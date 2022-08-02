ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Bank of America: Ethereum won’t remain dominant if it doesn’t scale

By Gavin Lucas
coingeek.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
dailyhodl.com

Ethereum Whales Pile Into Dogecoin Competitor Shiba Inu As Holdings Explode by Over 500%

Ethereum (ETH) whales are aggressively increasing their holdings of a Dogecoin (DOGE) rival as the crypto market stages a modest recovery. According to transactions tracker WhaleStats, Ethereum whales have increased their holdings of Shiba Inu (SHIB) by slightly over 580% from $736,000 to over $5 million in under 24 hours, in the process moving the Dogecoin competitor from being their seventh-largest holding to the second-largest holding.
dailyhodl.com

Analyst Who Called Bitcoin and Crypto Meltdown Says There Will Be ‘No Mercy’ for Traders Turning Euphoric

The strategist who predicted this year’s Bitcoin (BTC) collapse below $30,000 says the crypto market’s latest bounce will likely be short-lived. Pseudonymous crypto strategist Capo tells his 434,400 Twitter followers that the rally Bitcoin experienced by surging above $22,000 is unconvincing at a time when the US dollar index (DXY) is in the midst of a parabolic rally.
biztoc.com

Hackers drain nearly all of the ~$190M in crypto from the Nomad token bridge, which is backed by Coinbase and OpenSea, over a long series of transactions

The Nomad token bridge appears to have experienced a security exploit that has allowed hackers to systematically drain the bridge’s funds over a long series of transactions. Nearly the entire $190.7 million in crypto has been removed from the bridge, with only $651.54 left remaining in the wallet, according to decentralized finance (DeFi) tracking platform DeFi Llama.
u.today

Ancient Bitcoin Address Awakens by Suddenly Moving 1,110 Bitcoin

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
bitcoinist.com

Investors Jump Ship From Shiba Inu (SHIB) And Dogecoin (DOGE) To Buy Presale Star Degrain (DGRN) Tokens

Investing in the brand-new, inflated cryptocurrency market is risky. However, investors would be unwise to completely ignore web3 developments since they may significantly impact how society evolves in the future. In this article, you’ll learn about three notable web3 projects, some web3-based cryptocurrency initiatives, and which web3 initiative would be the most outstanding investment choice for this year.
EWN

Ethereum Merge Date Set For September 19 (Tentative)

Ethereum developers suggest that The Merge could happen on September 19. The date was disclosed during a developers’ meeting this week led by Tim Beiko. September 19 remains an unofficial date for the transition and the timeline could change due to variables. Preston Van Loon previously hinted that The...
notebookcheck.net

Elon Musk says lithium refiners 'print money' as the largest producer breaks ground on a huge solid-state battery factory

During Tesla's latest quarterly results press conference, Elon Musk said that lithium mining companies need to go into refining as well, since the activity is currently a "license to print money." While this was a bit of an exaggeration, since refining sill needs huge capital outlays and a number of permits, the premise was that there is such a dearth of companies that can refine lithium to EV battery grade, that they can charge whatever they want and get away with it.
blockworks.co

Stablecoins Will Only Have Value on PoS Ethereum Post-Merge

As the anticipated Ethereum Merge draws near, conversations around the consequences of an Ethereum hard fork post-merge are bubbling on Twitter. Cryptocurrency-focused investment manager Galois Capital claimed that stablecoin providers such as Tether and Circle would remain on Ethereum’s Proof of Work (PoW) network — stating that bugs on the new Proof of Stake (PoS) network could potentially lead to stablecoin liability and lawsuits.
960 The Ref

Tesla investors approve stock split; Musk to add factories

DETROIT — (AP) — Tesla shareholders on Thursday approved a three-for-one stock split, a move that will make the company's shares more accessible to smaller investors. Preliminary results of the shareholder vote were announced at the electric car and solar panel maker's annual meeting at its new factory in Austin, Texas.
