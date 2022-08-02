Knoxville Police are Investigating a Fatal Stabbing in East Knoxville

Read on www.wivk.com
Knoxville Police Have Identified the Victim of an East Knoxville Shooting
The investigation into a fatal stabbing is on-going and police have identified the victim. Knoxville Police say 53 year-old William Burris lived in the apartment where yesterday’s stabbing and assault occurred on North Bertrand Street. No suspects have been arrested or charged at this time. Anyone with information is...
Knoxville Police Investigating after SUV Backs Into a Northeast Knoxville Business and Flees Scene
Knoxville Police are investigating after a suspect reportedly fired shots and backed an SUV into the front of a Northeast Knoxville Business. Officers responding to Urban Power on Whittle Springs Road this morning (Wednesday) and found an SUV backed into the front door of the business. As the officer approached, the SUV reportedly fled the scene. The officer did not pursue out of concern for the safety of nearby residences.
The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is Investigating after Bodies are Found in Home During Welfare Check
A welfare check leads to the discovery of four bodies in a LaFollette home. The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office went to the home on Log Home Lane yesterday (Wednesday). The family had not been heard from in a week after the father died from natural causes. Deputies had to forcibly enter the home, where they found the four people dead. Officials believe it’s an apparent murder-suicide.
Knoxville Fire Department Officials are Investigating to Determine if a House Fire was Caused by Lightening
The Knoxville Fire Department is investigating a house fire to determine if lightning caused the fire. Crews responding to Sanford Road last night (Wednesday) and discovered that the exterior portion of a home was on fire. The fire was quickly put out but the home has significant damage. No one...
Armed Felon Accused of Pointing Gun at Blount County Deputy in Custody after Helicopter Search
An armed felon accused of pointing a gun at a Blount County Sheriff’s Office deputy is taken into custody after a helicopter search. Officials with the sheriff’s office say a Blount County deputy walked up to 18 year-old Quinn Rayder at the Hamilton Crossing Shopping Center in Alcoa last night (Tuesday) . When Rayder saw the deputy, authorities sayhe pointed his gun at them and then ran away.
TWRA Searching for a Missing Fisherman on Watts Bar Lake
The Tennessee Wildlife and Resources Agency is searching for a fisherman who is missing in Watts Bar Lake after an overturned boat was reported near the City of Loudon. Search and rescue crews from Loudon County began searching for the person last night after receiving reports of the overturned boat.
Highlights: Tennessee Football 2022 Fall Practice 1
The Tennessee Volunteers opened preseason practice on Monday at UT. Here’s some video from the approved shooting periods.
Tennessee Athletics Eclipses Football Season-Ticket Sales Goals, Crushes Record for New Season Tickets Sold
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – With the anticipation of the 2022 football season under second-year head coach Josh Heupel drawing closer, Tennessee Athletics has emphatically eclipsed benchmarks for total season-tickets sold and new season-tickets sold. As of Aug. 3, Tennessee has sold 16,781 new season tickets for the 2022 campaign—168 percent...
Election Day is Today for Various Primaries and the Knox County General Election
Election day is today for the Federal / State Primary, Knox County General Election and the town of Farragut Municipal Election. You must vote at your designated location and present a valid photo ID. Polls close at 8 p.m. You can go to https://www.knoxcounty.org/election/ to view sample ballots and a...
Quotes: Tight-Knit QB Room Continuing to Improve and Provide Leadership
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee enters the 2022 season with a luxury that not many teams in today’s college football have, two veteran quarterbacks with significant starting experience at the Power 5 level. Despite competing with each other on a daily basis, Hendon Hooker and Joe Milton III have...
Jimmy’s blog: UT football season-ticket sales take huge hike
Tennessee’s football season-ticket numbers have been on a downward trend in recent years. You can blame Covid. You can blame mediocre football. You can blame technology. But when you’ve got an exciting product to put on the field, those numbers will jump. And that’s what has happened at...
Quotes: “Athletic” Vols Hit Practice Field For First Time This Preseason
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – There are notable differences from the start of Tennessee’s second preseason camp under Josh Heupel compared to last August. Athleticism, a deeper roster and experience at key positions are aplenty as the Volunteers opened the second fall under Heupel with a two-hour workout on Monday morning.
Quotes: Defense Focused On Developing Depth, Embracing Continuity As Fall Camp Progresses
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The intensity ramped up Wednesday morning at Haslam Field as Tennessee football put on shoulder pads for the first time this fall. Three days into preseason camp and working within Tim Banks‘ defensive system for the second year, UT’s players and staff are embracing that continuity while focusing on building depth for the upcoming 2022 campaign.
