Pritzker denies knowing about work comp fraud allegations
(The Center Square) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker says he doesn’t know anything other than what’s been reported by the media in the allegations of worker's compensation fraud against a former state employee that touches his office. This, as a lawsuit alleging Pritzker’s administration was complicit continues on...
Evers administration blames worker shortage, lack of money for occupational license backlog
(The Center Square) – Wisconsin’s professional licensing department is blaming a lack of employees as well as a lack of money for the months-long delay in getting people their paperwork to go back to work. The legislature’s Study Committee on Occupational Licensing held a daylong meeting Tuesday where...
Out-of-state doctors apply for Ohio licensure on law's first day
(The Center Square) – Doctors from across state lines have begun applying to work in Ohio, which entered the Interstate Medical Licensure Compact last year. The state received 15 applications from doctors in seven states Tuesday, the first day applications were accepted. “It is so exciting to see Ohioans...
Survey: 69% of Michiganders concerned about identity fraud
(The Center Square) – After widespread pandemic fraud over the last two years, nearly seven out of 10 Michiganders are concerned about identity fraud. John Zogby Strategies, a survey research firm, polled 604 likely Michigan voters between April 29 and June 3 of this year, garnering data about digital identity verification in the public sector.
Leaders grieve Walorski’s death; Indiana sheriff releases new details on crash
(The Center Square) – State and federal leaders from both parties have expressed grief over the death of Rep. Jackie Walorski, a Republican who represented Indiana’s second congressional district, while the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Department released a correction on details of the crash that resulted in the death of the 58-year-old lawmaker and three others Wednesday.
Despite fraud allegations raised in January, case still not being prosecuted
(The Center Square) – The alleged worker’s compensation fraud of a former state employee and Pritzker campaign worker has not been prosecuted. Public records show in January this year, an Illinois Central Management Services risk management official sent a memo to Attorney General Kwame Raoul’s office that Jenny Thornley’s worker's compensation claim has been politicized and Thornley “is quick to let everyone know of her political friendship with Governor Pritzker and his wife.”
Legislative special session likely to deal with Eastern Kentucky flooding
(The Center Square) – A special session of the Kentucky General Assembly will likely need to be called to provide relief for the counties and communities ravaged by flooding in the eastern part of the state last week. The recovery process continues across 13 counties, Gov. Andy Beshear said....
Ohio Manufacturing Association lands $23.5 million federal grant
(The Center Square) – Ohio’s manufacturing industry projects a need for 25,000 hires over the next five years, and the Ohio Manufacture’s Association plans to use a multi-million-dollar federal grant to educate, train and create industry partnerships to help meet that need. The OMA partnered with the...
A measure of Illinois’ economy dropped 'significantly' in July
(The Center Square) – A key measure of Illinois’ economy offered discouraging news from July. The University of Illinois Flash Index, which uses various metrics including corporate earnings, tax receipts and personal income to measure the level of economic activity around the state, dropped from 105.5 in June to 104.9 in July. A reading over 100 usually indicates growth in the economy.
West Virginia begins fiscal year with $92 million surplus
(The Center Square) – West Virginia closed out the first month of the new fiscal year with a $92.4 million revenue surplus, Gov. Jim Justice announced Tuesday. July’s 2022 revenue collections were slightly more than $381 million, which was more than $92 million above estimates. The past month’s revenue was also nearly one-quarter higher than the same month in 2021. These numbers continue a trend from last year, in which the state ended the fiscal year with a $1.3 billion surplus.
Iowan asks residents to confirm broadband service speeds this month
(The Center Square) – The state of Iowa invites Iowans to report whether the state’s account of broadband availability matches the service at their homes and businesses. Gov. Kim Reynolds and the Department of Management Office of the Chief Information Officer announced the new broadband map’s release Tuesday.
Gaps continue in Wisconsin coronavirus vaccine effort
(The Center Square) – Wisconsin has hit another coronavirus vaccine milestone, but the story behind the state’s vaccination effort remains the same. The state’s Department of Health Services on Monday announced that doctors and nurses have handed out 10 million doses since the COVID-19 vaccine first became available in late 2020.
Kemp signs order to maintain moratorium on Georgia's gasoline tax that expires on Sept. 12
(The Center Square) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed an executive order to extend a suspension of the state's excise tax on motor fuel sales, which was set to expire next week. The motor fuel order also applies to locomotive fuel, and the governor also renewed a state of...
Report: Texas lags behind other states in public school open enrollment
(The Center Square) – Texas lags behind other states in public school open enrollment, a new report by the Texas Public Policy Foundation and Reason Foundation found. It focuses on inter-district open enrollment, which is the process of allowing students to transfer to and attend school in a district in which they don’t live.
Twin Cities rank in top 10% of U.S. cities with biggest unemployment declines
(The Center Square) – The Twin Cities had the biggest decrease in unemployment from June 2019 to June 2022, WalletHub reported Aug. 3. WalletHub analyzed the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic across 180 U.S. cities, comparing June 2022 unemployment in each city with May 2022, June 2021, June 2020 and June 2019 figures. along with overall unemployment rate.
Maine's university system could get boost in federal funding
(The Center Square) – Maine’s sprawling public university system could be getting up to $116 million in federal funding for workforce development and research projects. The funding, which was included in drafts of congressional appropriation bills for the next fiscal year, would be distributed systemwide and is focused on research and projects that the university has to support the state's economy, such as blueberry farming and forestry.
Regional foundation awarded $9.2M from ARPA competition
(The Center Square) - The Fargo Moorhead West Fargo Chamber Foundation is one of 32 organization splitting $500 million in the Good Jobs Challenge. The Ignite Initiative Regional Workforce Training System is receiving $9.6 million. It focuses on training underserved communities in the border region of North Dakota and Minnesota that include people of color, veterans, immigrants and formerly incarcerated individuals, according to a release from the foundation. The training is for positions in the agriculture, manufacturing and technology industries.
Connecticut investing in infrastructure at Rocky Hill facility
(The Center Square) – Veterans coming to Connecticut’s Rocky Hill campus will be seeing changes. Gov. Ned Lamont announced Thursday the state will be performing $5.1 million in infrastructure upgrades to the Department of Veterans Affairs facility in Hartford. The funding was approved at last week’s State Bond Commission meeting.
Wolf, Delloso 'reintroduce' $2,000 payments
(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf joined state Rep. David Delloso in Folcroft to reintroduce a program to give $2,000 checks where annual household is less than $80,000. “I hear directly from so many people all across the commonwealth, day after day, about how much this program...
Op-Ed: Law enforcement fighting human trafficking, but needs more resources
It’s a horrific reality for Montanans to consider, but human trafficking takes place every day in our state. The odds are most of you have seen it but didn’t know. Last month, a man involved in a sex trafficking ring in Billings was sentenced to nearly 27 years after exploiting vulnerable victims for nearly a decade – plying them with drugs and alcohol to create addictions and then forcing them into commercial sex. The operation also led to the tragic death of one of the victims. Four other men were sentenced for their role in this criminal enterprise.
