Walrus Audio promises “mountains of sustain and a smooth attack from” the Mira Optical Compressor pedal

Read on www.guitarworld.com
Related
Guitar World Magazine
Polyphia’s staggering guitar genius is front and center in this full-band playthrough of Neurotica
Tim Henson, Scott LePage, Clay Gober and Clay Aeschliman showcase their chemistry in an exemplary performance featuring a brace of eye-catching Ibanez guitars. We had to wait three years for all-new Polyphia material, but now the prog rock outfit is producing the content thick and fast. Since the band made...
Guitar World Magazine
Rudolf Schenker: “We tried all our equipment from the ‘80s – the Marshall stacks, all this equipment – to find that original, old ‘80s sound”
The Scorpions founder on how the hard-rock institution is looking back to a brighter future with Rock Believer, and why you must put your body into it to play like the “King of Riffs”. Had Scorpions not become one of hard rock’s most enduring global forces, guitarist Rudolf Schenker...
Guitar World Magazine
Phil Collen says today’s bands lack “star power” and argues that “the TikTok and YouTube crowd” are part of the problem
Collen is yet to hear an artist Def Leppard can “pass the baton” to, and is waiting to hear bands of a similar caliber to Metallica, Guns N' Roses, Foo Fighters, Nirvana and The Sex Pistols. Phil Collen was recently asked to name an artist that Def Leppard...
Guitar World Magazine
Soulfly's Max Cavalera says “soap opera” surrounding Marc Rizzo's exit fueled the “fire” and “anger” of new album Totem
The band's 12th album, Totem, is out today via Nuclear Blast, and if it sounds angry then that's because it is. Soulfly’s Max Cavalera says the “soap opera” surrounding Marc Rizzo’s 2021 departure added to the “fire” and “anger” of the band’s just-released 12th album, Totem.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Guitar World Magazine
Ron ‘Bumblefoot’ Thal teases new solo instrumental album for 2023 – “I’m slowly getting there”
And if the former Guns N' Roses guitarist gets there, it will be his first solo instrumental album in 27 years. Ron Thal (AKA ‘Bumblefoot’) has revealed that he hopes to release a new solo instrumental album next year – and also that he’s open to a third album with super group, Sons of Apollo.
Guitar World Magazine
Get IK Multimedia’s AmpliTube Nu-Tron III auto wah plugin for free throughout August
The pedal emulation is based on a classic 1972 Mu-Tron Automatic Wah, and if you have AmpliTube 5, you can download it for free right now. IK Multimedia is giving away its AmpliTube Nu-Tron III to all new and existing AmpliTube 5 users throughout August. The second IK Multimedia giveaway...
Guitar World Magazine
Spector NS Dimension 4SFB review
Top-quality tonewoods, electronics and construction add to an elegant and timeless design. The Dimension is the second of two new bass guitars from Spector released last year, the first being the Ethos. Both are made in Korea and share a similar body shape and through-neck construction. We were particularly impressed...
Hypebae
2000 Archives Taps UK Artist Airtomyearth for Limited Print Collection
Seoul-based label 2000 Archives has joined forces with London artist and stylist Jamie-Maree Shipton, better known as Airtomyearth, for an exclusive capsule collection. First launched in 2020, 2000 Archives creates garments and accessories inspired by vintage pieces, with previous collaborators including buzzy Korean label TheOpen Product. This time around, the brand — helmed by Central Saint Martins graduates Hong Da-eun and In Yoon — has tapped Airtomyearth to create a range of seven limited-edition beanies and four styles of tights. Designs feature Shipton’s pup Drippy, as well as nail art designs and photos taken by Shipton during her travels.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Guitar World Magazine
Watch Steve Vai hand his guitar to a teenage fan mid-show, who then brings the house down with his insane playing
The cabbie who took Vai to the venue in Barcelona showed him a video of his son playing guitar. Vai later saw the boy in the audience, and decided to make his entire life. The European leg of Steve Vai’s Inviolate World Tour saw a glorious finale in Barcelona on July 19, when the virtuoso stepped into the crowd and gave his electric guitar to a teenage boy to play the set’s encore track, Fire Garden Suite IV – Taurus Bulba.
Guitar World Magazine
Watch pro-shot footage of the Pixies’ triumphant headline set in Cologne, Germany
The two-hour set featured a mix of hits and deep cuts from across the alternative rock icons’ storied back catalog. Just days ago, the Pixies performed a two-hour show in the center of German city Cologne for the country’s Rockpalast TV show and now you can watch the full pro-shot footage from the show.
