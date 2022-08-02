Read on www.kq2.com
MO man chases nurse, fights deputy, kicks dog
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — Around 6:40 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, the Camden County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a man who attacked several employees and shoppers at a Linn Creek general store before taking off in a white truck. While the deputies were on the way to the scene of the crime, they […]
St. Francois Co. woman hopes to lower legal BAC to .04 for first responders
BONNE TERRE, Mo. — A St. Francois County mother has successfully lobbied more than 20 states to consider changing their drunk driving laws, and now she’s taking aim at the legal limit for first responders. “It’s very concerning,” said Cecilia Williams. That’s how Cecilia Williams describes...
Imperial man arrested for stolen truck
(Hillsboro) This past weekend, a stolen pick-up truck was recovered and an arrest was made in the case by a Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputy. Sheriff’s Office Spokesman Grant Bissell says the vehicle was stolen late Friday night from the Dollar General Store in Otto, and the arrest was made a short time later.
Woman with gun holds carjacking suspect at bay until Crystal City Police arrive
A 37-year-old Jefferson County man who recently attempted a carjacking at the Twin City Mall parking lot in Crystal City was thwarted by his apparent poor driving skills and a woman with a gun, Crystal City Police Chief Chad Helms said. He said the incident occurred about 3 p.m. Aug...
Ted Drewes to get median, crosswalk after two killed in traffic, alderman says
ST. LOUIS — The city is planning to make changes to the road in front of the iconic Ted Drewes frozen custard stand on Chippewa Street after two pedestrians were killed by traffic this summer, the area’s alderman said. Alderman Tom Oldenburg said police are increasing traffic enforcement...
Police address high-profile violent crimes in St. Louis
Police are still investigating the shooting of a woman outside of a Walgreens store on north Grand Monday.
Missouri man charged with three armed robberies, faces up to 20 years in prison
A Missouri man appeared in court Tuesday to face charges accusing him of three armed robberies or attempted robberies of St. Louis County businesses and the discharge of a firearm during one of the incidents. Matthew Sabir, 37, from Wentzville, was indicted July 27 in U.S. District Court in St....
Festus man admits to stealing $854K from St. Louis employer
A Festus man admitted to stealing more than $854,000 from his employer in a series of schemes since 2017.
Missouri man admits selling fatal dose of fentanyl
A Missouri man on Tuesday admitted selling fentanyl that killed a Lake St. Louis man last year. Stephen Paul Jefferson Jr., 37, from Hazelwood pleaded guilty in front of U.S. District Judge Sarah E. Pitlyk to a felony charge of distribution of fentanyl. Jefferson admitted selling the fentanyl that killed...
‘This is happening here:’ Jefferson County families turn loss into purpose as fentanyl claims more lives than ever
FESTUS, Mo. (KMOV) - Katie Moss was close with her cousin, Jessica Kelly. They grew up in Festus in eastern Jefferson County, a town of about 12,000 people. “She was my older cousin,” Moss said, “so I of course looked up to her. Any time she was coming to pick me up, I was ecstatic.”
Felon gets 5 years; police find gun with him in Shaw neighborhood
ST. LOUIS – Police caught a convicted felon with a gun when they responded to a domestic violence incident in the Shaw neighborhood. Now that man has been sentenced to five years in federal prison. In May, De’Aliz’e Jones, 25, pleaded guilty to a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm. On […]
Crash kills passenger in south St. Louis, driver charged
ST. LOUIS – A man has been charged with second-degree involuntary manslaughter after allegedly driving double the speed limit, losing control, and crashing thus killing his passenger. A court document said Gregg Anthony Washington, Jr., 41, crashed on August 7, 2021 at 5:13 a.m. in the 2200 block of Gravois Avenue. Lakisha Whitfield was in […]
Former top police official writes in support of indicted ex-St. Louis Alderman John Collins-Muhammad
ST. LOUIS — John Collins-Muhammad has a friend in former police leader Lawrence O'Toole. O'Toole is a former assistant police chief who also had previously served as interim chief before he retired in May as part of a deal to settle a discrimination lawsuit against the city. On July 22, he weighed in on the high-profile corruption case involving Collins-Muhammad, a former city alderman.
Man in deep end of pool dies after ‘losing consciousness,’ Missouri police say
A 59-year-old man was found unresponsive in the deep end of a Missouri swimming pool before he died, authorities say. St. Louis County police were called to a pool drowning shortly before 1 p.m. Saturday, July 23, according to an Aug. 2 news release. They found Keven Wright in water...
'A bold-faced LIE': St. Louis mayor blasts Black police officer group’s criticism of oversight bill
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones accused the Ethical Society of Police of lying on its Facebook page after the membership group issued a statement accusing her administration of excluding them from discussions about a controversial civilian oversight bill. Jones signed Board Bill 47 Wednesday, which she...
Hazelwood man pleads guilty to selling fatal dose of fentanyl
A Hazlewood man pleaded guilty in federal court Tuesday to selling a dose of fentanyl that led to another man's death last year.
Man charged after 2 shot, 1 killed in University City
A man faces several felony charges in connection with a homicide investigation in University City.
Tree falls on utility truck, nearly hits two workers in Lincoln County, Mo.
One local utility company dealt with a dangerous situation Wednesday night after a tree fell on a utility truck and nearly hit two workers.
Metro East man sentenced 75 years on murder, robbery charges
A federal judge has sentenced a Metro East man to 75 years in prison in connection with a murder investigation from last year.
Man drowns while swimming in North County
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 59-year-old who drowned in a pool in north St. Louis Country has been identified Tuesday. According to St. Louis County Police, 59-year-old Keven Wright was found unresponsive in the deep end of a swimming pool in the 11000 block of Sugartrail Drive. Wright had a medical emergency while swimming in 9 feet of water.
