Wayne County, NC

One of three North Carolina deputies shot while serving papers dies from injuries

By Kari Barrows
abc45.com
 3 days ago
abc45.com

Sheriff: No reason to believe man who shot deputies would be "hostile"

GOLDSBORO, Wayne County — Wayne County Sheriff Larry Pierce spoke for the first time on Wednesday about the shooting on Monday that sent three of his deputies to the hospital, including one who later died. He said they had no reason to believe the man suspected of shooting the deputies would be “hostile.”
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
abc45.com

Governor Cooper, U.S. Commerce Secretary Raimondo, Announce NC Clean Energy Workforce

Today, North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper joined U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina M. Raimondo to announce that the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) is awarding a $23.7 million American Rescue Plan Good Jobs Challenge grant to North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University to create STEPs4GROWTH, a clean energy workforce training program.
POLITICS
abc45.com

North Carolina A&T granted 23 million dollars

North Carolina A&T is one of the only schools in the country with a clean energy training program. There are under 50 students enrolled now, but the White House and Governor Cooper see these types of jobs as the way to the future. "The clean energy jobs are coming to...
EDUCATION

