ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gatlinburg, TN

A Gatlinburg Hotel is Kicking Out Customers who Feed or Try to Pet Bears

wivk.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.wivk.com

Comments / 0

 

GATLINBURG EAT & DRINK

More
 

GATLINBURG THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iheart.com

Hotel To Kick Out Guests Who Got Close To Bear And Pet It

A hotel owner in Tennessee said he plans to kick out a female guest who was seen petting a bear. Photos taken by Misty Chrismon show the woman reaching her hand out to the bear. “She was petting the nose and everything, and then she put her hand out pretending...
GATLINBURG, TN
thesmokies.com

Buzzed Bull Creamery Pigeon Forge: Finally, an ice cream shop for adults

What’s better than liquid nitrogen ice cream, milkshakes, coffees and espressos?. I’ll tell you – liquid nitrogen ice cream, milkshakes, coffees, espressos and adult mixin’s. Buzzed Bull Creamery isn’t your average, every day run-of-the-mill ice cream shop. This ice cream shop has something the whole family...
PIGEON FORGE, TN
WATE

Inspector finds flies, ‘grimey’ equipment at Alcoa pub

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Nearly 10 critical violations were noted by the inspector at the lowest scoring restaurant in this week’s edition of Food for Thought. The Blackhorse Pub & Brewery on North Hall Road in Alcoa received a 75 which is passing as a grade below 70 is considered a failure.
ALCOA, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Gatlinburg, TN
Pets & Animals
City
Gatlinburg, TN
Local
Tennessee Pets & Animals
Gatlinburg, TN
Lifestyle
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
wvlt.tv

Gatlinburg hotel kicks out guests for being close to bears

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Sunday morning, eyewitnesses described the blood-boiling moments when two people were seen actually walking up to a bear and petting it. This happened Sunday morning at the Quality Inn Creekside hotel in downtown Gatlinburg. Owner Raj Patel said he was made aware of the incident when he saw pictures of a woman extending her hand just inches away from a bear’s mouth.
GATLINBURG, TN
wvlt.tv

Feed-A-Pet Program in critical need of dog food

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville-Knox County Community Action Committee Office on Aging is in desperate need of dry dog food for the Feed-A-Pet program. Feed-A-Pet helps support animals owned by seniors enrolled in the Office on Aging’s Mobile Meals program. “We do rely heavily on donations for the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#East Tennesseans#Sevier#Fed Bear
thesmokies.com

Tips for riding The Tail of The Dragon, your complete guide

As a child of the 80s, the education of my youth came with a handful of recurring staples from elementary through middle school. Each year – seemingly at random – the teacher would wheel in a rickety cart with a television and a top-loading VCR. The lights would be turned down and a video like “Rikki Tikki Tavi” or a cartoon version of “The Hobbit” would be played.
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Gatlinburg Senator talks stiffer punishments for approaching bears

Dollywood is looking for more employees to help with the Harvest Festival and the Smoky Mountain Christmas. Police agencies host ‘National Night Out’ events across metro Atlanta. Updated: 5 hours ago. Police agencies host ‘National Night Out’ events across metro Atlanta. East TN football team sends...
GATLINBURG, TN
moderncampground.com

Camp Margaritaville in Pigeon Forge Adds Huge Arcade, Lazy River for Fun-Loving Guests

In its continued effort to concoct a cocktail of fun camping experiences for its guests, Camp Margaritaville RV Resort and Lodge in Pigeon Forge (Tennessee) has added a family entertainment center with an enormous arcade and tons more amenities to enjoy. Later this summer, the camping paradise is also set...
The Planking Traveler

Take a Boat Ride on America's Largest Underground Lake

Nestled in the quaint town of Sweetwater, TN, you’ll find a once in a lifetime experience on America’s largest underground lake – The Lost Sea Adventure. (To see the world’s largest underground lake, add Dragon’s Breath Cave in Namibia to your bucket list). Let me preface this by saying I’m not a huge fan of caverns (“seen one, seen them all” kind of girl right here), but when I heard that Craighead Caverns had a lake you could take a boat ride on, I knew I had to see it. We made a pit stop here on the way to Chattanooga, but it’s also less than 2 hours from the Gatlinburg/Pigeon Forge area if you’re headed to the Smoky Mountains.
SWEETWATER, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
wivk.com

TWRA Searching for a Missing Fisherman on Watts Bar Lake

The Tennessee Wildlife and Resources Agency is searching for a fisherman who is missing in Watts Bar Lake after an overturned boat was reported near the City of Loudon. Search and rescue crews from Loudon County began searching for the person last night after receiving reports of the overturned boat.
LOUDON, TN
WATE

Knoxville diner opens new Central Street location

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A staple eatery in the Knoxville community is continuing to expand its reach. The Diner at Twisters Shakes & Sundaes has opened up a brand new location at 2200 N. Central Street in North Knoxville. It replaces Rankin Restaurant which closed its doors earlier this year. The menu at Twisters Diner features options for breakfast, lunch, and dinner in addition to some sweet treats like ice cream cones, specialty sundaes and milkshakes. The other two Twisters Diner locations are 7237 Tazewell Pike in Corryton and 5831 Washington Pike in Knoxville.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Cavender’s western wear opens first store in Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – If you are looking to outfit the whole family, Cavender’s Boot City & Western Wear has opened their first location in Tennessee right here in Knoxville. Whether you are in search of the perfect boot for any occasion or you are getting your kids...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Locally raised and processed beef and pork at Hyde Farms

GREENBACK, Tenn. (WATE) – When it comes to their meat and produce products at Hyde Farms, you do not have to look far to view the source as everything is grown, raised, and processed locally in East Tennessee. Hyde Farms goes above and beyond to do meat products right....
GREENBACK, TN
wvlt.tv

Truck flips, closes right lane of I-40 East

ROANE CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - The right lane of I-40 East in Roane County was closed Thursday afternoon after a semi-truck flipped over a guardrail, according to officials with the Tennessee Department of Transportation. The closure backed up traffic for miles, starting at mile marker 360.
ROANE COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy