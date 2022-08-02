Local insurance agents, FEMA give tips to protect property from wildfires

Read on www.inforney.com
fox26houston.com
This is how much money you need to make per hour to afford rent in Texas
DALLAS, Texas - A new report reveals the disparity between minimum wage and the cost of an average two-bedroom rental in different U.S. cities. According to Out of Reach, in no state, metropolitan area, or county can a full-time minimum-wage worker afford a modest two-bedroom rental home, and these workers cannot afford modest one-bedroom apartments in 91% of U.S. counties.
KLTV
WebXtra: Low lake levels in Smith County pose danger to boaters
City of Van raises water rate to fund needed new well. Mayor Tammy Huff said it’s due to their need for another well. The city has five wells but have only been operating with two the last couple of years because the other three have major damages, leaving these two to work constantly.
20-acre Wood County fire now contained, residents can return
UPDATE: The fire is contained and all are clear to return to their residences, according to the fire marshal. WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Emergency fire evacuation has been issued for residents in the Horseshoe Bend area of Wood County. According to Texas A&M Forest service incident viewer the fire is 20 acres and 0% […]
Emergency SNAP benefits for Texans extended for August
Emergency SNAP benefits for Texans are being extended through August, according to a release from the governor's office.
How California, Texas water conservation efforts differ
Here in Texas, all water conservation rules, staging and violation penalties are decided at the local level by individual municipalities, a spokesperson for the Texas Water Development Board told KXAN Tuesday. That's why some staging metrics and requirements can vary by community, as well as violation fines.
Woodlands Online& LLC
Governor Abbott Statement On Biden Administration Refusal To Approve Texas’ Post-Partum Medicaid Extension For Mothers
AUSTIN, TX -- Governor Greg Abbott today released a statement following the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid’s refusal to approve Texas’ application to extend Medicaid health care coverage to six months post-partum:. 'The Biden Administration is risking robbing mothers of services that Texas specifically extended for them post-partum....
inforney.com
Drought takes toll on local hay production
The relentless heat and drought conditions have led to a hay shortage in Rusk County, and local providers are feeling the impact. “It’s dwindling very quickly,” says Whitney Welch Howard, manager at the Brooks Country Farm and Feed store in Henderson, where she says hay sells out almost as soon as it gets restocked.
95% of East Texas experiencing drought-like conditions, 3 counties seeing exceptional drought
CANTON, Texas (KETK)- 95% of East Texas is classified under some type of drought right now. Three East Texas counties are under the worst category possible. But, what does this mean? “We have had sales in June and July more than we have in the past years,” said Mike Lee, owner of M and D […]
US Fish and Wildlife Service acquires nearly 250 acres in Cherokee County
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has purchased nearly 250 acres in Cherokee County. The 250 acres are bottomland hardwood forests, or “river swamps“, along with four miles of Neches River frontage at the Neches River National Wildlife Refuge. “Conserving bottomland hardwood forests along Texas’ rivers is a high priority […]
City of Van Mayor addresses concerns over new water rate increase
VAN, Texas (KETK) – After increasing the city’s water rate, Van Mayor Tammy Huff released a statement addressing community concerns and explained why the rates rose. “I understand that there are citizens who are extremely upset about the new water rates,” Huff said. “I want to explain a few things to help in the understanding […]
Water restrictions, drought conditions impact lawn services in East Texas
BULLARD, Texas — John Beasley, Camp Davis Stone and Grass owner, sells stone, grass and other supplies to lawncare services. Beasley said yards across East Texas are going dry. "I’d call them and say hey we’re are about to order, do you want yours and they say 'no I’m...
inforney.com
Texas Sales Tax Holiday is this weekend
Texas shoppers can save money on clothes and school supplies during the state’s sales tax holiday on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 5-7. State law exempts sales tax on qualified items — such as clothing, footwear, school supplies and backpacks — priced below $100, saving shoppers about $8 on every $100 they spend. The dates of the sales tax holiday and list of tax-exempt items are set by the Texas Legislature.
KLTV
Smith County Animal Shelter making changes following citizen, animal advocate complaints
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Following complaints from citizens and animal advocates, the Smith County Animal Shelter is making some changes. “We’re reviewing those (concerns) and the best way to address them,” said Amber Greene, animal shelter/control supervisor. Several frustrated citizens and animal advocates voiced their concerns at...
Elderly woman’s problem raises questions over Texas renters’ rights
An 82 year old Taylor woman feels trapped. She can't drive her car, and it's because of damage she says she didn't cause at her rental home.
Inflation pay helps North Texas workers keep up with rising costs
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — While rising costs continue to eat at our wallets, some North Texas counties and businesses are paying their employees more with inflation pay. The Dallas County Commissioners Court on Tuesday decided to dish out $40 million from the Federal American Rescue Plan to pay each of its full time employees $6,000.In Tarrant County, they are paying its full time employees $4,900 more in an effort to fight off inflation as prices continue to increase. The increases in both counties will happen in three installments until the end of the year. "We want to have a strong workforce,...
Texas Landlord Orders Manager To Make Tenant Miserable So They'd Move
One of the tactics was to replace the air conditioner with a broken one.
easttexasradio.com
Wood County Grass Fire
A 20-acre fire in Wood County was contained late Tuesday afternoon. As of 6 p.m., residents in the Horseshoe Bend area were allowed to go back to their homes. Six homes were in the path of the fire, but firefighters were able to protect them. The cause of the fire is not yet known. There were no injuries.
August 2022 SNAP Benefits to Help Millions of Texans in Need
Last month, recipients of SNAP benefits were facing delays, due to an increase in applications and staff shortages at the Texas Health and Human Services Commission office, with some people still waiting to get their benefits from May. Despite those delays, Governor Greg Abbott has announced the HHSC is providing...
ketk.com
CLEAR THE SHELTERS: City of Henderson Animal Center
HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – With a mission to provide temporary shelter and excellent care for stray, unwanted and homeless animals throughout Henderson, the city’s animal center is a resource for their community. Each day, they strive to do the following:. Promote responsible pet ownership. Protect citizens by housing...
