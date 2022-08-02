ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

WNYT

Man arrested in Troy for graffiti

Troy Police Department detectives along with officers from the Community Police Unit have made an arrest in a graffiti incident in the Downtown area. Troy authorities have arrested 30 year-old Patrick J. Gaitor and charged him with three misdemeanors in relation to the spray painting of a building in the area of Congress Street. The investigation by Troy police is ongoing and officers have been following up on tips from community members.
TROY, NY
