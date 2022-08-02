ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Folkston, GA

CCSO arrests 3 robbery suspects

Columbia County Sherriff’s Office (CCSO) deputies arrested three robbery suspects following a pursuit south of Lake City on Tuesday afternoon. According to a CCSO press release, deputies responded to a Dollar General located at the intersection of State Road 247 and County Road 240 to the report of a robbery. Both a suspect and vehicle description were provided and CCSO deputy John Markmiller observed the suspect vehicle and attempted a traffic stop.
LAKE CITY, FL
First Coast News

JSO looking to identify person in attempted credit card fraud attempt

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is looking to identify a person allegedly connected to an attempted credit card fraud attempt. JSO says the investigation revealed a victim’s credit card was stolen during an auto theft. Following the auto theft, police say the pictured suspect below attempted to use the credit card at a local business.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Zoey Fields

Orange Park woman arrested on charge of child neglect

Orange Park woman arrested for child neglect. Bond set at $50,003.Douglas Sacha, via Getty Images. An Orange Park woman was arrested Tuesday for one count of child neglect after a 5-year-old child under her guardianship was found wandering an apartment complex alone, wearing only underwear and socks.
ORANGE PARK, FL
Waycross Journal-Herald

Three Sought in Shooting at Bailey Park

Four people were shot Sunday evening in what Waycross Police Chief Tommy Cox called “gang related” activity during an event held at Bailey Park. Police received several calls about 8:30 p.m. in reference to someone shooting in Bailey Park. Cox said there was an actual organized event going on where someone had rented the park.
WAYCROSS, GA
First Coast News

Minor arrested in connection to shooting in New Town area of Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous, related report. A 17-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with a shooting in the New Town area of Jacksonville, an arrest report shows. He was arrested on charges of "altering, destroying, concealing or removing records, documents or physical evidence" and possession of a firearm by a minor.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WSAV News 3

Brunswick judge denies acquittal request by McMichaels

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) — A federal judge in Brunswick denied a request to acquit two of the men involved in Ahmaud Arbery’s murder on hate crime charges.  In February, Travis and Greg McMichael, along with William “Roddie” Bryan, were found guilty of federal hate crime trials — on top of murder charges at the state […]

