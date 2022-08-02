ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Report: Twins Acquire López from Orioles

By Ben Silver
 3 days ago

The Minnesota Twins have reportedly traded for Baltimore Orioles closer Jorge López.

Another move is on the board. The first-place American League Central Minnesota Twins have made a trade to acquire one of baseball's top closers, Jorge López.

López is in the midst of a career year with two seasons of control following 2022. He sports an ERA of just 1.68 over 48 1/3 innings with 19 saves, but his 2.99 FIP suggests some regression may occur.

The Baltimore Orioles, however, have solidified their position. They are sellers. Just 2 1/2 games short of a playoff spot, they've now sold their first baseman and All-Star closer, and more could follow if they're seriously committed to playing for the future.

With a rather weak bullpen in 2022, the Twins get a much needed upgrade. Most of their season has been 'closer by committee', now they'll have a bona fide bullpen ace.

The Houston Astros are well above the Twins in the race for a bye past the Wild Card round, but with two months still remaining in the season, anything can happen.

The Ringer

The Baseball Stadium That “Forever Changed” Professional Sports

Baseball stadiums are never only about baseball. Their utility is both more dynamic and more poetic; as writer and critic Paul Goldberger put it in Ballpark: Baseball in the American City, baseball stadiums are the “ultimate American metaphor.” The metaphor works on at least two levels. As spiritually public places containing “a garden” at their heart, ballparks evoke a tension between “the rural and the urban”—the Jeffersonian preference for the pastoral; the Hamiltonian impulse toward the industrial—that has “existed throughout American history.” Done right, they evince what beauty that tension can produce, the creative potential of this American conflict. But so, too, do baseball stadiums—through design quirks, topographical accommodations, structural evocations of local history—represent characteristics particular to the cities and time periods in which they were constructed. They’re expressions, in this way, about nothing less than how we live.
MLB
CBS Baltimore

Orioles win 6-3 for first-ever season series sweep of Rangers

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) -- The Baltimore Orioles are still winning games after trading slugger Trey Mancini and closer Jorge López, and still hope to have plenty to play for this season. "I think our guys did a great job of of understanding what's still ahead of us," manager Brandon Hyde said after the O's completed their first season series sweep over Texas with a 6-3 win on Wednesday. "We're gonna miss those guys, no doubt. Those are friends and great teammates and they're hard to replace. But also we still have a season to play, and our guys are playing...
BALTIMORE, MD
Houston, TX
