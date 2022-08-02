Read on www.rock1055.com
County board to have at least two new commissioners
The results are in from Tuesday’s primary election in St. Clair County, and there will be some new faces on the County Board of Commissioners. In the 1st district, Republican Steve Simasko will face Democrat Fred Fuller for the seat currently represented by Greg McConnell who is not seeking re-election.
Primary Election Results
Check back frequently for updated information. August 2, 2022 Primary Election Results for selected local races:. 100% of St. Clair County Precincts Reporting as of 5:30 am August 3rd. 63rd State House District: (Includes St. Clair and Macomb County) Jay DeBoyer (R) 7,644. Jacky Eubanks (R) 4,477. Jacob Skarbek (R)...
St. Clair County voters say “yes” to millage proposals
County wide voters Tuesday approve five millage proposals, including three renewals, and two new taxes. Renewals for the Parks and Recreation Commission and senior services, as well as new millage for ambulance services all passed by a three to one margin. It was slightly closer for a new operating millage...
