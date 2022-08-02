Stretching, range of motion and aerobic exercise all slow cognitive decline, study says

Read on www.henryherald.com
'The next public health disaster in the making': Studies offer new pieces of long Covid puzzle
There's no test for long Covid. There's no specific drug to take or exercises to do to ease its symptoms. There isn't a consensus on what long Covid symptoms are, and some doctors even doubt that it's real. Yet with vast numbers of people having had Covid-19, and estimates ranging from 7.7 million to 23 million long Covid patients in the US alone, researchers say it has the potential to be "the next public health disaster in the making."
Moving through back pain to find relief
When you're suffering from back pain, perhaps the last thing you want to do is get out of bed. However, for most back pain sufferers, the path to relief actually involves moving through the pain. That notion may seem counterintuitive, but exercise is more effective for relieving lower back pain than passive approaches such as medication, bed rest and support braces, according to research.
