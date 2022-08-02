Read on www.inkfreenews.com
inkfreenews.com
Lifetouch Ministries And Counseling Center Hosting “UN-Garage Sale” This Saturday
WARSAW — Lifetouch Ministries and Counseling Center is hosting its fifth annual UN-garage sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, in Warsaw. The event is called an UN-garage sale for two reasons. First, the sale is not in a garage but on the counseling center’s lawn at 2510 E. Center St. Second, it’s not a sale because everything is free.
inkfreenews.com
Echoes Of The Past Plan Event For Friday And Saturday
CLAYPOOL — A tractor show, drive and pull are just three of the events planned for the Echoes of the Past community event set for Friday, Aug. 5, and Saturday, Aug. 6. It will be located at the corner of County Farm Road and CR 700S in Claypool. Starting at noon and running until 9 p.m. Friday, members of the club will be showing off their vintage and antique tractors, taking children of all ages on the tractor driving experience and guiding patrons through the many other activities throughout the grounds.
inkfreenews.com
American Legion Riders 253 Donation: $2,000 To County Riley Kids Fund
WARSAW — The American Legion Riders 253 of North Webster recently presented a donation in the amount of $2,000 to the Kosciusko County Riley Kids Fund. The Kosciusko County Riley Kids Fund is a component fund of the Kosciusko County Community Foundation. The fund provides support to Riley Children’s Hospital and financial assistance in the form of gas and food cards to local families with a child being treated at Riley Children’s Hospital. Since the fund was established in 2010, it has awarded over 3,000 grants to the hospital and to families in need of assistance.
inkfreenews.com
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 8:04 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, East CR 400S, south of South Packerton Road, Warsaw. Driver: Tracy E. Smith, 20, West CR 1300S, Silver Lake. Smith swerved to miss a deer, and her vehicle went into a cornfield. Damage: Up to $5,000.
inkfreenews.com
Kosciusko County Court News
The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. Glenbrook Credit Acceptance Corp. v. McArthur Counseling Center v. Alejandro T. Gutierrez, $578.19. Warsaw Health System LLC c/o Komyatte & Casbon, PC v. Ashley Mullins, $1,312.99. Srimounica Musunuru, $977.50. Ronnie Schuh, $1,130.61. DNF Associates...
inkfreenews.com
Chamber Celebrates Temporary Bike Lane In Downtown Warsaw
WARSAW — A step towards making the Warsaw-Winona Lake area better connected was celebrated on Tuesday, Aug. 2. The Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce had a ribbon-cutting for a new temporary bike lane that’s been set up on two blocks along West Market Street, from Columbia to Lake Streets, in downtown Warsaw.
inkfreenews.com
Lorna Craig — UPDATED
Lorna F. Craig, 98, Rochester, died at 5:53 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital of Indiana, Fort Wayne. She was born May 8, 1924. She married Maurice William “Bill” Keyser in 1940; she later married Raymond H. Craig on Aug. 27, 1977; he preceded her in death.
inkfreenews.com
Wine Tasting Featuring Fruit Wills Winery Tuesday In Nappanee
NAPPANEE — The second annual tasting of Indiana wines in Nappanee will be held from 6-8 p.m. Aug. 9, 2022, downtown, sponsored by ACT Nappanee-Wakarusa. This tasting features the wines of Fruit Hills Winery, and winemaker David Muir will talk about his grape-growing, wine-making and experiences in the ag/ag-tourism business. The event is open to the public, but advance RSVPs are required by email. Send RSVPs to [email protected] There is a $10 event fee.
inkfreenews.com
Creighton Brothers Donates $10,000 To Magical Meadows
WARSAW — The Creighton Brothers Charitable Fund recently made a $10,000 donation to Magical Meadows to fund the installation of an automatic watering system for the horse pastures. The Creighton Brothers Charitable Fund is a donor-advised component fund of the Kosciusko County Community Foundation. Creighton Brothers created the fund...
inkfreenews.com
Uptown Kitchen Coming To Warsaw
WARSAW — A future Uptown Kitchen location will be coming to the Warsaw area. Full Service Dining Inc., the corporation that oversees Uptown Kitchen’s sole location in Granger, received approval for an alcohol permit during an Aug. 4 Kosciusko County Alcohol and Tobacco Commission meeting. Granger’s Uptown Kitchen...
