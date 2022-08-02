Read on www.charltoncountyherald.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
mainstreetdailynews.com
CCSO arrests 3 robbery suspects
Columbia County Sherriff’s Office (CCSO) deputies arrested three robbery suspects following a pursuit south of Lake City on Tuesday afternoon. According to a CCSO press release, deputies responded to a Dollar General located at the intersection of State Road 247 and County Road 240 to the report of a robbery. Both a suspect and vehicle description were provided and CCSO deputy John Markmiller observed the suspect vehicle and attempted a traffic stop.
First Coast News
JSO looking to identify person in attempted credit card fraud attempt
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is looking to identify a person allegedly connected to an attempted credit card fraud attempt. JSO says the investigation revealed a victim’s credit card was stolen during an auto theft. Following the auto theft, police say the pictured suspect below attempted to use the credit card at a local business.
fox35orlando.com
Baker County murder: Reward offered in 'execution-style' killings of 2 men, deputies say
MACCLENNY, Fla. - A $5,000 reward is being offered in the "execution-style" killings of two men found dead at a home in a small, northeast Florida community, the Baker County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday in a social media post. During a news conference, Sheriff Scotty Rhoden said its deputies were...
Lake City police attempt to identify individual connected to grand theft
LAKE CITY, Fla. — A grand theft occurred at a Lake City Walmart on July 31 and now police are looking for more information on an individual who may be connected. The Lake City Police Department provided a photo of the individual below. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE...
Police in New Jersey search for bloodied woman seen screaming for help from truck
SOUTH BRUNSWICK, N.J. — Police are asking for help finding a white tractor-trailer cab after witnesses reported seeing a woman inside screaming for help. South Brunswick police issued an alert after the woman was seen yelling for help near a car dealership Wednesday afternoon. A witness told police the...
News4Jax.com
I-TEAM: As fence company owner jailed on fraud charges, customers looking for money
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The owner of a Jacksonville fence company is behind bars on fraud charges after a News4JAX I-TEAM investigation. Customers accuse 63-year-old Glen Northrup of collecting deposits for fence projects and never doing the work. According to the arrest warrant, at least seven victims were identified who...
Jacksonville fence company owner arrested, charged with fraud
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Glen Northrup, 63, appeared in court Thursday, charged with conspiracy to commit organized fraud. Northrup's bond was set at $20,003 wth his next court date scheduled for August 25. He was been placed under arrest Tuesday. After finishing a fraud investigation with several victims involved, Jacksonville...
Attempted bank robbery reported in Orange Park, deputies looking for tips
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff's Office is asking for the community's help identifying a person wanted for attempted robbery at the Bank of America Wednesday. Deputies say the incident happened at 29 Blanding Blvd. CCSO says the alleged suspect entered the bank around 4:43 p.m. Deputies say...
Man facing charges for double murder on Bowden Road, officials say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video above is from a previous report. A man has been arrested in connection to a June double murder. A man and a woman were shot and killed off Bowden Road near the ATM in the Bowden Corners Shopping Village parking lot. On Monday, June...
First Coast News
Deputies are looking for suspect in Springfield shooting
The shooting happened near 19th and Main Streets. The victim was shot several times.
Orange Park woman arrested on charge of child neglect
Orange Park woman arrested for child neglect. Bond set at $50,003.Douglas Sacha, via Getty Images. An Orange Park woman was arrested Tuesday for one count of child neglect after a 5-year-old child under her guardianship was found wandering an apartment complex alone, wearing only underwear and socks.
Multiple incidents cause delays on Argyle Forest Blvd in Jacksonville Wednesday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Heavy police presence was reported on Jacksonville's Westside Wednesday due to a traffic crash. The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department tweeted around 4:26 p.m. that crews are working a traffic crash involving a flipped vehicle at Argyle Forest Blvd. and Spencer's Trace with one person confirmed trapped.
Waycross Journal-Herald
Three Sought in Shooting at Bailey Park
Four people were shot Sunday evening in what Waycross Police Chief Tommy Cox called “gang related” activity during an event held at Bailey Park. Police received several calls about 8:30 p.m. in reference to someone shooting in Bailey Park. Cox said there was an actual organized event going on where someone had rented the park.
Investigation underway after police say person found with gunshot wound near Imeson Park
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A person was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound near Imeson Park on Wednesday, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office confirmed. JSO also reported that a subject is in custody. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. [DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts...
4 shoplifters arrested outside Dillard’s at Orange Park Mall
Four suspects were arrested after shoplifting 22 items from Dillard’s in Orange Park Mall on Wednesday. At approximately 1:05 p.m., deputies were called from Orange Park Mall, 1910 Wells Road, to respond to Dillard’s department store in reference to a shoplifting in progress.
First Coast News
Minor arrested in connection to shooting in New Town area of Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous, related report. A 17-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with a shooting in the New Town area of Jacksonville, an arrest report shows. He was arrested on charges of "altering, destroying, concealing or removing records, documents or physical evidence" and possession of a firearm by a minor.
Brunswick judge denies acquittal request by McMichaels
BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) — A federal judge in Brunswick denied a request to acquit two of the men involved in Ahmaud Arbery’s murder on hate crime charges. In February, Travis and Greg McMichael, along with William “Roddie” Bryan, were found guilty of federal hate crime trials — on top of murder charges at the state […]
Woman accused of helping accused killer of Nassau deputy pleads guilty to accessory charge
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — The woman accused of attempting to help the suspected killer of a Nassau County deputy evade arrest pleaded guilty on Tuesday. In September, the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office arrested Breiana Tole, now 28, of Jacksonville, the same day Patrick McDowell was captured at a baseball field in Callahan following a five-day manhunt.
Former JSO Officer pleaded guilty to trespassing, sentenced to a year probation
Jacksonville Sheriff's Officer Deven Reed was sentenced to a year probation by Judge Mose Floyd Tuesday. Reed entered a plea of guilty to trespassing, a lesser charge than the charges of burglary he was facing. The sentence includes the possibility of early termination after six months if stipulations are met.
4 cars collide with person who ran onto I-95 in Nassau County
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol has confirmed that at 10:50 p.m. on Wednesday an unidentified person ran out onto I-95 and was struck by four separate vehicles. The incident happened in Nassau County on I-95 northbound, at mile marker 380. FHP’s official report indicates that a tractor...
