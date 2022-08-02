New Jersey’s Best Vegan Restaurants Found at the Jersey Shore

Read on wpst.com
This Is The BEST Breakfast Sandwich In NJ
We have a lot of amazing food unique to us in PA/NJ. Cheesesteak, pizza, bagels, pretzels, Italian ice, pork roll, deli sandwiches, etc. etc. But another food we've mastered?. Nobody can say "baconeggandcheeese" faster than we can. We should put it as a single word in the New Jersey dictionary.
These 10 ice creams will always mean real summer in NJ
Depending on where you were from you either called these water ice, Italian ice, or ices but Marinos were only called ices. You could get them on the ice cream truck and they were the only prices in a cup that you could get from the ice cream truck. When you got about halfway down scraping with that flat wooden spoon thingy you could turn it over and eat the slushy part that would form at the bottom.
New Jersey’s Beaches Feeling More Crowded? 2 Words: Beach Tents
If you're looking to spend your summer somewhere you can escape hustle and bustle, I can guarantee you the Jersey Shore and South Jersey's beaches are NOT for you. During the wintertime, the beach towns are lovely. There's nothing that compares to taking a walk on the beach on a cool fall evening with the entire place for yourself. THAT is where you need to be when you feel the need to take some alone time.
Become A Cake Pop Master At This Unique New Jersey Bake Shop
Are you from New Jersey and looking to take your baking skills to the next level? This shop that’s in the heart of Branchville, NJ has the perfect place to go if you want to be the next “cake pop boss”. I was scrolling on TikTok and...
New Jersey’s Most Expensive Restaurant Has Been Named
If you wanted to try a lot of different New Jersey restaurants this summer we have to add one to your list, if your budget can handle it. This restaurant has been named the most expensive in New Jersey. There are so many categories to keep on your bucket list....
New Jersey Rejoices Over The Return of This Fast Food Favorite
Taco Bell fans are rejoicing over a favorite item that is finally making its return to the menu. We’ve all had that late night where you start getting hungry and there is only one place to turn to. Luckily, this spot is open until 2am. Yup, talking about the...
Don’t kid yourself … this is what you’re swimming with at the NJ shore
If you like swimming at the Jersey Shore, it's best to do it during the day when lifeguards are on duty and fishing is not permitted. Some fishermen get annoyed at the "no fishing" policy lifeguards enforce at most beaches during the daytime. Cole Anderson of Toms River and some...
My 6 Reasons Why New Jersey is the Best State to Live In
And, with the help from you with these six. New Jersey, we are the butt of a lot of jokes in movies, social media, late-night talk shows, and more. I love living, working, and playing in New Jersey. For me it's where my daughter was born, it will always have special meaning. New Jersey has the best food, from pizza to fries, and everything in between. Have you ever had Chinese food in Florida, it definitely is not the same as having it here in New Jersey. (Now, we only tried two places in Orlando for Chinese food, that's not to say others aren't fantastic, it's just our opinion.)
New Jersey Passes Law Allowing Hair Salons to Go Mobile - Like Food Trucks - Economic Shift Expected
Hair salons are about to get a makeover in New Jersey!(delfina pan/Unsplash) Starting November, hair salons will have the same capabilities as food trucks in New Jersey!. Bill S2996 was voted on in November 2021 and is set to take effect in November 2022.
Old Pete’s Diner in Williamstown, NJ Officially Under New Ownership, Reopening Soon
The old Pete's Diner, on Black Horse Pike in Williamstown, which unfortunately went out of business earlier this year, is reportedly under new ownership and prepping for a reopening in just a few weeks. Pete's Diner, at the Malaga Rd. intersection along Black Horse Pike across from Walmart, will soon...
The Full List Of 400 Products Recalled In New Jersey
There has been a huge recall of products bought at Family Dollar and I wanted to make sure you all knew about them. Apparently, the recall is a result of temperature abuse. Stores nationwide are dealing with it and we in New Jersey are one of the states affected. The...
This NJ grocery chain is struggling and no one’s sure why
If you live near a Stop and Shop you may want to start getting comfortable with a different grocery store. According to an article on NJ.com, in the past year over three locations have announced their plans to close, as certain areas have struggled to keep up their business. Stop...
New Jersey Has One Of The Best Hot Dog Places In America
If you are a hot dog lover, here is some really good news. It turns out that one of the best places in the world to get one is right here in New Jersey. A national website that is one of the best foodie sites around searched far and wide all over the nation and came up with the master list of the greatest hot dog joints in the good old U.S.A., and one place that made the list, is right here in the Garden State.
If you’re into hard seltzer, you might want to check out this NJ event
LAKEWOOD — Hard seltzer fans are going to love this. Seltzerland, a national-touring event honoring all things hard seltzer, is making its first-ever visit to New Jersey. On Saturday, Aug. 13, everyone is invited to try more than 100 hard seltzers during Seltzerland at ShoreTown Ballpark, 2 Stadium Way, Lakewood.
NJ animal shelters crowded this summer: why and what can be done?
Summer always seems like the busiest time of year for animal shelters in New Jersey, but with the pace of adoptions slowing from what it had been earlier in the COVID-19 pandemic, these facilities are crowding up fast. Tiffany Barrow, executive director of Madison-based St. Hubert's Animal Welfare Center, said...
It’s Good to See New Jersey Restaurants Completely Ignoring Murphy’s Straw Ban
ASBURY PARK, NJ (EDITORIAL) – Shortly after New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy ruled that plastic...
Legendary New Jersey Amusement Park Makes A Prestigious Best In America List
We've always known that New Jersey was home to some amazing attractions, and now we know we have one of America's top amusement parks. The website Timeout released a list earlier this year naming the top 20 amusement parks in America, and a Garden State favorite is on the list.
NJ has a ‘shoulder season’ at the shore: Here’s what’s in store
In a little over a month from now, the summer season will be officially over. People will be trading in their bathing suits for backpacks and heading back to school. But, this doesn’t mean the Jersey Shore isn’t completely off limits. Believe it or not, there’s still a...
New Jersey Town Named Among America’s Most Adorable Seaside Towns
There are few things New Jersey residents are more proud of than our amazing beaches and beach towns, and now one is getting some great national attention. As you head up and down the amazing Jersey Shore you come across some of the cutest, most amazing seaside towns you could ever imagine.
