Read on www.treehugger.com
Related
Tree Hugger
Are Horseshoe Crabs Endangered? Conservation Status and Threats
Out of the four extant horseshoe crab species left on the planet today, only the tri-spine horseshoe crab found along the coast of India, Southeast Asia, China, and Japan, is classified as Endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). The American horseshoe crab, which lives on the east coast of the United States and the Gulf of Mexico, is listed as Vulnerable.
One Green Planet
Saudi Arabia’s Controversial New City Run Entirely on Renewable Energy
Saudi Arabia’s Prince revealed a plan to build The Line, a linear 100-mile-long city that will be emission-free and completely run on renewable energy, The Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman revealed the plan in 2021 and said it would be constructed vertically, with no roads or cars. Now the Saudi government has released images of what The Line could look like once complete.
Tree Hugger
Why Don’t British Conservative Politicians Support Renewable Energy?
The hottest temperature ever was recorded in the United Kingdom recently, 40.2 degrees Celcius (104 degrees Fahrenheit). Meanwhile, energy bills are predicted to "remain at "devastating" levels into 2024 and potentially beyond." One might think the two politicians running to be the next leader of the Conservative Party—and, in turn,...
Tree Hugger
Is It Legal to Call Gas 'Natural'? It's Complicated
When I last wrote about natural gas, sustainable home designer and former chemical engineer Edgar Dearden commented, "Stop calling it natural gas! There is nothing natural about it!" In the past I have suggested that we should just call it methane. Dearden no longer uses the term, telling Treehugger: "I...
Comments / 2