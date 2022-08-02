ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Brent Venables fall camp opening press conference: Live thread

By Joey Helmer
247Sports
247Sports
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on 247sports.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Sooners Local Media Day interview: WR Theo Wease

NORMAN, Okla. — Fall camp got underway Friday. As part of that, all the coaches and a number of players met with the media earlier in the week during the Sooners' annual Local Media Day. OUInsider.com spoke with wide receiver Theo Wease about a number of topics. Check out...
NORMAN, OK
247Sports

Sooners Local Media Day interview: LB David Ugwoegbu

NORMAN, Okla. — Fall camp got underway Friday. As part of that, all the coaches and a number of players met with the media earlier in the week during the Sooners' annual Local Media Day. OUInsider.com spoke with linebacker David Ugwoegbu about a number of topics. Check out that...
NORMAN, OK
247Sports

Sooners Local Media Day interview: P Michael Turk

NORMAN, Okla. — Fall camp got underway Friday. As part of that, all the coaches and a number of players met with the media earlier in the week during the Sooners' annual Local Media Day. OUInsider.com spoke with punter Michael Turk about a number of topics. Check out that...
NORMAN, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Norman, OK
Football
State
Oregon State
Norman, OK
Sports
Local
Oklahoma Football
State
Oklahoma State
City
Norman, OK
247Sports

Jeff Lebby addresses Sooners' offense as camp opens

NORMAN, Okla. — The Sooners are all set to open up camp this Thursday. It's the much anticipated first one for new head coach Brent Venables. “Yeah, we're probably 99% healthy," Venables said in his press conference. "Nothing that we're really concerned about with that other 1%. Hopefully, within the first couple of weeks we'll have everybody ready to go. But I feel great about the health of our team, you know, the gains that we've made in the weight room, our strength, our size. A bunch of guys that have PR-d through the course of the summer and have trimmed up, lost body fat, gained muscle, mission accomplished. So, I think our guys are in a really good, confident, strong position going into camp.”
NORMAN, OK
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

DILLON GABRIEL & JALIL FAROOQ SIGN NIL DEALS WITH EVOSHIELD

CHICAGO, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EvoShield®, the leading manufacturer of high-performance athletic protective gear, has signed Division I college football quarterback Dillon Gabriel and wide receiver Jalil Farooq, both of the University of Oklahoma, to Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) endorsement agreements. This is the first NIL deal for EvoShield as it further establishes its presence in football. EvoShield worked closely with Gabriel and Farooq's agency, Malka Sports, to complete the deal.
NORMAN, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brent Venables
KLAW 101

Visit the Grave of the ‘Oklahoma Giant’ a Sooner State Legend!

Have you ever heard the story of the 'Oklahoma Giant' before? This tale is more fact than fiction and features a real-life giant by the name of Lewis W. Wilkins from Enid, OK. He's a true Sooner State legend and was once named the tallest man in the world! Standing at around 8.2 feet tall he literally towered over everyone he met.
ENID, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alamo Bowl#American Football#Sooners#Ap
kosu.org

Wildlife rehab sees influx of raptors as summer temperatures rise in Oklahoma

This summer’s scorching temperatures haven’t just had an impact on Oklahoma’s human residents, but its wildlife residents too. At WildCare Oklahoma, a wildlife rehab facility in Noble, the heat is causing an influx of juvenile Mississippi kites. Mississippi kites are raptors that nest in the southern U.S....
NOBLE, OK
KXII.com

Oklahoma climbs to No. 5 in the nation for good highway bridge conditions

OKLAHOMA (KXII) - The Oklahoma Department of Transportation announced Oklahoma has reached No. 5 in the nation for good highway bridge conditions. The press release claimed results suggested Oklahoma’s state bridges remains advanced in a national ranking for good bridge conditions. Bridge reconstruction projects and repairs made in 2021 helped move Oklahoma up to No. 5 in the nation for the first time.
OKLAHOMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
Sports
University of Oklahoma
NewsBreak
Sports
southwestledger.news

H.E. Bailey project could pave way for higher speed limits

LAWTON – Rehabilitation of a 16-mile stretch of the H.E. Bailey Turnpike is part of an ongoing project that could allow speed limits to be raised on the heavily traveled corridor connecting Lawton to the Oklahoma City metro area. A “dowel bar retrofit” project is being performed on the...
LAWTON, OK
247Sports

247Sports

43K+
Followers
357K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy