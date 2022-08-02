Read on americanmilitarynews.com
Bob White
2d ago
China would blow the whole united states'up maybe people don't realize that they bought all this land over here so there is nothing no one is doing anything about don't forget you have so many countries that would love to take out the whole united states'because we have a week president and his son and brother are the ones that keep doing business deals with china. plus what's Nancy going to do nothing because she another one that's all mouth no back up.
Jason Warnick
2d ago
Well that is almost a story but doesn't count unless something actually happened ..and this is why Americans don't trust journalist
Lonnie Allen
2d ago
So America Communist Chinese enemy. Could take out America domestic enemy Nancy Polosi ? Great. sell for HBO ticket to watch.
