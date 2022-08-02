Read on crestviewbulletin.com
Santa Rosa Press Gazette
Argos picked to finish second in Gulf South
The University of West Florida football team is picked to finish second in the Gulf South Conference preseason poll. The Argos were crowned conference champions for the first time in program history a year ago, sharing the title with Valdosta State, the favorite to win the GSC title.
WEAR
Eli Gold will not voice Crimson Tide football to start 2022 season
Eli Gold, the Voice of the Alabama Crimson Tide since 1988, will not be in the broadcast booth to start the 2022 football season due to health issues, according to the University of Alabama Wednesday. Chris Stewart, who handles the basketball play-by-play duties as well as serving as gameday host for the football broadcasts will handle football play-by-play duties in Gold’s absence. Stewart is also the television host of the “The Nick Saban Show” and “The Nate Oats Show.”
Okaloosa Co. to build new school in Crestview, more improvements
NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — For the first time since 2008, the Okaloosa County Schools District is building a new school. Superintendent Marcus Chambers said a new K-8 school will be coming to Crestview. “We’re in the process right now, acquiring land in Crestview and in the central part of the county. As well and at Destin […]
crestviewbulletin.com
Allyson LaVictoire named Riverside Elementary principal
Allyson LaVictoire is a product of the Okaloosa County School District as a student, teacher and administrator. She attended Bob Sikes, Northwood and Walker elementary schools. She went to middle school at the old Richbourg Middle School. And she graduated from Crestview.
getthecoast.com
$2 million lottery ticket sold in DeFuniak Springs
The good news…we are halfway through the work week. “Keep Our Waterways Clean” mural project in Fort Walton Beach. The Cultural Arts League and Erase the Trace Okaloosa are working on an art project in Downtown Fort Walton Beach, and they are looking for local artists to get involved.
Teachers, bus drivers needed in Northwest Florida
NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — More than 40 teaching jobs are open in Northwest Florida with one week before the start of the academic school year. Okaloosa County School District Superintendent Marcus Chambers said they hired 235 educators over the summer, which is more than usual, but still need more. “Right now we have about 43 […]
VIDEO: Dark storm clouds rolling in on Florida beach
A timelapse video captured storm clouds moving in on a Florida beach on Tuesday
WEAR
At least 1 hospitalized following crash on Racetrack Road in Fort Walton Beach
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. -- At least one person was taken to the hospital following a crash in Fort Walton Beach Thursday afternoon. The crash occurred on Racetrack Road and Skipper Avenue at around 3:42 p.m. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the crash included both a 75-year-old male driver in...
waltonoutdoors.com
Walton County fishing report for Aug. 1
River: Crappie, bream and a few bass. Bay: Bay is teaming with baitfish. Surf/offshore: Trigger, amberjack. Click here for fishing forecast Bay and river report brought to you by Copeland’s. “Where the locals shop and the tourists are welcome.” Click here to find out more about Copeland’s.
niceville.com
Meet Eglin’s new group and squadron commanders
EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. – Eglin Air Force Base has announced its new group and squadron commanders for July. Lt. Col. Edward Morris, 96th Medical Support Squadron. Col. Nicholas Reed, Air Force Operational Test Center. Col. Brett Linck, 96th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron. Maj. Chad Hogue, 96th Civil...
Sea turtles hatch on Destin beach
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Spectators in Destin got a big surprise Tuesday night when a sea turtle nest hatched. The little ones boiled up from their sandy home and darted for the emerald water around 7:30 pm. Lindsey Pettibone was at the Leeward Key and Emerald Shore beach access points when she started filming. The […]
wuwf.org
Northwest Florida is home to 24 food deserts
According to the USDA’s most recent food access research report, 12.8% of Americans — more than 39 million people — live in food deserts. A food desert can be defined as a geographic area where residents may have low income and low access to healthy foods. “A...
Santa Rosa Press Gazette
Commissioners to oppose proposed Interstate 10 toll in Mobile, Ala.
Santa Rosa County Commissioner Colten Wright said last week that it’s not fair to levy a toll on motorists to help pay for the $2.7-billion Interstate 10 Mobile River Bridge and Bayway project. “I personally take great issue with putting a toll on … Interstate 10 coming into Escambia...
WEAR
5 local companies ranked in 'Best Companies to Work For in Florida' list
Five Northwest Florida companies have made the 2022 Florida Trend’s list of Best Companies to Work For in Florida. The full ranking list is separated by large, midsized and small companies across Florida. The midsized companies list includes:. Bit-Wizards, Fort Walton Beach, #2. Omni Commander, Miramar Beach, #34. Clark...
Woman paralyzed after jumping off boat at Okaloosa Island
OKALOOSA ISLAND, Fla. (WKRG) — A woman was pulled from waters off Okaloosa Island Sunday after she jumped off a boat into shallow water and was paralyzed, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. More News from WRBL OCSO said the woman jumped feet first off a pontoon boat near the sea wall. That is […]
getthecoast.com
Okaloosa School District’s 2022-23 bus route schedule now available
On Tuesday, August 2, 2022, the Okaloosa County School District released the 2022-23 bus route schedule. The District has begun using Bus Bulletin to send notifications to parents if there are unexpected delays or schedule changes involving a student’s bus. If you would like to receive these notifications, you can register at the Bus Bulletin website.
Crestview man arrested with fentanyl, meth: Deputies
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were serving a warrant on a Crestview man wanted by a different law enforcement agency on aggravated stalking charges when they found a stash of drugs. OCSO said the man now faces five new charges, according to a news release. Deputies said they saw […]
‘We will not hesitate’ Sheriff on SRO active school-shooter training
NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — 50 School Resource Officers in Okaloosa County gathered at the Northwest Florida State College Wednesday for annual active shooter training. “The schools are a target you know,” said Sheriff Eric Aden. “And if there’s anything that comes out of a tragic event, such as Uvalde, Columbine, Sandy Hook, and then of […]
niceville.com
City of Niceville seeking 35+ new employees; job fair is August 24
NICEVILLE, Fla. – A job fair hosted by the City of Niceville is being held this month to hire. 35 new employees in several city departments, the city has announced. The job fair is on August 24, 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., at the Niceville Community Center. Department representatives...
Santa Rosa Press Gazette
Two new restaurants coming to Milton
Milton residents will soon have more restaurant options. Branch Properties, an Atlanta based real estate investment and development firm, announced two restaurants have joined Merganser Commons at Dogwood Estates, a Publix Super Markets-anchored development in Milton.
