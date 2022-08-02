Read on nascar.nbcsports.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Johnson City Press
North Wilkesboro Speedway scores a major victory
Racing returned to the historic North Wilkesboro Speedway in a big way Tuesday night. NASCAR veteran Ryan Newman won the Tour Top Modified feature in the opening night of the “Racetrack Revival” in front of a sold-out front grandstand.
11-year-old driver makes history at North Wilkesboro Speedway
NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. — Racing was back on at North Wilkesboro Speedway on Wednesday after a soldout opening night. The track's return is already historic. Tuesday night, an 11-year-old boy became the youngest driver ever to win there. WFMY News 2's Grace Holland caught up with racing lovers and...
wfmynews2.com
Racing returns to North Wilkesboro Speedway after a decades-long hiatus
State funding helped the racetrack get a major upgrade. Fans came out to enjoy the racing and the nostalgia.
Alcohol, speed suspected in deadly motorcycle crash in Iredell County, troopers say
TROUTMAN, N.C. — Alcohol impairment and excessive speed are suspected in a deadly crash Wednesday night that involved a motorcycle in Iredell County, troopers said. A 2007 Victory motorcycle driven by Alexander Christian Turner, 26, of Mooresville, ran a stop sign on Houston Road at the T-intersection of Weathers Creek in Troutman.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kiss951.com
Earthquake Hits North Carolina Mountain Town
Early this morning a small earthquake was felt in the North Carolina mountains. The United States Geological Survey said an earthquake hit near the North Carolina-Virginia border around 12:22 am. This is just 3.9 miles from Blowing Rock, NC, and around 6.3 miles from Boone, NC. The earthquake registered as a 1.8 magnitude.
WBTV
Iredell Co. wreck kills 1, alcohol and speed cited as factors
TROUTMAN, N.C. (WBTV) - Troopers with the North Carolina Highway Patrol say alcohol and excessive speed contributed to a deadly crash reported Wednesday night. The wreck happened around 11:05 p.m. on Houston Road at Weathers Creek Road. Troopers say Alexander Christian Turner, 26 of Mooresville, was driving a motorcycle, failed...
NC woman wins $659,989 jackpot after buying $1 ticket
LINCOLNTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Pamela Halsten from Lincolnton bought a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won the $659,989 jackpot in the Easter Sunday drawing, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Halsten bought her winning Quick Pick ticket from the Ingles Market on East Main Street in Lincolnton. She arrived at the lottery headquarters […]
Man killed after running stop sign off-road in Iredell County: Troopers
The crash happened around 11:00 p.m. on Houston Road at Weathers Creek Road.
RELATED PEOPLE
WCNC
Find out more on the The Brushy Mountain Peach & Heritage Festival on the Visit NC Farms app
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. The orchards on Brushy Mountain outside of Wilkesboro, are most widely known for apples, but for generations they have also grown peaches. In this week’s "Mia’s Big Adventures," Mia used the Visit...
Earthquake shakes NC near Blowing Rock & Boone
BLOWING ROCK, N.C. (WJHL) – An earthquake rattled Watauga County, North Carolina Tuesday. According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquake occurred just over three miles north and northeast of the village of Blowing Rock. The USGS places the point of origin right in between Boone and Blowing Rock right along U.S. Highway […]
WRAL
Hidden history: In hotel, theatre, Boone and Blowing Rock connect past to present
This article was written for our sponsor, Watauga County Economic Development Commission. Named for American pioneer Daniel Boone, Boone, N.C, is the seat of Watauga County — and in name alone is the perfect encapsulation of all the history that the county holds. Since its founding in 1849, Watauga...
FOX Carolina
Earthquake reported on North Carolina-Virginia border, USGS says
BLOWING ROCK, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) said an earthquake hit the North Carolina-Virginia border region early Tuesday morning. The 1.8 magnitude quake hit 3.9 miles east of Blowing Rock, North Carolina around 12:22 a.m., according to USGS. It had a depth of zero kilometers.
IN THIS ARTICLE
2 in North Carolina win $1M in Mega Millions drawing
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Numerous winners emerged from the Tar Heel State in Friday’s Mega Millions drawing, including two winners of $1 million. The two $1 million tickets were sold in Charlotte and Mooresville. Those made up two of the 26 tickets nationally that matched all five white balls in the drawing. Congratulation to […]
1 killed in Burke County crash, troopers say
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Burke County Sunday. Trooper responded to the collision around 6:40 p.m. on Frank Whisnant Road near NC Highway 181. A Cadillac DeVille crossed the centerline while driving south on NC 181 and crashed...
wataugaonline.com
2.1 magnitude earthquake measured near Blowing Rock last night
Update – The United States Geological Society has updated the quake from a 1.8 to 2.1 magnitude as was posted in the original article. An earthquake near Blowing Rock was recorded late last night. The 2.1 quake was centered at 3.9 miles east of Blowing Rock and 6.3 miles southeast of Boone at 11:22 pm, according to the United States Geological Society.
WBTV
Completion date pushed back for I-77/I-40 interchange project in Iredell County
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say you can see officers at 65 events throughout Charlotte. Samaritan's Purse to help with Kentucky flood recovery. More than 3 dozen people have been killed in what is one of the state's worst flooding events ever. Hundreds more are still missing. Samaritan’s Purse to help with recovery...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Highway Patrol: 1 person dead after tractor-trailer collides with man
STATESVILLE, N.C. — The North Carolina Highway Patrol said one person has died after a tractor-trailer collided with a worker at a processing plant. According to a release sent Monday, troopers responded to a call Friday evening at an industrial poultry by-product processing plant on Sheffield Road in Iredell County.
125-plus acres near Lake Norman targeted for large residential project
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Another site near Lake Norman appears to be targeted for a large residential project. The Mooresville Planning Board is scheduled to continue a public hearing next week for a request by an entity named NC Land Acquisitions Mooresville LLC, town documents state. The group is seeking approval for a planned development zoning district at a 126-acre site between U.S. Highway 21 and N.C. Highway 115.
Taylorsville Times
Man leads officers on chase
Alexander County Sheriff Chris Bowman reports that on Thursday, July 28, 2022, patrol deputies with the Alexander County Sheriff’s attempted to assist the North Carolina State Highway Patrol with a traffic stop on NC 90 near Hiddenite Church Rd. in the Hiddenite Community. The vehicle failed to stop and fled from the officers, traveling at a high rate of speed down Old Mountain Rd. toward US 64, then taking a right onto US 64 westbound.
It’s 100-mile yard sale weekend from Harmony to Wytheville
Taylor Cartner selling her waresPhoto by Kim McKinney. Are you ready for some bargains? This weekend, July 29th-31st, there are 100 miles of yard sales going on from Harmony, NC to Wytheville, VA.
Comments / 3