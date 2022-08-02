Xavier University graduate earns Ochsner Health Medical School Scholarship

Read on www.bizneworleans.com
bizneworleans.com
Jeffrey Fernandez Named New Ochsner Health Plan CEO
NEW ORLEANS – Jeffrey Fernandez, Ochsner Health senior vice president and executive advisor, has assumed the role of CEO of the new Ochsner Health Plan. He replaces Terry Shilling, who has served in a consulting role to lead the implementation of OHP. A Louisiana native, Fernandez has more than 20 years of managed care leadership experience – much of that in the Medicare Advantage industry.
bizneworleans.com
Tulane Sopa Media + Design Students Earn Two National Awards
NEW ORLEANS (press release) — Two students from the Tulane University School of Professional Advancement’s (SoPA) Media + Design program placed among the top student designers in the country during the 2022 National American Advertising Award (ADDY) Ceremony. Keagan Krauss, a Spring 2022 graduate in interactive design, and...
bizneworleans.com
Susco Hires Kirk Coco as Director of Support
METAIRIE (press release) — Susco Solutions has hired Kirk Coco in the role of director of support. He was the director of operations at NORF Companies and brings 29 years of management experience with him. “We are excited to bring Coco’s energy, experience and talent to the Susco Team,”...
KSLA
Webster Parish Schools excited to begin new year
WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Webster Parish Schools welcomed back their students for the 2022-2023 school year on Thursday, Aug. 4. Over 270 students attended the first day of classes at Brown Upper Elementary School. Principal Cortney McCall said this year is all about social and emotional learning. “These past...
KSLA
Caddo school board increases the daily pay for substitutes
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish School Board (CPSB) unanimously approved an increase in the daily pay rate for substitute teachers, substitute office clerks, and substitute secretaries. On Tuesday, August 2, The CPSB approved a significant increase in pay for all substitute teachers, substitute clerks, and substitute secretaries. According...
theadvocate.com
L'Auberge, Boomtown parent company changing its name
Penn National Gaming, the parent company of five Louisiana casinos, announced Thursday it is changing its name. The business will now be known as Penn Entertainment. The new name reflects the transformation the company has undergone over the past few years, Jay Snowden, Penn Entertainment CEO and president, said in a statement.
myneworleans.com
NOBA Offers Tuition-Free Youth Dance Classes
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The New Orleans Ballet Association (NOBA)’s Center for Dance (CFD), in partnership with the New Orleans Recreation Development Commission (NORD), opens registration beginning August 15 for the fall 2022 semester of tuition-free, after-school dance classes for youth ages 4-18. The NOBA Center for Dance’s nationally award-winning, tuition-free Early Childhood Program (ages 4-5), Preparatory Program (ages 6-11), and Teen Program (ages 12-18) provide sequentially based technique classes in ballet, modern, jazz, hip hop, and West African dance. Classes will be held at seven NORD Rec Centers and registration for any child with a demonstrated interest will be filled on a first come, first served basis beginning August 15 online on NOBA’s website at www.nobadance.com/youth-classes, as well as the week of August 22 during in-person registration at each class location. Classes are held in-person during the fall starting the week of September 12 and will culminate in December with a costumed performance as part of NOBA’s Neighborhood Concert Series. A $15 registration fee is due at the time of registration per type of class and center. Registration fees are payable with a credit/debit card if applying online, or with cash only during in-person registration.
KSLA
Preparing for the worst: How Bossier Parish Schools train for active shooter events
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Many students around the ArkLaTex are already back in the classroom. Still top of mind for many families is the Robb Elementary school shooting. Bossier Parish Schools says they are making sure they’re prepared any threat. “We study these events all over the country....
NOLA.com
Kenner Discovery chooses baseball coach, and other metro area schools news
KENNER DISCOVERY HIGH SCHOOL: The new head baseball coach at Kenner Discovery High School is Nick Walker, who was a three-year football letterman at Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois, after graduating from Archbishop Rummel High School. Walker began coaching baseball in 2003 at the recreational park level. Soon he expanded to coach competitive travel and showcase baseball teams up until 2021.
