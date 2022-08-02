Read on hudsonvalleycountry.com
Related
Missing New York Woman Found Dead On Taconic in Hudson Valley
We've learned more information about a missing young woman from the Hudson Valley who was found dead on the Taconic State Parkway. On Wednesday, New York State Police confirmed a woman who was reported missing from Orange County has been found dead in Dutchess County. Newburgh, New York Woman Goes...
2 Women Go Missing From Same Hudson Valley, New York Hometown
Police are seeking answers after another woman went missing from the same place in the Hudson Valley. Neither has been seen for over a month. A second woman has gone missing from Port Jervis, New York. It's unclear if these cases are related. Police Look For Missing Port Jervis, New...
PD: New York Officer Points Loaded Gun At Hudson Valley Pizza Worker
A Hudson Valley corrections officer is accused of pointing a loaded gun at a local pizza worker. On Saturday, July 30, around 10:15 p.m., members from the Saugerties Police Department responded to a 911 call at 106 Josephs Drive in the Town of Saugerties, for a report of a person who pulled a gun on a Domino’s pizza delivery driver.
New York Boaters Caught Illegally Spearfishing At Midnight In Hudson Valley
Illegal spearfishing around midnight in the Hudson Valley led to a number of tickets. On Wednesday, August 3, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation released its weekly Environmental Conservation Police on Patrol. Officials say that the DEC's Division of Law Enforcement enforces the 71 chapters of New York State's Environmental Conservation Law (ECL), protecting fish and wildlife and preserving environmental quality across New York.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hudson Valley Man Ticketed For Killing Rattlesnake in New York
A Hudson Valley man learned why all New Yorkers should not kill a rattlesnake. On Wednesday, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) announced an Orange County resident was ticketed for killing a rattlesnake. Orange County, New York Man Ticketed For Chopping Up Rattlesnake. In July, the New...
Hudson Valley Child Dressed in Black Found With Illegal Firearm
Police say they recovered an illegal gun from a 13-year-old boy that was dressed all in black and headed towards the center of town. Orange County District Attorney, David Hoovler, shared the chilling account of an incident that occurred on July 30 just before midnight. In a press release, the DA announced that a 13-year-old child was taken into custody and charged with two felonies after he was discovered to be in possession of an illegal firearm.
NY Woman Killed in Car Crash Was Reported Missing This Week
A New York woman who was reported missing on August 1 has been found deceased. Katherine Garcia of Newburgh, NY was reported by missing by her family on August 1, with those close to her saying she has last seen on July 30 with friends, New York State Police officials said.
Watch Out: Another Scam Hits Newburgh, NY
In the second time in as many months, residents in Newburgh, NY are reporting a scam targeting homeowners. The detailed deception aims to siphon money away from Facebook users that use a very popular community feature. Local Scams in Newburgh, NY. Back in July, several citizens took to Nextdoor to...
RELATED PEOPLE
New Jersey tractor cab mystery, involving bloodied woman, found to be misunderstanding
An all-out search to find a big rig truck and its driver, believed to be involved in a possible abduction of a woman in New Jersey, turned out to be a big misunderstanding.
New York Motorcycle Rider Found Dead In Newburgh
A Hudson Valley man lost his life on a motorcycle in Newburgh. Police are hoping witnesses can help them figure out what happened. On Tuesday, the City of Newburgh Police Department confirmed an investigation into a fatal motorcycle accident in the City of Newburgh. Fatal Motorcycle Motor Vehicle Accident Under...
New York State Woman Hospitalized After Falling Asleep With Lit Cigarette in Hand
Put out your smokes before you snooze. A New York state woman who was reportedly smoking in bed suffered injuries after falling asleep with the lit cigarette still in hand. The resulting fire lead to two floors being evacuated in the apartment building where she lived, though no one else was hurt and the fire was contained. Officials say the woman was airlifted to a nearby hospital in serious condition.
SO: Hudson Valley, NY Man Ran ‘Narcotics Supermarket’ Out of Senior Home
A Hudson Valley man is accused of "running a narcotics supermarket out of his apartment" in a senior housing development in the region. On Monday, August 1, 2022, at approximately 5 a.m., deputies from the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office and officers from federal, state and local law enforcement agencies executed a search warrant at the John Crawford Senior Housing complex located at 33 Liberty Street in the Village of Monticello.
IN THIS ARTICLE
10 Guards Attacked And Injured At A New York State Prison
According to the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, 10 guards were attacked at a prison. The department issued a statement on its Facebook page saying that prisoners at Coxsackie Correctional Facility allegedly injured the correctional officers. DOCCS reports that the 10 guards sustained injuries, and four were taken to a local hospital.
Two DWI’s in Less Than 2 Hours for One Ulster County Man
Both took place within hours and miles of each other. One thing I think we can all agree on is that getting behind the wheel of a car or truck while under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol is close to the dumbest thing anyone can do, but to do it twice in less than two hours is next level dumb!
Gov. Hochul announces over 20 investigations into illegal guns in New York state
Hochul said a monthslong investigation led to police apprehending 30 ghost guns, with multiple arrests made.
Driver killed in Route 202 crash is identified as a N.Y. man, 58
State Police have identified the person killed in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday in Hunterdon County as a 58-year-old New York man. Keithroy Williams, of Monticello, was driving his car north on Route 202 in East Amwell at about 9:45 a.m. when an SUV merged onto the highway from northbound Route 31, State Police said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
How to Be A Citizen Scientist in New York State
Imagine my surprise when I saw football on TV tonight. I didn't realize we were already heading into the preseason. But the pre=season event I want to talk about is not Football. Instead, I want to talk about Turkey. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYS DEC) sent...
New York Educator Stole $118,000 From Popular Hudson Valley Farm
An educator from the Hudson Valley admitted to stealing $118,000 from her former employer, a popular family-run farm in the region. On Thursday, July 28, 2022, 54-year-old Concetta M. Lozito of Pleasant Valley, New York was sentenced in Town of Beekman Justice Court following her plea of guilty to petit larceny, the Dutchess County District Attorney's Office confirmed to Hudson Valley Post.
13-year-old among cluster of illegal firearms arrests in Orange County
Officials announced five people were arrested on gun charges within six days this week in Newburgh, Wallkill and Port Jervis.
Polio surveillance uncovers new evidence of community spread in New York
Child with polio at Paris clinic that ran from 1948 to 1967. The virus was detected in wastewater samples taken from different parts of Orange County. [ more › ]
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf
Poughkeepsie, NY
8K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1