Mock the Week: BBC Two's comedy panel show to end after 17 years

Douglas Henshall’s Shetland co-star has said she is “honestly bereft” he is quitting the hit BBC Drama.Alison O’Donnell, who plays Detective Sergeant Alison “Tosh” McIntosh said working with Henshall was “an insane luxury”.Speaking ahead of the upcoming new series, now in its seventh season, O’Donnell added: “Having the privilege of working so closely with Dougie for all these years was an insane luxury.“I’m trying to be grateful for everything we experienced together rather than focusing on the obvious sadness.“I’m also incredibly proud of what we achieved together, and I know he is too.”Viewers can expect “twists and high-octane drama” said...

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO