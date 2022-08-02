ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamson County, TN

Fruechtemeyer named permanent BGA softball coach

Battle Ground Academy has removed the “interim” tag from Varsity Head Softball Coach Eric Fruechtemeyer’s title, per a release. After serving in the interim role in the 2022 spring season, he has been named full-time coach. “Eric did a great job of stepping in as our coach...
FRANKLIN, TN
Brentwood office building changes hands for $13.8M

A Brentwood office building accommodating a music publishing company with clients including CeCe Winans, TobyMac, Mandisa, Amy Grant, Michael W. Smith and Newsboys has sold for $13.8 million. According to a source who asked to go unnamed, the new owner of the property, located at 101 Winners Circle N. in...
BRENTWOOD, TN
Newest Palmetto Moon store aligns ‘beautifully’ with Franklin’s charm, to open at CoolSprings Galleria

When officials with the Southern lifestyle retailer Palmetto Moon considered opening a store in Franklin, they looked beyond the numbers. Sure, the demographics lined up sufficiently, and the necessary data points were positive signs for doing business here. But according to Amber Dube, Palmetto Moon’s executive vice president and chief brand officer, Franklin held a certain vibe that couldn’t be measured through a spreadsheet.
FRANKLIN, TN
How Camden Sewell’s decision proves something about Vols HC Tony Vitello

The Tennessee Vols baseball program and head coach Tony Vitello got some important news on Tuesday, August 2nd. They got back a key piece of their bullpen from last season. RHP Camden Sewell announced that he will be returning to Knoxville for his fifth collegiate season. Sewell is a vital piece to the pitching staff after the Vols lost Ben Joyce, Blade Tidwell, Will Mabrey, and Mark McLaughlin to the MLB Draft.
KNOXVILLE, TN
City of Brentwood lifts open burn ban after summertime pause

Due to the recent weather in Brentwood, the Fire and Rescue Department has lifted the ban on open burning effective immediately. “Thanks to the significant amount of rain in our area over the past few days, we can now safely allow residents to obtain permits for open burning again," Fire Chief Brian Goss said.
BRENTWOOD, TN
