wrestlinginc.com
Liv Morgan Reveals Top WWE Star She Had A Crush On
Over the years, SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan has made no bones about how much she idolized John Cena growing up, revealing several times that she had a massive crush on the 16-time World Champion. Besides their mutual love for pro wrestling, Morgan and Cena are also renowned sneaker...
PWMania
Becky Lynch Takes Shot at Roman Reigns
This week, Becky Lynch took a shot at Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns on Twitter. Reigns and Lynch were shown side by side with their respective red and blue brand titles on the WWE On FOX Twitter account. The account asked, “WHO DID IT BETTER?”. The Man replied...
Ronda Rousey Suspended Indefinitely from WWE After Attacking an Official at SummerSlam
WWE has suspended wrestler Ronda Rousey indefinitely after she attacked an official at WWE SummerSlam. At the SummerSlam event in Nashville Saturday, Rousey, 35, lost the women's title match to Liv Morgan and appeared to take issue with referee Dan Engler's apparent failure to notice Morgan, 28, tapping out in the immediate aftermath of the match, according to the WWE.
John Cena and Shay Shariatzadeh: A Timeline of Their Relationship
What he’s been waiting for! John Cena and wife Shay Shariatzadeh kept a low profile as a couple and never formally announced their engagement, which made their October 2020 wedding all the more surprising. The actor and the engineer were initially linked in March 2019 when they were spotted holding hands after a dinner date […]
ComicBook
Top Wrestler Robbed in Nashville During SummerSlam Weekend
Like WWE WrestleMania 38 before it, this past weekend's WWE SummerSlam was a mecca for all things professional wrestling. Nashville hosted WWE's biggest party of the summer on Saturday night, but also welcomed Game Changer Wrestling, Black Label Pro, Starrcast V, and many more to the country music town. Among those events was New Japan Pro Wrestling's Music City Mayhem, which featured major players like AEW's Jon Moxley and FTR, the United Empire, and former IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Hiromu Takahashi. While Takahashi was victorious in his singles bout against Blake Christian, he left Nashville as the victim of a robbery. Upon returning to his hotel room after the NJPW event, Takahashi noticed that a bulk of his possessions had gone missing.
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Star Says They Would Have Slept With Paul Heyman
Paul Heyman has worked with a variety of talents over the years and back in 2005 Heyman was working in OVW. There he worked with Shelly Martinez, formerly known as Ariel in WWE, and it sounds like Martinez took an interest in Heyman. During an appearance on Wrestling Shoot Interviews,...
wrestlingrumors.net
See You Soon? Update On Ronda Rousey’s WWE Suspension
Update your schedules. WWE has a lot of major shows on its calendar and some of them are among the biggest of the year. That is going to be the case in September as WWE will be presenting its first stadium show in the United Kingdom in over thirty years. Such a show is going to need some top stars and that is going to be the case with a star currently missing from WWE TV.
Toni Storm Appears On Fitness Gurls Cover, Effy Names His Favorite Jon Moxley Movie | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Tuesday, August 2, 2022. - AEW's Toni Storm is the cover girl of the latest Fitness Gurls magazine:. - Effy, who is set to challenge for Moxley's GCW World Title in two weeks, has revealed that he believes his opponent has made a perfect movie before:
wrestlinginc.com
Cindy Heenan, Wife Of The Legendary Bobby Heenan, Passes Away
Cynthia “Cindy” Jean Heenan, the wife of WWE Hall of Famer Bobby Heenan, has passed away. The sad news was broken by Heenan’s WCW colleague Mike Tenay. “Her devotion and support for Bobby were unparalleled,” Tenay wrote. “Our times with them were the happiest and most memorable.”
stillrealtous.com
The Undertaker Reacts To Triple H Taking Over WWE Creative
Recently Vince McMahon retired from WWE and now Triple H is in charge of creative for the company. There’s a lot of excitement surrounding Triple H’s new role as everyone from the fans to the talent are anxious to see what lies ahead. During an interview with ESPN,...
