CalvertHealth awards its employees

After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, CalvertHealth was able to hold this year’s 45th annual awards banquet in person on June 11 at the Rod ‘N’ Reel Resort.

President and CEO Dean Teague, who recently announced his intent to retire in 2023, was emotional when he shared, “I can’t even begin to express how proud I am of our workforce and all we have accomplished over the last several years. I am a people person, and what I will miss the most about CalvertHealth is you. Your determination, your grit and the way you care for our patients each and every day.”