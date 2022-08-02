Read on www.williamsonhomepage.com
williamsonhomepage.com
Spring Hill resident one of two new public address announcers for Vanderbilt
Vanderbilt Athletics' search for two public address announcers came down to fans voting for either Joe Deyo, Robert Freeman or Dave Joseph. The Commodores this week announced Deyo and Joseph as the new public address announcers. Deyo will work as the public address announcer for football. He has worked as...
williamsonhomepage.com
Fruechtemeyer named permanent BGA softball coach
Battle Ground Academy has removed the “interim” tag from Varsity Head Softball Coach Eric Fruechtemeyer’s title, per a release. After serving in the interim role in the 2022 spring season, he has been named full-time coach. “Eric did a great job of stepping in as our coach...
williamsonhomepage.com
WCS school board race sees victories for 4 incumbents, but District 12’s Garrett loses her seat to Beasley
Four of the five incumbents in the school board race for Williamson County Schools held on to their seats after Thursday night’s general election, with the lone exception coming in District 12 where independent candidate Nancy Garrett lost to Republican Drason Beasley. Garrett has served on the board since...
williamsonhomepage.com
WillCo in the Pros: Franklin, MTSU star DePriest talks signing with France's Saint-Etienne
Former Franklin and Middle Tennessee star Peyton DePriest achieved a lifelong dream this summer when she signed with AS Saint-Etienne of D1 Feminine, the top-flight women's soccer league in France. The forward achieved historic success during her career at MT, winning the Conference USA Player of the Year in 2018...
Wilson County, TN Election Results: August 4, 2022
Election results for the races in Wilson County, Tennessee from August 4, 2022.
williamsonhomepage.com
Brentwood Children’s Librarian Missy Dillingham dies, remembered for her 'dedication'
Longtime Brentwood Children’s Librarian Missy Dillingham has died, according to the City of Brentwood. "It this with great sadness that the John P. Holt Brentwood Library acknowledge the passing of our beloved Children’s Services Manager Missy Dillingham," the city said in a news release. Dillingham died suddenly Monday...
williamsonhomepage.com
Brentwood office building changes hands for $13.8M
A Brentwood office building accommodating a music publishing company with clients including CeCe Winans, TobyMac, Mandisa, Amy Grant, Michael W. Smith and Newsboys has sold for $13.8 million. According to a source who asked to go unnamed, the new owner of the property, located at 101 Winners Circle N. in...
williamsonhomepage.com
Newest Palmetto Moon store aligns ‘beautifully’ with Franklin’s charm, to open at CoolSprings Galleria
When officials with the Southern lifestyle retailer Palmetto Moon considered opening a store in Franklin, they looked beyond the numbers. Sure, the demographics lined up sufficiently, and the necessary data points were positive signs for doing business here. But according to Amber Dube, Palmetto Moon’s executive vice president and chief brand officer, Franklin held a certain vibe that couldn’t be measured through a spreadsheet.
wgnsradio.com
Rutherford County Schools Start Friday - 50,000 Student's Increases Demand for More Classrooms
(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TENN.) Rutherford County school students will return to class for an abbreviated day this Friday, followed by their first full-day on Monday. The headcount is expected be approximately 50,000 students and growing - - which means more classrooms are needed, especially at the middle and high school level...
Tennessee Election Results: August 4, 2022
Find up-to-the-minute election results from the August 4 Tennessee primary election and the Middle TN county general elections.
atozsports.com
How Camden Sewell’s decision proves something about Vols HC Tony Vitello
The Tennessee Vols baseball program and head coach Tony Vitello got some important news on Tuesday, August 2nd. They got back a key piece of their bullpen from last season. RHP Camden Sewell announced that he will be returning to Knoxville for his fifth collegiate season. Sewell is a vital piece to the pitching staff after the Vols lost Ben Joyce, Blade Tidwell, Will Mabrey, and Mark McLaughlin to the MLB Draft.
wpde.com
'Crackheads were sneaking into the building': TSU students worry about staying in hotels
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Not enough on-campus housing has Tennessee State University (TSU) students worried they will end up in hotels yet again. They say finding needles and people on drugs was the norm at hotels they were put up in by the university. With less than three weeks...
Student sues Williamson schools, education department over transgender rights
A Williamson County girl is now federally suing Williamson County Schools and the Tennessee Department of Education over a state law that deals with where transgender students use restrooms.
wgnsradio.com
Local Farmers Market at Lane Agri Park in Murfreesboro Continues - Now Thru Last Friday in October
MURFREESBORO, TN - August is peak produce time in Tennessee for many of your favorite fruits and vegetables. Farmers markets from east to west and in between are packed with fresh produce. Aug 7-13, 2022 is National Farmers Market Week and is the perfect time to stock up and support local farmers.
williamsonhomepage.com
City of Brentwood lifts open burn ban after summertime pause
Due to the recent weather in Brentwood, the Fire and Rescue Department has lifted the ban on open burning effective immediately. “Thanks to the significant amount of rain in our area over the past few days, we can now safely allow residents to obtain permits for open burning again," Fire Chief Brian Goss said.
Tennessee Election Results: Democratic Primary Races
Election results for the Tennessee Democratic primary, including races in the U.S. and TN House and TN Senate, from August 4, 2022.
Lady A postpones Request Line Tour as bandmember works toward sobriety
Lady A has postponed its 'Request Line Tour' as one of its bandmembers works to get sober.
TSU Offers Students Online Classes Amid Growing HBCU Housing Crisis
Tennessee State University is the latest HBCU fraught with tackling on-campus housing accommodations for students. The post TSU Offers Students Online Classes Amid Growing HBCU Housing Crisis appeared first on NewsOne.
The Rutledge in Downtown Nashville: Lindsey Nance Gets a Menu Taste Test and Full Tour on 615 Insider
While the restaurant’s concept and name is not new to the Nashville area, the second location of The Rutledge adds a new flare to the city. With artwork from all over the world, a dark speakeasy full of candles, and a light fixture that I will forever want to have in my home, this place is a can’t miss spot in our city.
Deck buckles at Loser’s in Midtown
Thousands of people were at Loser’s for the Whiskey Jam event when the deck gave way around 6 p.m.
