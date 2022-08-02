Report: Twins Acquire López from Orioles
The Minnesota Twins have reportedly traded for Baltimore Orioles closer Jorge López.
Another move is on the board. The first-place American League Central Minnesota Twins have made a trade to acquire one of baseball's top closers, Jorge López.
López is in the midst of a career year with two seasons of control following 2022. He sports an ERA of just 1.68 over 48 1/3 innings with 19 saves, but his 2.99 FIP suggests some regression may occur.
The Baltimore Orioles, however, have solidified their position. They are sellers. Just 2 1/2 games short of a playoff spot, they've now sold their first baseman and All-Star closer, and more could follow if they're seriously committed to playing for the future.
With a rather weak bullpen in 2022, the Twins get a much needed upgrade. Most of their season has been 'closer by committee', now they'll have a bona fide bullpen ace.
The Houston Astros are well above the Twins in the race for a bye past the Wild Card round, but with two months still remaining in the season, anything can happen.
