The Post and Courier
Road access a sticking point for Kitfield development
A Charleston developer’s request for the annexation of about 16 acres of roadway outside a property subdivision in the Kitfield area of Moncks Corner was recently put on hold by the local planning commission as they examine access rights along Vanihayn Drive. Wofford Stribling’s bid for approval to access...
The Post and Courier
Charleston proposed rental policy aims to crack down on absentee landlords
Charleston has a new plan to crack down on college party houses, but some are unsure whether it will have unintended ripple effects for both landlords and renters. The goal of the policy headed to City Council is for Charleston to be able to respond more easily when neighbors have concerns about nearby renters who repeatedly throw parties, leave bulk trash out and otherwise contribute to quality-of-life issues in the surrounding community.
live5news.com
Charleston leaders to discuss new, master-planned community near Wando Area
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A new master- planned community in the Wando Area is moving forward with their plans to expand down Clements Ferry Road. This morning Charleston’s Technical Review Committee will discuss their plans for expansion. They will be discussing the Point Hope Community’s pre-application, which, the city...
Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie temporarily limiting duties to focus on health
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie on Thursday announced that he will be stepping back from some duties amid an ongoing medical condition. The mayor did not specify what the condition is, but said that it is not life-threatening, nor is it COVID-related. He will have to wear a heart monitor […]
live5news.com
Summerville backtracks on plan for paid parking at city garage
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Summerville town leaders have decided to keep parking at the city parking garage free, at least for now. Many residents spoke out against a plan to change the free garage into a pay-to-park facility when they learned town leaders were considering that option. “We were really...
DHEC approves water permit for new Publix in Moncks Corner
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) has approved a water permit for a new Publix grocery store. It comes just one day after our report on a delayed opening for the Publix located at the new Moncks Corner Marketplace. Following that story, DHEC reached out to […]
live5news.com
Dominion Energy set to cut state tree identified as hazardous
HANAHAN, S.C. (WCSC) - One Hanahan resident is doing all he can to save his Palmetto tree after receiving a notice from Dominion Energy that it’s been scheduled to be cut down. Jay Mullis says after returning home recently he found his tree marked with an “X” and a...
Neighbors in Clements Ferry subdivision say water bills have spiked
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – One Charleston resident says she noticed a significant change in her water bill during June and July. Joye Hanna, who lives off Clements Ferry Road, says her and her neighbor’s June and July water bills doubled and in some cases tripled compared to months before. Hanna believes nearby construction is to […]
abcnews4.com
Urgent shortage at Charleston County 911 call center, officials push for recruits
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — It’s a job where every second matters, but officials with Charleston County say there’s a critical need for dispatchers at its 911 call center in North Charleston. Currently, the call center has 47 vacancies, which means there's only enough staff to fill...
The Post and Courier
Charleston group gets $8.4M grant to diversify the area's health care workforce
A consortium that includes the Charleston Metro Chamber of Commerce and one of the region’s largest medical providers has been awarded an $8.4 million grant to help put more underrepresented residents on higher-income career tracks in the health care business. The “Good Jobs Challenge” funding from the $3 billion...
The Post and Courier
Estate Treasures Discovers a Mt. Ple
Estate Treasures Discovers a Mt. Pleasant Hidden Gem 1617 Nantahala Blvd. Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464 Thurs. Aug. 4th 9-1pm Fri. Aug. 5th 9-1pm Sat. Aug. 6th 9-1pm "Come find your treasure." For photos:https://estatesales.org/estate-sales/sc/mount-pleasant/ 29464/estate-treasures- discovers-a-mt-2076053.
crbjbizwire.com
Dominion Energy’s Commitment to Diversity, Sustainability Connects With New Generation of Interns in South Carolina
CAYCE, S.C. – As Dominion Energy transforms into the leading clean energy company in the nation, a new generation of interns is attracted to the company’s increasingly diverse workforce, culture of excellence and commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainability. Madison Locklear, a senior majoring in mechanical engineering at...
The Post and Courier
Williamsburg County School District expects little impact from merger on bus routes
Williamsburg County School District expects little negative impact on the travel time to and from school for students from the Greeleyville area as high school aged kids are transferred to Kingstree. Brian McKnight, the director of student services for Williamsburg County School District, said that he anticipates that some high...
walterborolive.com
Berkeley County horse becomes third reported to have EIA this year
Clemson University’s Livestock Poultry Health department has reported that a Quarter Horse in Berkeley County has been euthanized due to equine infectious anemia (EIA). This brings the total number of cases reported in South Carolina for 2022 to three. Options for how to proceed regarding two other EIA positive horses in Barnwell County are also being discussed with Livestock Poultry Health.
Food distribution happening Thursday in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A drive-thru food giveaway is happening Thursday at Macedonia Church of Lord Jesus Christ in North Charleston. Food will be distributed to the community starting at 4 p.m. until 5 p.m. or until supplies run out. Food will be served on a first-come, first-serve basis. Guests are asked to stay […]
The Post and Courier
Charleston-based ‘fast casual’ restaurants eyeing expansion
Charleston is not as fast-paced as some of the country’s larger cities, where fast casual brands, many of which are chains, serve as go-to lunch and dinner options for those in a hurry. But Charleston’s appetite for quick meals that aren’t lacking in quality is growing, just like the...
The Post and Courier
Myrtle Grove monument unveiling ceremony held in Georgetown
GEORGETOWN -- Members of the Georgetown community gathered July 20 for the unveiling of a monument to those buried in Myrtle Grove Cemetery. “This is the culmination of at 10-year process,” said Steve Williams, one of the volunteers who has been working to see the Myrtle Grove restored, told the Georgetown Times. “It began with Tony Nelson recognizing his relatives were buried there.”
What is holding up the new Publix shopping center in Moncks Corner?
UPDATE: After our report on Wednesday, DHEC reached out to News 2 letting us know they have approved the water permit, so the store can begin the process of opening. DETAILS HERE. — MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – People living in Moncks Corner have been long awaiting the opening of a new Publix shopping center. […]
The Post and Courier
Mayor: Georgetown will uphold zoning appeals board ruling on Liberty Steel
GEORGETOWN — The city of Georgetown will uphold a June decision by the city Board of Zoning Appeals that allowed Liberty Steel's mill to stay open, Mayor Carol Jayroe confirmed on Aug. 3. A 30-day period in which the city could appeal the decision to circuit court began in...
OneBerkeley back to school festival planned for August 13
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County School District will usher in a new school year with the OneBerkeley Back to School Festival. The school district wants to ensure students and their families have a successful start to the new school year by hosting a morning of fun activities. More than 3,000 bags stuffed […]
