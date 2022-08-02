Read on www.moneytalksnews.com
Levi's Sale: 30% off $100
Spark up some extra savings by applying this discount to the sale section. Shop Now at Levi's Tips Red Tab members get free shipping on all orders. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
PlayStation Store Summer Sale Part 2: Up to 90% off
Hundreds of games, bundles, and add-ons are discounted with prices from 24 cents. Shop Now at PlayStation Store Features digital downloads. In our inflationary times, it's crucial to live below your means. These tactics help you turn budget liabilities into long-term financial health.
$24.99 for Insider Perks members
That's a savings of $15 off the regular price. Buy Now at At Home Tips Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the shipping fees Features measures 17" L x 34" H x 14" W.
Tired of High Prices? These Retailers Are Now Offering Big Discounts
Here’s a nice end-of-summer surprise: The next time you visit a favorite retailer, some prices might be lower than you remember. That’s a rare event in these days of high inflation. But some of the nation’s biggest retailers are now offering new deals to get people back into their stores.
Steam Night Market Festival 2022 Sale: up to 90% off + free demos
Shop more than 150 games featuring a fusion of diverse cultures and local tastes. Shop Now at Steam Features Windows & Mac titles available. In our inflationary times, it's crucial to live below your means. These tactics help you turn budget liabilities into long-term financial health.
Humble Bundle 2K Build Your Own Bundle Sale: up to 85% off
Get 75% off 3, 80% off 4, or 85% off 5 or more titles. Choose among titles from Borderlands, Bioshock, Sid Meier's Civilization, and more. Shop Now at Humble Bundle Features Over 40 titles to choose from.
11 Ways to Save Money on Food Without Using Coupons
Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on Living on the Cheap. Groceries for a family of four with young children cost an average of about $1,100 a month in the first half of 2022, not including takeout and restaurant meals, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. That’s a big chunk of change.
4 Tips to Start House Hacking
Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on Point2. Owning a home can be a great way to steadily build up cash reserves. But what if you could speed up the process? House hacking is a technique used by real estate investors to pay all, or a portion, of their mortgage while living in the home they purchased.
How to Avoid Travel Fees in 2022
Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on Living on the Cheap. When it comes to travel fees, it’s starting to feel like 2019 again. Airlines, car rental companies and hotels are reinstating old surcharges and adding new ones to your bill as travel returns to pre-pandemic levels. You can find them everywhere, including your airline ticket and vacation rental.
