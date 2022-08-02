ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

CalvertHealth awards its employees

By Jesse Yeatman
Calvert Recorder
Calvert Recorder
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PioJ2_0h1qvEMF00

After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, CalvertHealth was able to hold this year’s 45th annual awards banquet in person on June 11 at the Rod ‘N’ Reel Resort.

President and CEO Dean Teague, who recently announced his intent to retire in 2023, was emotional when he shared, “I can’t even begin to express how proud I am of our workforce and all we have accomplished over the last several years. I am a people person, and what I will miss the most about CalvertHealth is you. Your determination, your grit and the way you care for our patients each and every day.”

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Industry#Linus Business
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Calvert Recorder

Calvert Recorder

Prince Frederick, MD
295
Followers
258
Post
58K+
Views
ABOUT

Serving Calvert County since 1971

 https://www.somdnews.com/recorder/

Comments / 0

Community Policy