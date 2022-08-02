ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crestview, FL

Comments / 0

Related
Santa Rosa Press Gazette

Argos picked to finish second in Gulf South

The University of West Florida football team is picked to finish second in the Gulf South Conference preseason poll. The Argos were crowned conference champions for the first time in program history a year ago, sharing the title with Valdosta State, the favorite to win the GSC title.
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Eli Gold will not voice Crimson Tide football to start 2022 season

Eli Gold, the Voice of the Alabama Crimson Tide since 1988, will not be in the broadcast booth to start the 2022 football season due to health issues, according to the University of Alabama Wednesday. Chris Stewart, who handles the basketball play-by-play duties as well as serving as gameday host for the football broadcasts will handle football play-by-play duties in Gold’s absence. Stewart is also the television host of the “The Nick Saban Show” and “The Nate Oats Show.”
PENSACOLA, FL
crestviewbulletin.com

Allyson LaVictoire named Riverside Elementary principal

Allyson LaVictoire is a product of the Okaloosa County School District as a student, teacher and administrator. She attended Bob Sikes, Northwood and Walker elementary schools. She went to middle school at the old Richbourg Middle School. And she graduated from Crestview.
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Crestview, FL
Local
Florida Football
Crestview, FL
Football
Local
Florida Sports
Crestview, FL
Sports
City
Grant-valkaria, FL
getthecoast.com

$2 million lottery ticket sold in DeFuniak Springs

The good news…we are halfway through the work week. “Keep Our Waterways Clean” mural project in Fort Walton Beach. The Cultural Arts League and Erase the Trace Okaloosa are working on an art project in Downtown Fort Walton Beach, and they are looking for local artists to get involved.
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
WKRG News 5

Teachers, bus drivers needed in Northwest Florida

NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — More than 40 teaching jobs are open in Northwest Florida with one week before the start of the academic school year. Okaloosa County School District Superintendent Marcus Chambers said they hired 235 educators over the summer, which is more than usual, but still need more. “Right now we have about 43 […]
NICEVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football
waltonoutdoors.com

Walton County fishing report for Aug. 1

River: Crappie, bream and a few bass. Bay: Bay is teaming with baitfish. Surf/offshore: Trigger, amberjack. Click here for fishing forecast Bay and river report brought to you by Copeland’s. “Where the locals shop and the tourists are welcome.” Click here to find out more about Copeland’s.
WALTON COUNTY, FL
niceville.com

Meet Eglin’s new group and squadron commanders

EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. – Eglin Air Force Base has announced its new group and squadron commanders for July. Lt. Col. Edward Morris, 96th Medical Support Squadron. Col. Nicholas Reed, Air Force Operational Test Center. Col. Brett Linck, 96th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron. Maj. Chad Hogue, 96th Civil...
EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL
WKRG News 5

Sea turtles hatch on Destin beach

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Spectators in Destin got a big surprise Tuesday night when a sea turtle nest hatched. The little ones boiled up from their sandy home and darted for the emerald water around 7:30 pm. Lindsey Pettibone was at the Leeward Key and Emerald Shore beach access points when she started filming. The […]
DESTIN, FL
wuwf.org

Northwest Florida is home to 24 food deserts

According to the USDA’s most recent food access research report, 12.8% of Americans — more than 39 million people — live in food deserts. A food desert can be defined as a geographic area where residents may have low income and low access to healthy foods. “A...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WEAR

5 local companies ranked in 'Best Companies to Work For in Florida' list

Five Northwest Florida companies have made the 2022 Florida Trend’s list of Best Companies to Work For in Florida. The full ranking list is separated by large, midsized and small companies across Florida. The midsized companies list includes:. Bit-Wizards, Fort Walton Beach, #2. Omni Commander, Miramar Beach, #34. Clark...
FLORIDA STATE
getthecoast.com

Okaloosa School District’s 2022-23 bus route schedule now available

On Tuesday, August 2, 2022, the Okaloosa County School District released the 2022-23 bus route schedule. The District has begun using Bus Bulletin to send notifications to parents if there are unexpected delays or schedule changes involving a student’s bus. If you would like to receive these notifications, you can register at the Bus Bulletin website.
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Crestview man arrested with fentanyl, meth: Deputies

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were serving a warrant on a Crestview man wanted by a different law enforcement agency on aggravated stalking charges when they found a stash of drugs. OCSO said the man now faces five new charges, according to a news release. Deputies said they saw […]
CRESTVIEW, FL
niceville.com

City of Niceville seeking 35+ new employees; job fair is August 24

NICEVILLE, Fla. – A job fair hosted by the City of Niceville is being held this month to hire. 35 new employees in several city departments, the city has announced. The job fair is on August 24, 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., at the Niceville Community Center. Department representatives...
NICEVILLE, FL
Santa Rosa Press Gazette

Two new restaurants coming to Milton

Milton residents will soon have more restaurant options. Branch Properties, an Atlanta based real estate investment and development firm, announced two restaurants have joined Merganser Commons at Dogwood Estates, a Publix Super Markets-anchored development in Milton.
MILTON, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy