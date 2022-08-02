Mock the Week: BBC Two's comedy panel show to end after 17 years

Read on www.bbc.co.uk
Related
Mock the Week: Andy Parsons says panel show should be ‘put to bed’ after BBC cancellation
Mock the Week should be “put to bed” rather than moved to a new channel after being cancelled by the BBC, comedian Andy Parsons has said.On Tuesday (2 August), it was announced that the BBC had called time on the satirical panel show after 17 years and 21 series “in order to create room for new shows”.A producer for the show said that the team was “naturally hugely disappointed that Mock the Week is coming to an end”, adding: “[We] hope that we will be able to resurface somewhere some day in the future.”While creator Dan Petterson subsequently suggested...
BBC
Strictly Come Dancing 2022: Loose Women star Kaye Adams joins line-up
Loose Women host Kaye Adams has been announced as the fourth contestant to be taking part in this year's Strictly Come Dancing. She joins Radio 2's Richie Anderson and actors Kym Marsh and Will Mellor. "I said I wanted to make the last year of my fifties memorable and I...
Shetland actor ‘bereft’ over co-star Douglas Henshall’s departure
Douglas Henshall’s Shetland co-star has said she is “honestly bereft” he is quitting the hit BBC Drama.Alison O’Donnell, who plays Detective Sergeant Alison “Tosh” McIntosh said working with Henshall was “an insane luxury”.Speaking ahead of the upcoming new series, now in its seventh season, O’Donnell added: “Having the privilege of working so closely with Dougie for all these years was an insane luxury.“I’m trying to be grateful for everything we experienced together rather than focusing on the obvious sadness.“I’m also incredibly proud of what we achieved together, and I know he is too.”Viewers can expect “twists and high-octane drama” said...
BBC should have further explored issues raised about Tim Westwood, report says
The BBC should have further explored issues that were being raised about radio DJ Tim Westwood during his time at the broadcaster, a review into allegations of sexual misconduct has concluded.The corporation has now appointed an independent barrister to lead a broader review to “fully examine” his conduct during the two decades he spent working there.The veteran DJ, who left the BBC in 2013, stepped down from his show on Capital Xtra in April following accusations by several women of misconduct and predatory behaviour.Westwood, 64, “strongly” denies any wrongdoing.In July, the BBC said it received six complaints against Westwood, including...
RELATED PEOPLE
buckinghamshirelive.com
Strictly Come Dancing line-up 2023 sees Will Mellor announced
Actor Will Mellor is the first contestant announced for Strictly Come Dancing. The actor, 46, starred as Gaz in cult Noughties sitcom Two Pints Of Lager And A Packet Of Crisps, also landing roles in the likes of Line Of Duty and Broadchurch. He joined the cast of ITV soap...
Hundreds line streets for funeral of veteran BBC presenter Harry Gration after his death aged 71: Cricket legends Sir Geoffrey Boycott and Dickie Bird join mourners as family pay tribute saying 'we are honoured he was part of our lives'
Hundreds lined the streets for the funeral of veteran TV presenter Harry Gration this morning, after the father-of-six died suddenly on June 24, aged 71. Family, colleagues and friends including cricket legends Sir Geoffrey Boycott and Dickie Bird have been paying their respects to the late BBC star, with crowds of mourners gathering outside the front of York Minster in York well before the thanksgiving service was due to start at 11.30am.
Popculture
TV Anchor Kate McCann Faints During Live Debate
TV anchor Kate McCann is doing "fine" after she fainted on-air during a live debate. McCann, who left her role as a political correspondent at Sky News to join TalkTV as its political editor in January, was hosting The Sun and TalkTV Tory leadership debate between Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss in late July when the show abruptly cut out and was taken off air amid the medical emergency.
We’re two completely different bands: Nicky Byrne reflects on Westlife’s history
Westlife star Nicky Byrne has reflected on the band’s history ahead of their first Wembley Stadium performance, saying the Irish group’s hiatus led to “two completely different bands”.Byrne, 43, found fame with Westlife along with Shane Filan, Mark Feehily, Kian Egan and Brian McFadden. The band disbanded in 2012 after 14 years of success, before reuniting in 2018.Speaking about the changes he has witnessed since the band’s formation in 1998, including the departure of McFadden, 42, in 2004, Byrne told the PA news agency: “To be honest with you, it’s weird, I think we are actually like two different bands....
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Neighbours storyline they desperately want you to forget: Shocking early '90s plot saw Chinese family on Ramsay Street accused of eating the Robinsons' DOG
Footage has resurfaced of a problematic Neighbours storyline in which a Chinese family on Ramsay Street was accused of eating a dog. In the extraordinary clip, which has gained attention on YouTube after the series finale last week, Jim Robinson's daughter Julie Martin (played by Julie Mullins) accuses the Lim family of eating her missing dog.
‘It’s great to be back’: return of Edinburgh Fringe sees surge in sales
Attenders thrilled at festival but disgusted at the price of rooms, while venues are relieved at the bums on seats
BBC
Police and councils call for Cambridge Look East rethink
Police chief constables, fire chiefs and council leaders have asked the BBC to reconsider plans to end the Cambridge-based version of Look East. In a letter to director general Tim Davie, the group representing four counties in the west of the region called it a "retrograde step". The programme was...
U.K.・
