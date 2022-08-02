Out of the four extant horseshoe crab species left on the planet today, only the tri-spine horseshoe crab found along the coast of India, Southeast Asia, China, and Japan, is classified as Endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). The American horseshoe crab, which lives on the east coast of the United States and the Gulf of Mexico, is listed as Vulnerable.

WILDLIFE ・ 2 DAYS AGO