NOLA.com
Masks? Vaccines? Here’s how New Orleans area schools are handling COVID this year.
Students started trickling into classrooms across New Orleans this week in what perhaps has been the most normal start to a school year since the pandemic began — mostly mask-free and in-person. Throughout the pandemic, NOLA Public Schools has provided COVID guidance for Orleans Parish schools. But unlike the...
bizneworleans.com
Chef Jamie Warrick Joins L.H. Hayward & Company
NEW ORLEANS — From L.H. Hayward & Company:. As a child, Jamie Warrick wasn’t one to sit in front of the television watching cartoons. Instead, she regularly watched Julia Childs and other chefs on PBS. She was eager to try the foods they demonstrated, and her childhood fascination ignited a lifelong passion.
KSLA
Danica Porter appointed as City Manager of Atlanta, Texas
ATLANTA, Texas (KSLA) - The Atlanta, Texas city council has appointed Danica Porter as the new city manager. August 3, Danica Porter was named by the Atlanta City Council as the new city manager following the retirement of David Cockrell. Porter has been an employee of the city of Atlanta...
KTBS
Battle on the Border 2022 matchups announced
SHREVEPORT, La. - The City of Shreveport will again host some of the top high school football programs in the region during the 2022 Battle on the Border High School Football Showcase. Games will be held on September 2-3 at Shreveport’s Independence Stadium. Battle on the Border XI features...
theadvocate.com
This lemonade business started as a stand. Now, they’re selling with a purpose in Tiger Stadium.
The past three years have been sweet for Leroy’s LipSmack’n Lemonade. The business got its start in 2012 when Leroy Hayward III, then 6 years old, participated in Lemonade Day Louisiana, an annual event that teaches children to be entrepreneurs. Sherilyn and Leroy Hayward Jr., Leroy’s parents, had just found out he was autistic and wanted to find things their son could do. They decided to set up a lemonade stand in their front yard, let Leroy sell drinks and give some of the profits to his doctors at Children’s Hospital New Orleans.
KTBS
Chief Smith implements programs to add officers to SPD
SHREVEPORT, La. -- If you're not yet 21, you can still get hired to be a Shreveport Police officer. That's the message Police Chief Wayne Smith is sending out with a new Cadet Program. The department began the year 125 officers short. Lower pay and high workload was depleting the...
KTAL
Shreveport sorority helps kids get back to school with backpack drive
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport came out to support the community by hosting a backpack giveaway Monday. Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority held a back-to-school drive at Midway Elementary to empower families and uplift the community. “The Children are going back to school, and here we are with over...
KSLA
New medical marijuana laws take effect in Louisiana
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — Aug. 1 marks the first day for several new medical marijuana laws in Louisiana. Police cannot use the smell of marijuana as a reason to do home searches without a warrant,. The Louisiana Department of Health is in charge of regulation, instead of the...
KTBS
First Day of School: 2022-2023
SHREVEPORT, La. - Students across the ArkLaTex are headed back to class after the summer break. Here are some photos of the cute kiddos on their first day of the 2022-2023 school year. If you have some pictures you'd like to share, send them to pics@ktbs.com. Be sure and include...
WDSU
Louisiana rapper JayDaYoungan funeral arrangements announced
Funeral arrangements have been set for a Louisiana rapper. Javorius Scott, also known as JayDaYoungan, died last week after a shooting in Bogalusa. His family announced that his funeral will be held Sunday at 1 p.m. at the Bogalusa High School Auditorium. Bogalusa police say both Javaorius and his father,...
crescentcitysports.com
Former LSU, Ponchatoula QB T.J. Finley arrested
Former LSU and Ponchatoula quarterback T.J. Finley has been arrested. The current Auburn player was taken into custody at the Lee County Detention Facility on a charge of Attempt to Elude with the Auburn Police Department. WRBL-TV has reached out Thursday to an Auburn University Athletics spokesperson who says they...
