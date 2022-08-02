Read on www.hobbsnews.com
Bodycam footage, 911 call released, 11-year-old stabbed to death in Hobbs
HOBBS, New Mexico — Bodycam footage and a 911 call, obtained by EverythingLubbock.com affiliate Yourbasin.com, showed the moments after 11-year-old Bruce Johnson, Jr., was stabbed in the back in on July 10. His mother, Mary Johnson, is accused of stabbing Bruce, who later died of his injuries. Johnson also stabbed herself, the Lea County Sheriff’s […]
everythinglubbock.com
Officers called to home in Lea Co., discover homicide and make arrest
TATUM, New Mexico— Deputies from the Lea County Sheriff’s Office were called on Sunday just after 9:00a.m. to a home near the 700 block of S Cobern for a disturbance and then discovered a homicide. Once LCSO arrived, deputies were told someone on the scene knew of a...
seminolesentinel.com
Wednesday Wreck South 385
Emergency personnel responded to a one vehicle rollover 6 miles south of Seminole. No other details available at this time.
Hobbs News-Sun
Hobbsan enters plea in 2018 fatal accident
The four-year saga of a car accident which lead to the death of a Hobbs man in 2018 reached a conclusion in June with a guilty plea by Justin Null. Null, 41, of Hobbs, was arrested in November 2018 and charged with involuntary manslaughter, a fourth-degree felony; careless driving, and two counts of traffic control signal legend/failure to obey, all misdemeanors.
Dozens of police reports weren’t enough to save Hobbs 11-year-old stabbed to death, family says
LUBBOCK, Texas — The sister of 11-year-old Bruce Johnson, Jr., who was stabbed to death in Hobbs, says dozens of reports to police weren’t enough to save his life. Mary Johnson was charged with the murder of her son and remains hospitalized at UMC. Police said she stabbed herself herself after stabbing “Buddy,” as he […]
Hobbs News-Sun
Hobbs police receiving complaints about unlicensed solicitors
For the News-Sun Hobbs Police have received a number of complaints regarding unlicensed solicitors operating within the city limits of Hobbs. Solicitors who have been granted permission to operate within the city limits of Hobbs will be issued a license good for one year from date of issue. City of...
