Tiffany & Co is teaming up with blockchain tech company Chain to offer CyptoPunk owners a solid, bejeweled version of their ‘punks.’ Each piece will run as a unique 18 karat (rose or yellow) gold pendant set with at least 30 gemstones or diamonds. Initially inspired by the CyptoPunk chain Tiffany & Co. Executive Alexandre Arnault –– and son of Bernard Arnault –– designed himself, the series will be limited to 250 pieces; with each pendant selling for 30ETH (~$50,000). However, today there are nearly 10,000 CryptoPunks in existence. Pricing for the NFT has fluctuated from $77,000 to $23.7 million over the years, though minting was initially free for anyone with an ETH wallet. Today, the cheapest CryptoPunk costs 74.69 ETH (~$124,000). So while a matching pendant will surely be a splurge – it certainly won’t be what breaks the bank.

LIFESTYLE ・ 2 DAYS AGO