Read on www.voanews.com
Related
Most dangerous time when China could attack US revealed by experts after Pelosi’s ‘sloppy and ill-advised’ Taiwan trip
CHINA could launch an attack on the US within the next five years as tensions between the two powers over Taiwan continue to escalate, experts warn. The chilling warning comes as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her delegation left the contested island following a historic visit. Pelosi was the highest-level...
Voice of America
With Pelosi Gone, China Circles Taiwan with Missiles
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has left Taiwan, but the effects of her visit continue to play out. China on Thursday intensified military exercises around the self-ruled island. More from VOA’s Bill Gallo in the Taiwanese capital.
Voice of America
The History of the Taiwan-China Divide
China, views Taiwan as a break-away province and has vowed to one day retake it, while Taiwan’s leaders say it is sovereign, regardless of whether they officially declare independence. How did Taiwan reach this point?
Voice of America
China Warned Not to Escalate Tensions Over Pelosi Taiwan Visit
The United States and other countries are warning China not to be provocative following the one-day visit to Taiwan by members of the U.S. Congress, led by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken joined his Group of Seven counterparts in issuing a statement Wednesday saying there...
RELATED PEOPLE
Missile strike kills female commander who 'boasted of how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians' and whose troops fired on civilians in Donbas as she becomes Russia's first senior woman officer to die
A Russian female commander who boasted about how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians and whose troops fired on civilians in the Donbas region has been killed in a missile strike. Lieutenant Colonel Olga 'Kursa' Kachura, 52, was killed instantly after a Ukrainian missile hit her car as she was driving in the city of Horlivka, in the Donetsk region of Ukraine.
Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates vow to deliver a 'significant increase' in oil output if the world faces a winter supply crunch
OPEC leaders Saudi Arabia and the UAE agreed to "significantly increase" oil output if needed. The countries pledged to pump more oil specifically if the world faces a supply crunch this winter. Saudi Arabia, the UAE and other OPEC countries possess as much as 2.7 million bpd of spare capacity.
Voice of America
China Reacts Fiercely to Pelosi’s Taiwan Visit
Washington — U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi concluded on Wednesday a whirlwind visit to Taiwan that was warmly welcomed by the Taiwanese government and seen by Beijing as a “major political provocation” and a challenge to China’s sovereignty. China said punishment for the United States and...
Voice of America
China Launches Military Exercises as Pelosi Completes Taiwan Visit
China is warning that Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan visit will have a "severe impact" on ties with the United States, while the House speaker made clear in Taipei that Washington would not abandon Taiwan in the face of Beijing threats. VOA Senior Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Voice of America
US Postpones Missile Tests to Lower Tensions with China on Taiwan
WHITE HOUSE/TAIPEI — The White House announced a series of steps aimed to defend a “free and open Indo-Pacific” following Chinese firing of at least 11 ballistic missiles into waters encircling Taiwan on Thursday, a day after U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi wrapped up a visit to the island that enraged Beijing.
Voice of America
Worries About China Cloud Run-Up to US Visit to Solomons
Honiara, Solomon Islands — U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman and U.S. Ambassador to Australia Caroline Kennedy will travel to the Solomon Islands this week to commemorate the start of the U.S. battle there 80 years ago during World War II. The visit will highlight the current contest between the U.S. and China over which country has more influence in the Pacific Island region.
Voice of America
China's Drills Threaten Status Quo of Taiwan Strait, Warns Taipei
TAIPEI — China sent more warplanes and ships across the sensitive median line in the Taiwan Strait Friday, according to Taiwanese defense officials, who warned Beijing is jeopardizing the status quo of the strategic waterway. The People’s Liberation Army sent 68 aircraft and 13 vessels for the activities around...
Voice of America
Indo-Pacific Allies Seek NATO Solidarity Amid China’s Show of Force Over Taiwan
TOKYO — Western allies in the Indo-Pacific region have voiced alarm at China’s military exercises surrounding Taiwan and are seeking to bolster links with the United States, Europe and NATO in response to Beijing’s actions. China began five days of live-fire military drills in seven zones surrounding...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Voice of America
Australia Urges Restraint as Regional Tensions Rise Over Pelosi Taiwan Visit
SYDNEY — Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has reaffirmed Canberra’s commitment to maintaining the "status quo" with Taiwan as China launches "targeted military operations" in response to a visit by the U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Friday that Australia seeks “cooperation and...
Voice of America
Pelosi Visit to Taiwan May Prompt More High-Level Visits
WASHINGTON — The impact of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's whirlwind visit to Taiwan is beginning to be felt, experts say, as another group of high-profile politicians solidifies plans to drop in on the self-ruled island that China considers a breakaway province. While China has been preventing Taiwan from...
Voice of America
South African Farmers Decry China’s Wool Ban
Johannesburg — Sipiwo Makinana lives in Ugie, a small town at the foot of the Drakensberg Mountains in a postcard-worthy region of the Eastern Cape province, where he’s a small-scale sheep farmer. Makinana says he usually makes about 150 rand, or $9, per kilo for his wool. But...
Voice of America
Uzbeks, Kyrgyz See Railway With China as Potential Economic Boost
Washington — The latest talks between China, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan have renewed hopes that an ambitious planned railway linking these central Asian countries may finally become a reality. But the history of this project is filled with two decades of false starts and dashed expectations. Following a July 30...
Voice of America
Blinken: China’s Actions Around Taiwan Unjustified, Disproportionate and Provocative
PHNOM PENH — China's military drills around Taiwan in response to the U.S. House speaker's visit to the self-ruled island is a disproportionate and unjustified escalation, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday. Blinken said the United States has made it repeatedly clear to China it does...
Voice of America
US Senate Approves NATO Membership for Sweden, Finland
Washington — The U.S. Senate approved Sweden's and Finland’s accession into the North Atlantic Treaty Organization on Wednesday by a vote of 95-1, sending a strong bipartisan message of support for expanding the Western alliance against Russia. “The NATO vote is a very important vote — for American...
Voice of America
South Korea’s THAAD Missile Shield Reconsidered After North Korean Threats
WASHINGTON — South Korea’s new government has signaled a willingness to consider expanding its use of the U.S.-deployed THAAD missile shield in the face of growing evidence that North Korea is preparing to conduct a nuclear test. Defense experts say the move, which would reverse existing policy and...
Voice of America
VOA Interview: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken
Phnom Penh, Cambodia — Amid soaring tensions over China's military drills in the Taiwan Strait, VOA's Khmer Service Reporter Sun Narin interviewed U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Phnom Penh, Cambodia on Friday. Blinken told VOA that China's reaction to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan this week is "disproportionate and dangerous.” He said the United States will not respond with any provocative actions of its own. Blinken also discussed ways to address the worsening situation in Myanmar, including possible additional sanctions. Blinken said the U.S. wants a positive relationship with Cambodia, and that he discussed the importance of strengthening democracy in the country with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, with elections set for next year.
Comments / 0