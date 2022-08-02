Greenpoint’s Beloved Peter Pan Bakery Teams Up With a Jewish Deli on Tahini-Coffee Doughnuts

The beloved London-based fast food chain Neat Burger has made its way across seas and is giving New Yorkers the chance to try this plant-based staple. Located in Urbanspace at 230 Park Avenue, the new location is serving their award-winning bites pop-up style before opening up their first official NYC location later this year with the support of strategic investors Leonardo DiCaprio and Lewis Hamilton. The burgers are, of course, the main focal point of the menu. There’s the Smoke Smash, made with two Neat patties smashed with onions on a flour bun with pickles, jalapeños, lettuce, cheese, chopped white onions and topped with crispy onion rings, mayo, and bbq sauce. Their Filet-no-Fish Burger is a fish-style jackfruit patty in crispy breadcrumbs served on a soft bun with tartar sauce. In addition to their burgers you’ll find nuggets, fries, tater tots, and burger bowls, such as the Chick’n Burger Bowl made with chicken pieces on top of a bed of fresh lettuce and tomato with smashed avocado, bacon bits, crispy onions, and mayo.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO