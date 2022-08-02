Brent Venables fall camp opening press conference: Live thread

Read on 247sports.com
Sooners Local Media Day interview: WR Theo Wease
NORMAN, Okla. — Fall camp got underway Friday. As part of that, all the coaches and a number of players met with the media earlier in the week during the Sooners' annual Local Media Day. OUInsider.com spoke with wide receiver Theo Wease about a number of topics. Check out...
Sooners Local Media Day interview: LB David Ugwoegbu
NORMAN, Okla. — Fall camp got underway Friday. As part of that, all the coaches and a number of players met with the media earlier in the week during the Sooners' annual Local Media Day. OUInsider.com spoke with linebacker David Ugwoegbu about a number of topics. Check out that...
DeMarco Murray Rebuilt Oklahoma's Running Back Depth After 'Nervous' 2021
The Sooners have plenty of option at running back this year after entering the 2021 season with just two scholarship running backs.
Sooners Local Media Day interview: P Michael Turk
NORMAN, Okla. — Fall camp got underway Friday. As part of that, all the coaches and a number of players met with the media earlier in the week during the Sooners' annual Local Media Day. OUInsider.com spoke with punter Michael Turk about a number of topics. Check out that...
Jeff Lebby addresses Sooners' offense as camp opens
NORMAN, Okla. — The Sooners are all set to open up camp this Thursday. It's the much anticipated first one for new head coach Brent Venables. “Yeah, we're probably 99% healthy," Venables said in his press conference. "Nothing that we're really concerned about with that other 1%. Hopefully, within the first couple of weeks we'll have everybody ready to go. But I feel great about the health of our team, you know, the gains that we've made in the weight room, our strength, our size. A bunch of guys that have PR-d through the course of the summer and have trimmed up, lost body fat, gained muscle, mission accomplished. So, I think our guys are in a really good, confident, strong position going into camp.”
Oklahoma Position Battles: Backup Quarterback
Davis Beville and General Booty joined the Oklahoma quarterback room this summer with a chance to backup Dillon Gabriel.
Four-star in-state ATH Jacobe Johnson has Oklahoma state in top five
STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State football has landed many of the top in-state prospects over the years, sometimes even edging out the Bedlam rival Sooners for a commitment. On Wednesday, one of the highest-ranked recruits within the state borders for the 2023 class announced his top five and upcoming decision date.
DILLON GABRIEL & JALIL FAROOQ SIGN NIL DEALS WITH EVOSHIELD
CHICAGO, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EvoShield®, the leading manufacturer of high-performance athletic protective gear, has signed Division I college football quarterback Dillon Gabriel and wide receiver Jalil Farooq, both of the University of Oklahoma, to Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) endorsement agreements. This is the first NIL deal for EvoShield as it further establishes its presence in football. EvoShield worked closely with Gabriel and Farooq's agency, Malka Sports, to complete the deal.
DrummBeat: Sooners VIP recruiting notes | VIP team notes | Inside LeBlanc's recruitment | More
What a July for the Sooners, right?! And how about that start in the month of August after Oklahoma landed 2023 four-star EDGE Colton Vasek?
The Block: Oklahoma O.C. Jeff Lebby is ready to be a head coach
In this excerpt from "The Block", Blake Brockermeyer explains why Oklahoma's offensive coordinator is a top pick to be a head coach in the near future.
Oklahoma Athletics Sets New Fundraising Record
The OU Athletics Department raised a record-breaking $109 million in the past fiscal year.
Visit the Grave of the ‘Oklahoma Giant’ a Sooner State Legend!
Have you ever heard the story of the 'Oklahoma Giant' before? This tale is more fact than fiction and features a real-life giant by the name of Lewis W. Wilkins from Enid, OK. He's a true Sooner State legend and was once named the tallest man in the world! Standing at around 8.2 feet tall he literally towered over everyone he met.
Robotics company focusing on airplanes could move to Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — A robotics company that builds airplanes could be coming to the Sooner State. Wilder Systems was created in 2018 in Austin, Texas. They say Oklahoma City is the hub of aircraft maintenance. When you think of robots, you think of a machine taking over a...
kosu.org
Wildlife rehab sees influx of raptors as summer temperatures rise in Oklahoma
This summer’s scorching temperatures haven’t just had an impact on Oklahoma’s human residents, but its wildlife residents too. At WildCare Oklahoma, a wildlife rehab facility in Noble, the heat is causing an influx of juvenile Mississippi kites. Mississippi kites are raptors that nest in the southern U.S....
KXII.com
Oklahoma climbs to No. 5 in the nation for good highway bridge conditions
OKLAHOMA (KXII) - The Oklahoma Department of Transportation announced Oklahoma has reached No. 5 in the nation for good highway bridge conditions. The press release claimed results suggested Oklahoma’s state bridges remains advanced in a national ranking for good bridge conditions. Bridge reconstruction projects and repairs made in 2021 helped move Oklahoma up to No. 5 in the nation for the first time.
KOCO
Incorrectly installed septic systems in Oklahoma counties lead to revoked license
STILLWATER, Okla. — Septic systems installed incorrectly in some Oklahoma counties have led to a revoked license. Up to 70 homes could have sewage in their yards across Payne and Noble counties. The Department of Environmental Qualities said it is an ongoing investigation into a local septic system installer...
Oklahomans Take Advantage Of Lower Gas Prices, Experts Say More Stations Could Follow
Experts say Oklahoma is one of the first states in the nation to fall below $3 a gallon for gas and people around the metro are taking advantage. The two gas stations, along SW 15th Street in Yukon, had the lowest prices in our state on Thursday afternoon. Drivers told...
southwestledger.news
H.E. Bailey project could pave way for higher speed limits
LAWTON – Rehabilitation of a 16-mile stretch of the H.E. Bailey Turnpike is part of an ongoing project that could allow speed limits to be raised on the heavily traveled corridor connecting Lawton to the Oklahoma City metro area. A “dowel bar retrofit” project is being performed on the...
Oklahoma man loses everything in house fire; firefighters suffer heat exhaustion
A house fire in Logan County destroyed virtually everything an Oklahoma man owns, and left firefighters reeling from heat exhaustion.
Oklahoma woman plans to sue OG&E after allegedly shocked by electrified fence
An Oklahoma City woman is saying she was electrified by her fence, and OG&E wasn't helping her fix the problem. Now, she plans sue them.
