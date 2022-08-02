ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4-star Baton Rouge quarterback decommits from Purdue, considered LSU lean

 3 days ago
The wait for a quarterback in the 2023 class has been drawn out for the LSU Tigers, but it may be coming to an end sooner rather than later.

Coach Brian Kelly got some good news late Monday night as four-star Woodlawn (Baton Rouge) quarterback Ricky Collins decommitted from Purdue after spending nearly a year pledged to the Boilermakers.

After missing on several of the class’ top targets like Jaden Rashada, Dante Moore and Arch Manning, Collins quickly rose up LSU’s board. It is one of several schools that has been ramping up efforts with him in recent weeks.

Shortly following his decommitment, 247Sports Director of Football Recruiting Steve Wiltfong placed a Crystal Ball in the Tigers’ favor for Collins, and he was shortly joined by five other predictions for LSU.

On3 also gives LSU a 97.8% chance of landing him.

Collins is the No. 177 overall prospect and No. 13 quarterback, according to the 247Sports Composite. While the Tigers have enough depth to go without a quarterback this cycle, that’s not necessarily the safest approach in the transfer portal era.

It seems that may not be the case, though, and some more good news with Collins will likely be coming down the pipeline shortly.