inkfreenews.com
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 9:58 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, 6400 block of East McKenna Road, Warsaw. Fraud occurred. Value of $3,200. 3:53 a.m. Friday, July 29, 100 block of EMS B6A Lane, Leesburg. The theft of a cellphone occurred. It was found...
inkfreenews.com
Parkinson’s Support Group To Meet Aug. 12
WARSAW — Parkinson’s Support Group of Warsaw will meet from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, at the administrative offices of Kosciusko Community Hospital. Dr. Kevin Day, of AlignLife, Warsaw, will speak with us about “The Benefits of Chiropractic and Natural Health Care for the Parkinson’s Patient.”
WANE-TV
2 men fall through roof in Waterloo; 1 dead, 1 hurt
WATERLOO, Ind. (WANE) – Two men fell through a roof of a Waterloo building that was being prepared for demolition on Thursday. One of the men died and the other is in the hospital in stable condition. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office says 24-year-old Kevin L. Rogers of Laurel...
inkfreenews.com
GoFundMe Set Up For 3-Year-Old Warsaw Boy
MILFORD – Family and friends of Elliot Slusser have organized a gofundme page to help offset costs associated with his battle with cancer. The three-year-old is at Riley’s Hospital for Children in Indianapolis and being treated for Acute Myeloid Leukemia. Watch a Facebook video about Elliot Slusser here.
inkfreenews.com
Kimberly Leed
Kimberly L. Leed, 61, Plymouth, died at 10:15 p.m. Thursday, July 28, 2022, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Mishawaka. She was born Nov. 1, 1960. She is survived by her father, Harvey Leed; daughter, Tiffany White, Nappanee; and stepdaughter, Cory Smith, Mishawaka; sons Christopher (Kelly Gorney) Leed, Plymouth and Travis Mechling, Lapaz; sisters, Wendy (Dave) Tapia, Plymouth, Regina Kaser, Lapaz, Autumn (Shane) Rucker, Argos and Jennifer Leed, Plymouth; brothers, Tracy Leed, Lapaz, Shane (Shellie) Leed, South Bend, Cody (Kim) Leed, Argos, Randy (Colleen) Gaines, Ohio, Bill (Jodie) Gaines, LaPorte and Tanner Leed, Plymouth; and six grandchildren.
inkfreenews.com
Council Member Upset With Temporary Bike Lane
WARSAW – City Council Member Cindy Dobbins let the Traffic Commission know on Wednesday that she was not happy with the establishment of a temporary bicycle lane in downtown Warsaw. The temporary bike lane on the south side of Market Street between South Columbia and Lake streets were established...
whatzup.com
Quick Hit: Harvester Homecoming
The fourth annual Harvester Homecoming takes place at the former International Harvester/Navistar site on Meyer Road in Fort Wayne on Aug. 5-6. Once a main employer in the Summit City, International Harvester still holds a special place in the hearts of many residents. Not only is Harvester Homecoming a reunion of former employees, but it is open and free to the public.
inkfreenews.com
Jerry L. Millington — PENDING
Jerry L. Millington, Warsaw, passed away at Lutheran Hospital on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, at the age of 84. Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Warsaw, is handling arrangements.
Your News Local
Local U-Pick farms boast a variety of produce and wildflowers
This from inputfortwayne.com: FORT WAYNE, IN- If warm weather in Northeast Indiana beckons you to fields of fruits, veggies, and flowers, you’ll want to explore the region’s many U-Pick farms. From spring to fall, these farms allow you to handpick and taste the freshest, locally grown produce, or...
Your News Local
Wabash officials extend message regarding Congresswoman Walorski’s tragic accident
WABASH, IN- The following is from Wabash Mayor Scott Long and President and CEO of Grow Wabash County Keith Gillenwater about the recent passing of Congresswoman Jackie Walorski:. It is with the greatest sadness that we learned of Congresswoman Jackie Walorski’s death today in a traffic accident in Elkhart County....
