Hobbs, NM

Wednesday Wreck South 385

Emergency personnel responded to a one vehicle rollover 6 miles south of Seminole. No other details available at this time.
SEMINOLE, TX
Hobbsan enters plea in 2018 fatal accident

The four-year saga of a car accident which lead to the death of a Hobbs man in 2018 reached a conclusion in June with a guilty plea by Justin Null. Null, 41, of Hobbs, was arrested in November 2018 and charged with involuntary manslaughter, a fourth-degree felony; careless driving, and two counts of traffic control signal legend/failure to obey, all misdemeanors.
HOBBS, NM
Hobbs police receiving complaints about unlicensed solicitors

For the News-Sun Hobbs Police have received a number of complaints regarding unlicensed solicitors operating within the city limits of Hobbs. Solicitors who have been granted permission to operate within the city limits of Hobbs will be issued a license good for one year from date of issue. City of...
HOBBS, NM

