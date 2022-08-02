Afghan Migrants in Turkey Worried About Increased Deportations

Read on www.voanews.com
Related
Voice of America
Will US Hit Most-Wanted Haqqanis in Afghanistan?
Sirajuddin Haqqani has not responded to allegations that al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahiri lived under his protection in Kabul and he has not appeared in public since al-Zawahiri’s killing was reported, but Sirajuddin Haqqani still carries a $10 million bounty on his head for his alleged terrorist activities. The 42-year-old...
Most dangerous time when China could attack US revealed by experts after Pelosi’s ‘sloppy and ill-advised’ Taiwan trip
CHINA could launch an attack on the US within the next five years as tensions between the two powers over Taiwan continue to escalate, experts warn. The chilling warning comes as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her delegation left the contested island following a historic visit. Pelosi was the highest-level...
Missile strike kills female commander who 'boasted of how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians' and whose troops fired on civilians in Donbas as she becomes Russia's first senior woman officer to die
A Russian female commander who boasted about how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians and whose troops fired on civilians in the Donbas region has been killed in a missile strike. Lieutenant Colonel Olga 'Kursa' Kachura, 52, was killed instantly after a Ukrainian missile hit her car as she was driving in the city of Horlivka, in the Donetsk region of Ukraine.
Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates vow to deliver a 'significant increase' in oil output if the world faces a winter supply crunch
OPEC leaders Saudi Arabia and the UAE agreed to "significantly increase" oil output if needed. The countries pledged to pump more oil specifically if the world faces a supply crunch this winter. Saudi Arabia, the UAE and other OPEC countries possess as much as 2.7 million bpd of spare capacity.
IN THIS ARTICLE
With Sweden and Finland, NATO wouldn't just get bigger. The alliance would also get a firepower boost
Sweden and Finland are moving to join the NATO alliance. The move is a major rebuke of Russian President Vladimir Putin, who attacked Ukraine in part over concerns of NATO expansion. These two countries will be able to provide NATO with valuable military assets, including in the intelligence domain. Sweden...
Turkey-Russia to act in cooperation against terrorism in Syria
ISTANBUL, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan confirmed determination to act in cooperation against terror organisations in Syria, according to a joint statement following their bilateral meeting.
Voice of America
Turkey’s Assassination of Kurdish Female Commander Prompts Protests in Northwest Syria
On Monday, displaced Afrin civilians from Syria’s northwestern camp of Shehba protested Turkey’s continued threats to begin a new offensive in northern Syria. For VOA, Newroz Resho filed this report narrated by Ozlem Yasak. Camera: Newroz Resho.
Voice of America
FBI: Al-Qaida Determined to Strike at US Despite Leader's Killing
Washington — FBI Director Christopher Wray said on Thursday that he remains worried about the potential for a large-scale attack planned or inspired by al-Qaida despite the killing of its top leader in a U.S. drone strike in Afghanistan last weekend. Both al-Qaida and the Islamic State as well...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Voice of America
Taliban Claim Ignorance about Slain Al-Zawahiri's Presence in Kabul
Islamabad, Pakistan — Afghanistan’s Taliban administration claimed Thursday that it had "no knowledge" that slain al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahiri was residing in Kabul and warned of unspecified “consequences” if the United States breached Afghan territorial sovereignty in the future. The official declaration in local and English...
Voice of America
Mum on Al-Zawahiri’s Killing, Taliban Claim Renewed Resolve to Fight Terror
Islamabad — Afghanistan’s Taliban on Wednesday condemned the U.S. drone strike that killed fugitive al-Qaida chief Ayman al-Zawahiri in Kabul over the weekend but said they still had no information about the intended target and renewed their resolve to combat terrorism. Abdul Salam Hanafi, the second deputy Taliban...
Voice of America
US Visa Processing Delays Called Worst Since 9/11
Visitors to the United States, whether for business, education or leisure travel, are facing significant wait times for visas. Some international travelers are waiting six months to a year to schedule a visa interview, State Department data show. The reason, said David Bier, associate director of immigration policy at the...
Voice of America
VOA Interview: National Security Council Spokesman, Adm. John Kirby
As the Russian war in Ukraine rages on, the Biden administration is seeking to build alliances and partnerships with an eye on two other adversaries—China in the Indo-Pacific and Iran in the Middle East. Siamak Dehghanpour of VOA’s Persian Service recently spoke with Admiral John Kirby, National Security Council coordinator for strategic communications, on what the Biden doctrine looks like in the Middle East, where the president seeks to bolster security for key ally Israel and reengage Saudi Arabia—a country that remains a U.S. strategic partner despite its human rights record.
Voice of America
US Officials Describe Operation Against al-Qaida’s Leader
American officials announced Monday that U.S. forces had carried out a weekend airstrike in Afghanistan that killed al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahiri. U.S. officials say al-Zawahiri helped al-Qaida’s top leader Osama bin Laden plan the September 11 terrorist attacks on the United States. After the attacks, he is believed to have continued to lead al-Qaida. Al-Zawahiri avoided capture by U.S. forces for 21 years.
China scraps cooperation with US over Taiwan spat
China said Friday it was ending cooperation with the United States on a litany of key issues including climate change, anti-drug efforts and military talks, as relations between the two superpowers nosedive over Taiwan. And Friday saw its foreign ministry hit back further against the United States, suspending talks and cooperation on multiple agreements between the two -- including on climate change.
Voice of America
Blinken: China’s Actions Around Taiwan Unjustified, Disproportionate and Provocative
PHNOM PENH — China's military drills around Taiwan in response to the U.S. House speaker's visit to the self-ruled island is a disproportionate and unjustified escalation, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday. Blinken said the United States has made it repeatedly clear to China it does...
Voice of America
Blinken to Lay Out Strategy for Sub-Saharan Africa During Visit
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will launch a three-country tour of Africa on Sunday in South Africa. He is expected to deliver a major speech laying out the Biden administration's strategy for Sub-Saharan Africa. Experts tell VOA that human rights concerns will likely be high on the agenda. VOA's Senior Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports.
Voice of America
Erdogan and Putin to Meet in Sochi for 2nd Time in a Month
Istanbul — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is due to meet his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, in the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi. A just-concluded deal on freeing up Ukrainian grain, along with Russian backing for a new Turkish offensive against Syrian Kurdish forces will be on the agenda.
Voice of America
US Imposes New Sanctions on Russian Elites, Including Putin's Reported Lover
The U.S. imposed new sanctions Tuesday targeting Russian elites, including oligarchs and a woman — one-time Olympic rhythmic gymnast champion Alina Kabaeva — often named in news reports as Russian President Vladimir Putin's lover and mother of four of his children. The Treasury Department froze the visa of...
Voice of America
State Department Prepares New Focus on Cyber Diplomacy
President Joe Biden's nominee to become the first U.S. ambassador at large for cyberspace and digital policy faces a Senate confirmation hearing Wednesday as the administration pushes forward with an effort to assert U.S. leadership in the development of global standards and best practices for the modern internet. Nate Fick,...
Voice of America
Armenia Leader Questions Work of Russian Peacekeepers After Flareup
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Thursday questioned the role of Russian peacekeepers in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh after a new flare-up left three soldiers dead. Pashinyan's rare criticism of ally Moscow came after tensions escalated on Wednesday in the disputed mountainous region, which is mainly populated by ethnic...
Comments / 0