Guitar World Magazine
Tommy Thayer is teaching you how to play his favorite KISS solos over on the Gibson App
The guitarist will walk you through the leads from Black Diamond, Detroit Rock City, Shout It Out Loud and Psycho Circus. KISS guitarist Tommy Thayer is the latest big name guitarist to crop on the Gibson App, with a lesson in four of his favorite guitar solos from the rock icons.
Guitar World Magazine
EarthQuaker Devices partners with L.A. creative studio Brain Dead for new-look Ghost Echo reverb pedal
The limited edition collaboration swaps out the black-and-white colorway for some psychedelic aesthetic intrigue. EarthQuaker Devices has unveiled a limited edition, new-look version of its Ghost Echo Vintage Voiced reverb pedal, which has been created in collaboration with LA-based creative collective, Brain Dead. As per its website, Brain Dead is...
Guitar World Magazine
James Hetfield: "I’m on this eternal quest to get the best guitar sound in the world, but my vision of what is 'the best' changes every time I go into the studio"
The following interview with Metallica's James Hetfield was featured in the December 2008 issue of Guitar World. With his black work shirt, black jeans and big, black motorcycle boots, James Hetfield looks a little like a garage mechanic working the graveyard shift at a funeral home. His thoughts, like his outfit, are dark.
Guitar World Magazine
Rory Gallagher's legendary Deuce album set for 50th anniversary remaster, deluxe reissue
The box set edition of the hugely influential LP will feature more than two dozen previously unreleased alternate takes and recordings from multiple live radio sessions. The recent 50th anniversary of blues guitar legend Rory Gallagher's second solo album, Deuce, is set to be celebrated with a massive reissue of the record.
Guitar World Magazine
Gretsch expands its range of Electromatic Double Jets with new Bigsby and V-Stoptail-equipped models
The drop comprises two left-handed and two right-handed models, both with a choice of Filter'Tron or Broad'Tron pickups. Gretsch has expanded its electric guitar lineup with four new Electromatic Double Jet models. The release comprises two Filter’Tron pickup-equipped Double Jets – one with a V-Stoptail bridge and the other with...
Guitar World Magazine
Open up worlds of alternate-tuned awesomeness with Kyser’s new Quick-Change Short-Cut and Quick-Change Drop D capos
For many players, if they’ve seen one capo they’ve seen ‘em all. But they likely haven’t seen anything like Kyser’s Quick-Change Short-Cut and Quick-Change Drop D capos. Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*. Join now for unlimited access. US pricing $3.99 per month...
Guitar World Magazine
Alter Bridge unleash destructive dual-guitar action in explosive new single, Silver Tongue
In the second song shared from forthcoming studio album Pawns & Kings, Mark Tremonti decommissions the guitar solos to go all in with Myles Kennedy on the riffs. Last month, Alter Bridge announced Pawns & Kings – the band’s seventh full-length studio record, due this October, which was previewed with the effort’s hard-hitting title track.
Guitar World Magazine
Phil Demmel to fill in for Willie Adler on Lamb of God’s European dates
The Vio-lence and ex-Machine Head guitarist will serve once more as six-string stand-in for the Richmond, VA metal stalwarts. Phil Demmel of Vio-lence has announced he’ll be hitting the road with Lamb of God for the band’s upcoming string of European shows, which kicks off this month. The...
Top Speed
Here’s Why The Yamaha Tenere 700 Is The Adventure Bike You Really Need
Just as adventure bikes are getting ever more sophisticated and complicated, Yamaha brings us the Tenere 700, an adventure bike that values ability over complication and is all the better for it. Even though it might be electronically simple, it is a brilliant middleweight adventure bike that takes the fight to all the other contenders in this crowded category of motorcycles.
Guitar World Magazine
The magic of Fender Japan: how MIJ custom finishes and unorthodox builds dug a rabbit hole for collectors
Keith Anderson makes his livelihood bringing rare Fender Japan electrics into the UK and he’s seen thousands over the years. Here he explains the appeal. When we think of Japanese Fender and Squier electric guitars from the 80s onwards, we often imagine pristine-looking reissues available from the official Fender Japan ranges of a given time period. But Fenders made for the domestic Japanese market are a riot of custom finishes and features not seen in Europe and the US, while their build quality is typically exceptional.
Comments / 0