searches for missing NC boater
The United States Coast Guard is searching for a missing boater after he did not return to shore as expected Tuesday evening.
Missing boater found safe in Rodanthe
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -A boater who was reported missing Wednesday has been found safe in Rodanthe. Carteret County deputies say the boater from Buxton, Jonathan Hess, had some issues with the boat. The Coast Guard joined the search Wednesday after Hess left the South River boat ramp around 4:00...
Plane leaving Dare County makes emergency landing onto NC highway
CRESWELL, N.C. — A plane leaving the Outer Banks made an emergency landing Monday morning in eastern North Carolina, the Washington County Sheriff's Office said. Lieutenant Charles Arnold said a pilot heading from Dare County to Plymouth, N.C. experienced a loss of power and had to make a belly landing on Highway 64 near Creswell.
Kitty Hawk to buy former Sentara Healthcare property
Pasquotank County attorney Mike Cox confirmed Tuesday morning that the Pasquotank Board of Commissioners voted 4-2 Monday night to accept a $4.1 million bid from Town of Kitty Hawk officials to buy a 6-acre parcel at 5200 Croatan Highway in Kitty Hawk. Pasquotank has owned the Dare County property since...
Serious injuries following Sunday collision on US 158
A vehicle collision on US 158 resulted in serious injuries and the closure of the highway for approximately 2 hours Sunday morning. At approximately 8:48 a.m. a 2019 Nissan operated by a 72 year old male from Gilbert, Arizona was turning left onto US 158 from Prospect Avenue at the traffic signal. A Dominion Power work truck (a 2020 Freightliner) travelling northbound and towing a trailer ran through the red light at the Prospect Avenue intersection, striking the Nissan. The driver of the Dominion Power truck was a 55-year-old male from Chesapeake, Virginia.
Man injured in Currituck County hit-and-run
The victim was hit by a car around 11:30 p.m. on southbound US 158 near Peachtree Street, in Jarvisburg.
Plane makes emergency landing on NC Highway 64, no injuries
CRESWELL (AP) — A single-engine plane made an emergency landing on a North Carolina highway on Monday, but no injuries were reported, officials said. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said the plane had a problem and landed on Plane makes emergency landing on NC highway, no injurieswest of Creswell, news outlets reported.
Police: Dominion worker ran red light, seriously hurt other driver on 158 in Kill Devil Hills
A Dominion Energy worker ran his truck through a red light and seriously injured another driver Sunday morning on U.S. 158 in Kill Devil Hills, police say.
Nags Head approves resolution on beach holes
Measure calls for state legislating criminal penalties. In a continuing effort to address the dangers of holes being dug and left unfilled on the beaches, the Nags Head Board of Commissioners passed a resolution during its Aug. 3 meeting seeking state legislation that would create criminal penalties for violations. Citing...
Dare Board approves $422K opioid settlement plan
Funding includes fentanyl testing strips, naloxone distribution. During its Aug. 1 meeting, the Dare County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved a proposal that determines how the county plans to spend the roughly $422,000 it will receive from the national $26 billion opioid litigation settlement for the 2022-2023 Fiscal Year. This...
Kill Devil Hills Police Lieutenant graduates from FBI National Academy
Lieutenant David Pierce with the Kill Devil Hills Police Department recently graduated from the FBI National Academy Session 282. The FBI National Academy is an extensive ten-week program of advanced communications, leadership, and fitness training. The coursework is for U.S. and international law enforcement managers who have been nominated by their agency Chiefs.
