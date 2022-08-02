ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PayPal shares jump on Elliot’s $2 billion stake, annual profit guidance raise

(Reuters) -Shares of PayPal Holdings surged in extended trading on Tuesday after it said Elliott Investment Management has an over $2 billion investment in the company and also raised its annual profit guidance. PayPal’s shares shot up nearly 12% after market close, on the back of Elliot becoming one of...
freightwaves.com

Yellow’s shares soar as LTL carrier posts strong quarter

Shares of Yellow Corp. soared more than 26% in after-hours trading Wednesday as the less than truckload carrier posted earnings per share that more than tripled consensus estimates and reported its highest quarterly operating income since 2007. Earnings per share came in at $1.17, compared to a net loss of...
Benzinga

Where ViewRay Stands With Analysts

Within the last quarter, ViewRay VRAY has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for ViewRay. The company has an average price target of $6.25 with a high of $8.00 and a low of $4.00.
tickerreport.com

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Position Boosted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 1,458.3% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.
InvestorPlace

BABA Stock Jumps as Alibaba Beats on Earnings

That saw it beat out Wall Street's earnings per share (EPS) and revenue estimates. This is despite Covid-19 hurting the company's commerce business. Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) stock is gaining on Thursday following the release of the Chinese e-commerce company’s earnings report for the second quarter of 2022. The good news...
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Coinbase, AMTD Digital, Restaurant Brands, Alibaba and more

Check out the companies making the biggest moves in midday trading on Thursday:. Coinbase — Shares of the cryptocurrency exchange jumped about 15% after the company announced a partnership with BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager, that will allow its institutional clients to buy bitcoin. The ticker COIN also became one of the most mentioned names on Reddit's WallStreetBets forum, according to Quiver Quantitative. Earlier in the day, the stock soared as much as about 40%.
InvestorPlace

MercadoLibre (MELI) Stock Gains on Strong Results

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI), often pitched as a Latin American version of Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) or China’s Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), rose sharply on good results and guidance. MELI stock is up 17% so far this morning. The company said it earned $123 million, or $2.43 per share, on revenue of almost $2.6 billion...
ETF Focus

3 Dividend ETF Picks For August 2022

After months of pain in 2022, investors finally got a reprieve in July. The S&P 500 was up 9%. Small-caps gained 10%. Even long-term Treasuries, which had been beaten down right along with stocks, returned 2-3%. Whether or not this just turns out to be a temporary bear market rally remains to be seen, but for one month at least, optimism returned.
Benzinga

Where Intercept Pharmaceuticals Stands With Analysts

Within the last quarter, Intercept Pharmaceuticals ICPT has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 5 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Intercept Pharmaceuticals. The company has an average price target of $22.0 with a high of $26.00 and a low of $18.00.
Reuters

Corporate earnings underpin TSX as oil prices slide

TORONTO, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index edged higher on Thursday as gains for consumer and industrial shares offset fresh lows for oil prices that pressured the energy sector, a day before key U.S. and Canadian jobs data.
