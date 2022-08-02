Report: Astros Option Lee With Addition of Vázquez

The Houston Astros optioned Korey Lee after Monday's game as the club welcomes Christian Vázquez.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The Houston Astros have optioned catcher Korey Lee, as he told reporters himself after Monday's loss to the Boston Red Sox. The addition of Christian Vázquez forces the top prospect back to Triple-A Sugar Land.

Lee played in 12 games behind the dish after his July 1 promotion. The 24-year-old hit 4-for-25 with two doubles and nine strikeouts. Vázquez will most likely join the 40-man roster after the transfer of Jason Castro to the 60-day injured list with a left-knee injury.

This likely marks the end of Castro's second stint with the Astros, as the 35-year-old will be a free agent this winter. Retirement is also an option for the aging backstop. Castro's final at-bat for Houston came June 29 against the New York Mets when the lefty smashed a go-ahead two-run home run in the ninth inning.

The acquisition of Trey Mancini came with the departure of Jose Siri, opening a 40-man spot for the first baseman. Taylor Jones — who was recalled Monday — would be the first man on the block to be optioned. But with his ability to play third base, the 28-year-old may stick around until Alex Bregman is back from the paternity list, leaving J.J. Matijevic as the next candidate.

For the Boston Red Sox, Vázquez wore No. 7 — Craig Biggio's retired number. Mancini wore No. 16 for the Baltimore Orioles which is currently worn by Aledmys Díaz in Houston. Finally, Will Smith will most certainly replace Jake Odorizzi on the 40-man and active roster, once the deal is official.

More From SI's Inside The Astros:

Make sure to follow Inside the Astros on Twitter @InsideAstrosSI !