ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Wilkesboro, NC

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Johnson City Press

North Wilkesboro Speedway scores a major victory

Racing returned to the historic North Wilkesboro Speedway in a big way Tuesday night. NASCAR veteran Ryan Newman won the Tour Top Modified feature in the opening night of the “Racetrack Revival” in front of a sold-out front grandstand.
NORTH WILKESBORO, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
North Wilkesboro, NC
North Wilkesboro, NC
Sports
kiss951.com

Earthquake Hits North Carolina Mountain Town

Early this morning a small earthquake was felt in the North Carolina mountains. The United States Geological Survey said an earthquake hit near the North Carolina-Virginia border around 12:22 am. This is just 3.9 miles from Blowing Rock, NC, and around 6.3 miles from Boone, NC. The earthquake registered as a 1.8 magnitude.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Iredell Co. wreck kills 1, alcohol and speed cited as factors

TROUTMAN, N.C. (WBTV) - Troopers with the North Carolina Highway Patrol say alcohol and excessive speed contributed to a deadly crash reported Wednesday night. The wreck happened around 11:05 p.m. on Houston Road at Weathers Creek Road. Troopers say Alexander Christian Turner, 26 of Mooresville, was driving a motorcycle, failed...
MOORESVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

NC woman wins $659,989 jackpot after buying $1 ticket

LINCOLNTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Pamela Halsten from Lincolnton bought a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won the $659,989 jackpot in the Easter Sunday drawing, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Halsten bought her winning Quick Pick ticket from the Ingles Market on East Main Street in Lincolnton. She arrived at the lottery headquarters […]
LINCOLNTON, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dale Earnhardt
Person
Dale Earnhardt Jr.
WJHL

Earthquake shakes NC near Blowing Rock & Boone

BLOWING ROCK, N.C. (WJHL) – An earthquake rattled Watauga County, North Carolina Tuesday. According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquake occurred just over three miles north and northeast of the village of Blowing Rock. The USGS places the point of origin right in between Boone and Blowing Rock right along U.S. Highway […]
BLOWING ROCK, NC
FOX Carolina

Earthquake reported on North Carolina-Virginia border, USGS says

BLOWING ROCK, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) said an earthquake hit the North Carolina-Virginia border region early Tuesday morning. The 1.8 magnitude quake hit 3.9 miles east of Blowing Rock, North Carolina around 12:22 a.m., according to USGS. It had a depth of zero kilometers.
BLOWING ROCK, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race Track#Jr Motorsports#North Wilkesboro Speedway#Nws Aug 31#Nbc Sports
FOX8 News

2 in North Carolina win $1M in Mega Millions drawing

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Numerous winners emerged from the Tar Heel State in Friday’s Mega Millions drawing, including two winners of $1 million. The two $1 million tickets were sold in Charlotte and Mooresville. Those made up two of the 26 tickets nationally that matched all five white balls in the drawing. Congratulation to […]
WSOC Charlotte

1 killed in Burke County crash, troopers say

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Burke County Sunday. Trooper responded to the collision around 6:40 p.m. on Frank Whisnant Road near NC Highway 181. A Cadillac DeVille crossed the centerline while driving south on NC 181 and crashed...
BURKE COUNTY, NC
wataugaonline.com

2.1 magnitude earthquake measured near Blowing Rock last night

Update – The United States Geological Society has updated the quake from a 1.8 to 2.1 magnitude as was posted in the original article. An earthquake near Blowing Rock was recorded late last night. The 2.1 quake was centered at 3.9 miles east of Blowing Rock and 6.3 miles southeast of Boone at 11:22 pm, according to the United States Geological Society.
BLOWING ROCK, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
NWS
NewsBreak
Sports
WSOC Charlotte

125-plus acres near Lake Norman targeted for large residential project

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Another site near Lake Norman appears to be targeted for a large residential project. The Mooresville Planning Board is scheduled to continue a public hearing next week for a request by an entity named NC Land Acquisitions Mooresville LLC, town documents state. The group is seeking approval for a planned development zoning district at a 126-acre site between U.S. Highway 21 and N.C. Highway 115.
MOORESVILLE, NC
Taylorsville Times

Man leads officers on chase

Alexander County Sheriff Chris Bowman reports that on Thursday, July 28, 2022, patrol deputies with the Alexander County Sheriff’s attempted to assist the North Carolina State Highway Patrol with a traffic stop on NC 90 near Hiddenite Church Rd. in the Hiddenite Community. The vehicle failed to stop and fled from the officers, traveling at a high rate of speed down Old Mountain Rd. toward US 64, then taking a right onto US 64 westbound.
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy