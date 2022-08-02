Greenpoint’s Beloved Peter Pan Bakery Teams Up With a Jewish Deli on Tahini-Coffee Doughnuts

Read on ny.eater.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major grocery store chain just opened another location in New JerseyKristen WaltersWoodcliff Lake, NJ
NY Responds: Top Concerns of MTA Riders as Subway Stigma WorsensBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
Additional Pandemic Food Assistance BenefitsMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
McDonald's Employee Shot in the Face Over Cold FriesBriana BelcherBrooklyn, NY
Queens apartments available for $397 per month at new affordable housing developmentBeth TorresQueens, NY
Related
Eater
Caracas Arepa Bar Bows Out of Williamsburg With a Yard Sale — and More Closings
More than two years after New York’s first indoor dining shutdown, restaurants and bars continue to struggle. More than 1,000 have closed since March 2020 due to the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Due to the difficulty of tracking restaurant and bar closings, experts say that number could be even higher and will likely take months or even years to assess.
Eater
Yet Another Fancy Wine Bar Waltzes Into Downtown Manhattan — and More Openings
Since March 16, 2020, when the state first temporarily closed indoor dining, hundreds of new restaurants have opened, including a Brooklyn location of a Tokyo-based restaurant, a permanent location for a Vietnamese American pop-up, and a buzzy Mexican leaning spot in Greenwich Village. Here’s a roundup of the restaurants and...
Have you heard of NYC’s Funny Face Bakery?
August 4 is National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day. And that means finding bakeries where we can get delicious cookies. So that brings us to New York City’s Funny Face Bakery. But have you heard of this particular bakery before? If you are a fan of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, then you likely are familiar with this particular bakery, after all Funny Face Bakery created the most realistic looking face cookies that were shown on the series.
biteofthebest.com
Food Tour of Arthur Avenue, The Bronx with Susan Birnbaum
The first stop on our tour was for Albanian spinach burek (byrek, burek, börek), the classic Albanian stuffed fillo at Tony & Tina’s Pizzeria, 2483 Arthur Ave, 718.733.8094. We spent lots of time with Dave at Mike’s Deli inside the Arthur Avenue Retail Market, 2344 Arthur Ave, 718.295.5033,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Eater
Discount Grocery Chain Lidl Is Opening Its First Brooklyn Outpost
Lidl has been on an expansion tear this past year, announcing plans to expand on its two dozen New York grocery stores with new locations in Manhattan and Queens. This week, Brooklyn gets its turn. The popular German grocery store, known for its discounted prices and generous employee benefits, announced plans to open a 25,000-square-foot supermarket in a Park Slope property formerly occupied by Key Foods, the Brooklyn Daily Eagle reports. The store at 120 Fifth Avenue, at Baltic Street, is expected to open in 2024 in tandem with a residential development planned for the same address.
foodieflashpacker.com
5 Best Restaurants In SoHo NYC | (Updated for 2022)
In addition to SoHo’s beautiful boutiques and architecture, the area is home to a plethora of wonderful restaurants. It was difficult to narrow my list down to 5 as I have tried so many wonderful places throughout my time living here. However, the restaurants mentioned below are definitely the ones you should check out first before exploring any others.
uppereastsite.com
FIRST LOOK: Shun Lee Cafe Begins Soft Launch on the Upper East Side
The highly-anticipated new Upper East Side dim sum spot, from the popular Shun Lee chain of Chinese restaurants, begins its soft launch Thursday night, Upper East Site has confirmed— and we have your first look inside the brand new Shun Lee Cafe. Located at 1442 Third Avenue, Shun Lee...
Immerse Yourself In Authentic Italian Culture At The Ferragosto Festival Coming To NYC This September
Over 20 years ago, the merchants of Arthur Avenue and East 187th Street decided to bring the Italian tradition of Ferragosto to the Bronx Little Italy, giving visitors the opportunity to immerse themselves in Italian culture, traditions, musical and theatrical entertainment, and of course, delicious food. Since then the event has continued to grow, attracting thousands of guests each year, and it’s coming to Little Italy in the Bronx this September. Taking place the Sunday after Labor Day weekend, September 11 from 12p.m. to 6p.m., this festival celebrates the end of the harvest season and gives local businesses the opportunity to showcase their signature products and dishes. Many of the Bronx’s family-owned businesses are owned and operated by the same families that founded them nearly a century ago, and Ferragosto gives visitors the opportunity to experience this authenticity and preservation of Italian culture.

This Popular Plant-Based Burger Chain Has Made Its Way From London To NYC
The beloved London-based fast food chain Neat Burger has made its way across seas and is giving New Yorkers the chance to try this plant-based staple. Located in Urbanspace at 230 Park Avenue, the new location is serving their award-winning bites pop-up style before opening up their first official NYC location later this year with the support of strategic investors Leonardo DiCaprio and Lewis Hamilton. The burgers are, of course, the main focal point of the menu. There’s the Smoke Smash, made with two Neat patties smashed with onions on a flour bun with pickles, jalapeños, lettuce, cheese, chopped white onions and topped with crispy onion rings, mayo, and bbq sauce. Their Filet-no-Fish Burger is a fish-style jackfruit patty in crispy breadcrumbs served on a soft bun with tartar sauce. In addition to their burgers you’ll find nuggets, fries, tater tots, and burger bowls, such as the Chick’n Burger Bowl made with chicken pieces on top of a bed of fresh lettuce and tomato with smashed avocado, bacon bits, crispy onions, and mayo.
Italianissimo is back open with a brighter, sleeker look
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In June, chef Franco Ortega announced his South Beach restaurant would be closing for renovations. True to his word, Italianissimo officially reopened this week. He threw a grand opening party to mark the event with a ceremonial ribbon cutting. “It was nothing big or crazy....
This bakery by the Flatiron serves the best chocolate chip cookie in all of New York
Happy National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day, New York!. To celebrate the (very important!) occasion, Yelp has rounded up the very best versions of the treat in every state. From soft and buttery cookies to crunchier ones drenched in sea salt, a whole variety of desserts is mentioned on the nationwide list, which you can find right here. Sure, everyone has their own taste (the softer, the better for this cookie-loving writer), but there are some cookies that stand the test of individuality and cater to all types of sweet tooths.
cititour.com
Exciting Fall Restaurant Openings in New York City for 2022
From a hidden sushi den at One Vanderbilt to a new cocktail room at the Civilian, sprawling Mermaid Inn in Times Square and a new offering from a 20-something wunderkind, there is no shortage of exciting new restaurants opening this fall in New York City. Here are some of the spots you need to know about.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
lonelyplanet.com
This new eco-friendly spot gives New Yorkers front row seats to spectacular sunsets
New Yorkers have a beautiful new space to stretch their legs as the Hudson River Park unveiled a new eco-friendly public pier in Tribeca last week. In a city where green spaces are in short supply, people will be able to enjoy this little oasis in a multitude of ways with lounge chairs to watch the sunset, a sports field for games, guided ecological tours for all ages, and a science-themed playground for children.
NYC SummerStage concert series starts on Staten Island Thursday: Here’s the full weekend schedule
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.— After a two-year hiatus because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the free Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage concert series is coming back to Staten Island, beginning Thursday evening and continuing through the weekend at Corporal Thompson Park in West Brighton. The SummerStage program is New...
boozyburbs.com
Manhattan Pizzeria is Crossing the Hudson River
Wahizza, a “artisan craft” pizzeria with a location in the Washington Heights section of Manhattan, is expanding to Bergen County. A location on Main Street in Ridgefield Park has so far been announced. It’s the home of the Chimi Pizza, which offers a “Domincan taste” featuring ground beef,...
Become A Cake Pop Master At This Unique New Jersey Bake Shop
Are you from New Jersey and looking to take your baking skills to the next level? This shop that’s in the heart of Branchville, NJ has the perfect place to go if you want to be the next “cake pop boss”. I was scrolling on TikTok and...
The Most Delicious Grilled Cheese in New Jersey is Among the Best in America
Just the other night my wife made what might be the best grilled cheese sandwich I have ever had, it was absolutely delicious and made for a great summer meal. We combined the grilled cheese sandwich with a salad and it made for a great dinner. What made her grilled...
boozyburbs.com
Opening Alert: Crazy Tacos, Cliffside Park, NJ
Crazy Tacos, a new Mexican restaurant, has opened in Cliffside Park. Aiming for an “authentic experience” with the “freshest ingredients”, the shop opened over the summer. Their menu (View Menu) includes bowls, tacos, quesadillas, burritos, flautas and more. It’s currently open seven days a week.
NYC spa has been pampering people for a decade
EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A Manhattan spa has been pampering people for a decade. An East Harlem salon owner is grateful to its loyal customers who have kept their weekly and monthly appointments, which have helped the business get through the pandemic. The Spa Boutique & Wellness Lounge offers luxurious services and has been […]
longisland.com
Mezza Luna Coming to Former Location of Mario Restaurant by 2 Former Staff Members
In the coming months, Mezza Luna will be a brand-new addition to the Hauppauge community, where they will be serving classic, fine Italian cuisine in the former location of what was once a Hauppauge favorite, Mario Restaurant. Following this year’s closure of Mario, two former staff members began their efforts...
