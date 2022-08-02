ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, NY

New York Boaters Caught Illegally Spearfishing At Midnight In Hudson Valley

Illegal spearfishing around midnight in the Hudson Valley led to a number of tickets. On Wednesday, August 3, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation released its weekly Environmental Conservation Police on Patrol. Officials say that the DEC's Division of Law Enforcement enforces the 71 chapters of New York State's Environmental Conservation Law (ECL), protecting fish and wildlife and preserving environmental quality across New York.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, NY
