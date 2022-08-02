Broncos training camp: Live updates from Day 6 of practice

As we ramp up for the 2022 college football season with fall camp starting across the nation, that doesn’t mean that recruiting has taken a complete back seat just yet. Over the next month, we can expect to see a number of commitments as high school players looking to announce their decisions and get that out of the way before they start their own senior years of ball.
For the Oregon Ducks, this is turning out to be a good thing so far. Recently, the Ducks picked up a few Crystal Ball predictions on 247Sports to land 3-star linebacker Jerry Mixon, a talented player out of California.
Mixon is rated by 247Sports as the No. 56 LB in the 2023 class, and No. 715 overall in the nation. He announced that his final commitment decision will come on August 12 at 2:30 PT, live on the 247Sports Youtube Channel.
Jerry Mixon’s Recruiting Profile
Ratings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
3
88
CA
LB
Rivals
N/A
N/A
CA
LB
ESPN
3
76
CA
LB
On3 Recruiting
3
86
CA
LB
247 Composite
3
0.8700
CA
LB
Vitals
Hometown
San Francisco, California
Projected Position
Linebacker
Height
6-foot-2
Weight
220 pounds
Class
2023
Recruitment
Received Oregon Offer on April 27, 2022
Received Crystal Ball Prediction to Oregon on August 1, 2022
Will announce commitment on August 12, 2022
Top Schools
Oregon Ducks
UCLA Bruins
Arizona Wildcats
Arizona State Sun Devils
Missouri Tigers
