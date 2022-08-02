ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Altra Drops Their First Trail Runner with a BOA Fit Lacing System

According to this study featured in the National Library of Medicine, conventional footwear (a.k.a. your super-fancy new running shoes) is "associated with weaker intrinsic foot muscles that may predispose individuals to reduced foot stiffness and potentially flat foot." Your feet need to flex and move to retain strength and flexibility, and many over-engineered shoes prohibit that kind of movement. The toes in particular suffer: the narrow toe box on most athletic shoes cramp and squish your little piggies, often resulting foot pain or injury.
Stüssy's Air Max 2013 Is Nike's Best Collab of the Year

On a recent episode of How Long Gone, a topic-less podcast hosted by internet personalities and occasional writers Chris Black and Jason Stewart, the latter decries the former for his choice of footwear. Black, a member of team Checks (aka Nike), rarely ever wears Adidas. But, as Stewart points out, he has been nearly non-stop since he bought four — yes, four — pairs of the latest Adidas x Wales Bonner Sambas.
How Sneakers Are Finally Fetching Art-Like Prices

There have always been sneakers that sell for astronomical amounts. On StockX, someone is asking for $257,000 in exchange for a size 9 Nike MAG Back to the Future. A size 11 Nike Dunk SB Low Paris could fetch even more: $356,000, if the seller gets its ask. Pairs like...
Today in Gear: Product News Done Right

Tiffany & Co is teaming up with blockchain tech company Chain to offer CyptoPunk owners a solid, bejeweled version of their ‘punks.’ Each piece will run as a unique 18 karat (rose or yellow) gold pendant set with at least 30 gemstones or diamonds. Initially inspired by the CyptoPunk chain Tiffany & Co. Executive Alexandre Arnault –– and son of Bernard Arnault –– designed himself, the series will be limited to 250 pieces; with each pendant selling for 30ETH (~$50,000). However, today there are nearly 10,000 CryptoPunks in existence. Pricing for the NFT has fluctuated from $77,000 to $23.7 million over the years, though minting was initially free for anyone with an ETH wallet. Today, the cheapest CryptoPunk costs 74.69 ETH (~$124,000). So while a matching pendant will surely be a splurge – it certainly won’t be what breaks the bank.
Chubbies, Long Known for Shorts, Just Dropped Its First-Ever Pants

Shorts are great for spring and summer (and some of you wear them straight through winter and fall) — but when temperatures dip, leaves start to turn brown and fall and you're left wanting a little extra coverage, pants are the only remedy. That said, many styles of pants...
Porsche Specialist Paul Stephens Debuts Lightweight 911 993R

The latest creation from Paul Stephens Autoart takes the 993-series Porsche 911 and turns it into the 993R. Paul Stephens started with a customer brief that asked for the 993 with every area improved by 25 percent. The build took five years to complete, during which time the coronavirus pandemic upended life, and it includes genuine Porsche Motorsport components and parts of Paul Stephens’ own design.
JLab's Affordable Open Sport Wireless Earbuds Are Unlike Anything Else

JLab just announced a pair of wireless earbuds called the JLab Open Sport that, simply put, are truly unique. That's because they have a sort of modular design that allows them to be worn as traditional wireless earbuds or they can a be attached to a pair of glasses (or sunglasses), which might be more comfortable for you.
Lab Grown vs. Natural Diamonds: Everything You Need to Know

If you've shopped for jewelry lately — especially engagement rings — you've surely noticed a growing number of options when it comes to your choice of stone. There's moissanite, an equally tough diamond simulant made from silicon carbide; diamonds, of course, the long-standing standard for center stones; and now lab grown diamonds, which are stones grown, well, in a lab.
Here’s Your Chance to Snag Our Favorite Hiking Sandals on the Cheap

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter. Sandals are made for summer, and thanks to recent reductions in the stigmatization of strappy, open-toe footwear, this particular summer seems to be the ideal season to dust off the pair at the back of your closet. Sandals, especially hiking sandals, aren’t just for camping and whitewater rafting anymore either: fashionistas might hate to admit it, but sandals are a common sight everywhere from Boulder to Brooklyn (wearing them with socks — gasp! — is also becoming a thing).
Video Shows Honda SUV Wrecking McLaren 570s on Woodward Ave

A Honda SUV in southeast Michigan smashed into a highly modified McLaren 570s while making a Michigan Left in early July. Thanks to the wonders of modern in-car cameras, we're able to watch how the accident unfolded. According to the video description, this accident took place on July 7 at...
Mercedes-AMG GT Inspires iXOOST's Latest Bespoke Speaker

Having crafted sound systems from Formula 1 and Lamborghini Aventador exhaust pipes in the past, bespoke audio system company iXOOST now delivers an official AMG Performance Luxury Audio speaker inspired by the Mercedes-AMG GT. Arriving in a 15-kilogram carbon-fiber silhouette that fits in your living room, the speakers draw from...
The 1,049 HP Mercedes-AMG One Hypercar May Take on the Nürburgring Record

Click here to read the full article. The Mercedes-AMG One is a complex bit of kit. Touting a Formula 1-derived plug-in hybrid drivetrain with 1.6-liter V-6 that spins to a dizzying 11,000 rpm, the heavily scooped, spoilered, and finned hypercar has experienced serious setbacks since it first dropped cover at the Frankfurt Motor Show in 2017. Daimler’s then-boss Dieter Zetsche and Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 ace Lewis Hamilton touted the car as a race car disguised as a road car, and by all accounts the consumer product is actually more mechanically ambitious than its F1 counterpart. Hence development hell through the...
