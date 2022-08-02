ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
García's Quality Start for Astros Spoiled by Eovaldi Resurgence

By Kenny Van Doren
 3 days ago

The Houston Astros dropped their first of three games with the Boston Red Sox on Monday.

In the midst of additions to the Houston Astros' roster, the club faced the Boston Red Sox in a somewhat quiet contest. It was the first rematch of the 2021 American League Championship Series in Houston since last October, but this time the Red Sox left victorious.

Boston jumped on the board early with two doubles in the third inning. Jarren Duran drove home Bobby Dalbec from second base with two outs, and that wasn't the only production from the lefty.

Duran scored Dalbec a second time in the fifth inning with a two-run home run to right field. All three of the Red Sox's runs were surrendered by Luis García — who tossed a quality start in his Monday loss.

García twirled seven innings on 99 pitches. The righty yielded his three earned runs on six hits and one walk to his five strikeouts.

Houston Astros Third Baseman Aledmys Díaz and Second Baseman José Altuve

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The Astros' only run support came in the third frame. José Altuve and Yuli Gurriel reached on back-to-back errors to put runners at second and third with no outs to open the inning.

Yordan Álvarez drove a sacrifice fly to left field to score Altuve. Aledmys Díaz kept his hot streak alive, doubling home Gurriel as the next hitter up. But from there, Nathan Eovaldi had other plans. Following the third inning, Eovaldi retired 10 batters in a row, five on punch outs. The Boston righty worked 6 1/3 innings on the night, with four hits and two walks to six strikeouts.

The Astros look to even the series at 7:10 p.m. on Tuesday. Cristian Javier will toe the rubber at Minute Maid Park against righty Kutter Crawford.

InsideTheAstros brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the Houston Astros.

