CLAYPOOL — A tractor show, drive and pull are just three of the events planned for the Echoes of the Past community event set for Friday, Aug. 5, and Saturday, Aug. 6. It will be located at the corner of County Farm Road and CR 700S in Claypool. Starting at noon and running until 9 p.m. Friday, members of the club will be showing off their vintage and antique tractors, taking children of all ages on the tractor driving experience and guiding patrons through the many other activities throughout the grounds.

CLAYPOOL, IN ・ 16 HOURS AGO