PWMania
Lex Luger Talks A&E Biography, State of Wrestling Following Vince McMahon’s Retirement, More
In an exclusive interview with PWMania.com, Scott Mitchell spoke with WWE Legend Lex Luger. Luger opens up about his upcoming “Biography: WWE Legends” on A&E, his accomplishments in his illustrious career, the current state of professional wrestling, and more. How did the WWE Legends Biography on A&E come...
Popculture
WWE's Angelo Dawkins Talks His Future as Singles Competitor (Exclusive)
The Street Profits are one of the more popular and successful tag teams in WWE as they have won the Raw, SmackDown and NXT Tag Team Championships in their career. But after losing to The Usos at SummerSlam and WWE teasing a big change for The Street Profits for the last month, is their run as a tag team coming to an end? In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Angelo Dawkins, one-half of The Street Profits was asked if he would like to have more opportunities as a singles competitor.
wrestlinginc.com
Kevin Nash Reveals Backstage WWE Raw Change Under Triple H’s Lead
With Vince McMahon officially retiring from professional wrestling in all aspects, Triple H is taking over Vince’s position as head of creative for the main roster brands, “Monday Night Raw” and “Friday Night Smackdown” which means there will be some change in how the shows are produced and ran.
CJ Perry Recalls Vince McMahon Telling Her 'WWE Is A Wrestling Company, You Should Know How To Bump'
CJ Perry recalled Vince McMahon being adamant that Lana start to wrestle. In 2015, Lana, after being absent from a contract signing between John Cena and Rusev, became one of the most popular characters on the program and the fans were clearly getting behind “The Ravishing Russian.” Shortly thereafter, Lana break away from Rusev and in the summer of 2015, Lana began to get in the ring as part of a storyline that also included Summer Rae and Dolph Ziggler.
wrestlinginc.com
Jimmy Hart Names WWE Star He Would Like To Manage
Is there a budding WWE Superstar that WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy Hart would like to manage?. In his conversation with Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman at SummerSlam Week, the legendary “Mouth of the South” chose a rather surprising name that he’d like to be a mouthpiece or valet for.
stillrealtous.com
Triple H Reveals Biggest Regret From His Feud With The Rock
During the Attitude Era, The Rock and Triple H were two of the biggest stars in WWE, and they went on to have a rivalry that went on for years. Triple H and The Rock had some classic matches, but they never got to have a one on one match on the Grandest Stage of Them All.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Commentator ‘Apologized’ To Booker T This Past Monday At Raw
Booker T was back behind the “WWE Raw” commentary table this past Monday in Houston, and the two-time WWE Hall Of Famer got more than just the ringside experience. In 2018, matters between Booker and Corey Graves seemed to have gotten heated after Booker was removed from his broadcast position at “Raw.” Booker mentioned that Graves had something to do with it, and Graves seemingly backed that up. Booker said he would be happy to fight Graves if he ever found him on the street.
wrestlinginc.com
Jade Cargill Comments On Comparisons To Goldberg And Chyna
Jade Cargill is an undefeated and imposing woman’s wrestler in AEW with an impressive physique, and both her look and her streak have drawn comparisons to wrestling legends from the past — most notably Goldberg, whose undefeated streak in WCW was the stuff of legend, and Chyna, who revolutionized the role of women in WWE, and who Cargill has cited as an inspiration.
wrestlinginc.com
Becky Lynch Shares Promising Photo In Wake Of WWE SummerSlam Injury
Former WWE “Raw” Women’s Champion Becky Lynch recently took on current Champion Bianca Belair at WWE SummerSlam in an attempt to regain the title from ‘The EST of WWE.’ During the match, however, Lynch, unfortunately, suffered a separated shoulder and is now out of action for the foreseeable future.
ComicBook
Becky Lynch on Vince McMahon Leaving WWE, Triple H Taking Over Creative
Becky Lynch spoke with ESPN this week regarding Vince McMahon's retirement announcement and Paul "Triple H" Levesque stepping in as the new Head of Creative for WWE. Lynch was one of the pillars of the NXT Women's Division during Levesque's time overseeing the developmental brand while working with McMahon led to her winning the main event of WrestleMania 35 (the first Mania to ever have a women's match in the main event). Her response was a combination of sadness and optimism.
