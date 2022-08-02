Q&A with new CEO of Greater Seattle Partners, which aims to attract companies, jobs, investment

Read on www.geekwire.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
geekwire.com
New Tech Seattle September 2022 Meetup
New Tech is the Northwest’s largest tech community. We’re the place where you make meaningful connections, learn from the industry’s best, and have a fun night out. Most importantly, you’ll join an engaging group of go-getters, developers, founders, and professionals, and discover the people, partners, organizations, and resources to help you build your dreams.
geekwire.com
Mysterious company files patent suits vs. Seattle and Sacramento over parking payment technology
A company registered to a virtual mailbox in Seattle’s University District, which four months ago acquired a trio of parking technology patents that predate the iPhone, is using one as the basis for lawsuits against the cities of Seattle and Sacramento over their use of mobile parking and payment apps from two different tech vendors.
geekwire.com
Teeing Up Technology to Keep the Boeing Classic Connected
On August 8, the PGA Tour Champions event returns to Snoqualmie, Washington. More than 80 players will compete for more than $2.1 million in the 54-hole event during seven days at the Boeing Classic. From the Seahawks Rumble at the Ridge and Korean Air Pro-Am to the Boeing Classic competition and Jet Flyover, this unique sporting event is back in Washington and is sure to have golf fans – both at the venues and at home – on the edge of their seats.
geekwire.com
Emerald City Comic-Con reverses controversial mask policy for 2022 show in Seattle
The organizers of the Emerald City Comic Con announced Thursday that they will reimplement a face covering requirement for this year’s show in Seattle. This is a significant reversal of ECCC’s previous policy, which sparked backlash in June when organizers announced that masks were recommended, but not required for attendance.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
geekwire.com
A long, strange, EV trip: Father-son drive from L.A. to Seattle illustrates road ahead on charging needs
Aaron Blank set out for a West Coast road trip with his son to see some baseball and more between Los Angeles and Seattle and back down. He came away from the drive with some hard lessons learned about the realities of traveling long distance by electric car. Blank is...
geekwire.com
Seattle approves permanent 15% fee cap on food delivery companies, with key compromise
The Seattle City Council voted Tuesday to permanently implement a 15% cap on the fees that services such as Uber Eats, DoorDash, Grubhub, and others charge restaurants for food delivery. The cap has been in place since April 2020, when it was implemented as part of an emergency order at...
geekwire.com
The Sandy Beachfront of Indianola is Calling
Situated along the serene blue waters of the famous Indianola Sand Spit, panoramic views span Puget Sound, the Cascade Mountains, and Emerald City skyline with the iconic Mt. Rainier nestled front and center. On Market | $1,998,000. 7309 NE William Rogers Road, Indianola, WA 98342. 3,939 Square Feet | Premier...
geekwire.com
This tech-fueled service will provide bus transportation for Seattle Public Schools
When Seattle Public Schools students return to the classroom in September, many of their families will be along for the ride — at least virtually. The district of more than 50,000 students has contracted with California tech startup Zum to provide half of its bus service. Using the Zum...
IN THIS ARTICLE
geekwire.com
Paul Allen’s Flying Heritage museum sold to Walton family aviation enthusiast and will reopen
The Flying Heritage Combat and Armor Museum, an extensive collection of aviation and military artifacts started by Paul Allen in 2004, has been sold by the late Microsoft co-founder’s estate. News of a proposed sale to entrepreneur and philanthropist Steuart Walton, the grandson of Walmart founder Sam Walton, was...
Comments / 0