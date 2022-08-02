ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

MO man chases nurse, fights deputy, kicks dog

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — Around 6:40 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, the Camden County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a man who attacked several employees and shoppers at a Linn Creek general store before taking off in a white truck. While the deputies were on the way to the scene of the crime, they […]
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
Imperial man arrested for stolen truck

(Hillsboro) This past weekend, a stolen pick-up truck was recovered and an arrest was made in the case by a Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputy. Sheriff’s Office Spokesman Grant Bissell says the vehicle was stolen late Friday night from the Dollar General Store in Otto, and the arrest was made a short time later.
IMPERIAL, MO
Missouri man admits selling fatal dose of fentanyl

A Missouri man on Tuesday admitted selling fentanyl that killed a Lake St. Louis man last year. Stephen Paul Jefferson Jr., 37, from Hazelwood pleaded guilty in front of U.S. District Judge Sarah E. Pitlyk to a felony charge of distribution of fentanyl. Jefferson admitted selling the fentanyl that killed...
HAZELWOOD, MO
Crash kills passenger in south St. Louis, driver charged

ST. LOUIS – A man has been charged with second-degree involuntary manslaughter after allegedly driving double the speed limit, losing control, and crashing thus killing his passenger. A court document said Gregg Anthony Washington, Jr., 41, crashed on August 7, 2021 at 5:13 a.m. in the 2200 block of Gravois Avenue. Lakisha Whitfield was in […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Former top police official writes in support of indicted ex-St. Louis Alderman John Collins-Muhammad

ST. LOUIS — John Collins-Muhammad has a friend in former police leader Lawrence O'Toole. O'Toole is a former assistant police chief who also had previously served as interim chief before he retired in May as part of a deal to settle a discrimination lawsuit against the city. On July 22, he weighed in on the high-profile corruption case involving Collins-Muhammad, a former city alderman.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Man drowns while swimming in North County

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 59-year-old who drowned in a pool in north St. Louis Country has been identified Tuesday. According to St. Louis County Police, 59-year-old Keven Wright was found unresponsive in the deep end of a swimming pool in the 11000 block of Sugartrail Drive. Wright had a medical emergency while swimming in 9 feet of water.

