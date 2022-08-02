ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

McDonald's worker shot in dispute over food, police say

By Scripps National
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CRzjO_0h1qY7wO00

A McDonald's employee is reportedly in critical condition following a violent altercation with a customer in Brooklyn, New York.

According to WABC , the 23-year-old worker was involved in a dispute with a female customer about her food Monday night. The dispute reportedly spilled outside.

That's where the woman's son got involved, police said.

He's accused of shooting the worker in the neck. Emergency crews arrived and took the victim to an area hospital.

The alleged shooter was reportedly taken into custody and charges are pending.

Report a typo

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS New York

McDonald's worker dies after being shot on the job in Brooklyn

NEW YORK - A McDonald's worker has died after he was shot in the job earlier this week in Brooklyn. Police said 23-year-old Matthew Webb succumbed to his injuries Wednesday. Sources told CBS2 it started when a woman complained about her fries being cold. She was Facetiming with her son, who later stopped by the restaurant and shot Webb in the neck. Police arrested 20-year-old Michael Morgan on attempted murder and weapons charges. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

BJ's customer shot and killed during attempted robbery

NEW YORK - A customer was shot and killed late Thursday night at BJ's Wholesale Club in Brooklyn.Police believe the 19-year-old was the victim of a robbery gone wrong. It happened just after 10 p.m. inside the parking lot elevator on Shore Parkway in Bath Beach. Police said the suspect tried to steal Dereck Chen's backpack, then pulled out a gun and shot him in the face. CBS2's Elijah Westbrook spoke with an employee who was working when this all went down."They were heading towards the elevator. All I heard was, 'Get off my bag,'" Rodney Tele told Westbrook. "He was trying...
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brooklyn, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Shooting#Violent Crime#Mcdonald#Wabc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
PIX11

Missing Brooklyn teen found in Harlem after tip to police: source

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A missing 14-year-old girl who disappeared while babysitting her younger brother and sister in Brooklyn last week was found in Harlem Thursday, according to a law enforcement source who spoke to PIX11 News. “She was staying in an apartment. Someone called the police,” the source said. Police officers from the […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

Manhattan man stabbed dead after bodega argument: police

An argument inside a Manhattan bodega turned fatal Thursday morning after one of the men involved stabbed the other after the dispute spilled onto the sidewalk, police said. The 47-year-old victim was stabbed in the chest outside Williams Grocery on Dykman St. near Seaman Ave. in Inwood shortly past 1 a.m., according to the NYPD. Medics rushed him to Harlem Hospital but he could not be saved. ...
MANHATTAN, NY
The Staten Island Advance

3rd suspect arrested in gunpoint robbery at convenience store on South Shore of Staten Island

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A third man was arrested in July in connection with a robbery at a convenience store in Charleston. Dwayne Foster, 40, of Lenox Road in Brooklyn, was arrested on July 21, nearly 10 months after alleged accomplices William Vaquer, 33, of Memo Street in Prince’s Bay, and Gerald Crippen, 43, of North 16th Street in East Orange, N.J., were apprehended in the incident on Sept. 30 around 10:30 p.m. at the WestShore Convenience store at 585 Veterans Road West, police said.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
truecrimedaily

14-year-old Brooklyn girl missing for over a week reportedly disappeared while babysitting

BROOKLYN, New York (TCD) -- A 14-year-old girl remains missing after she reportedly disappeared while babysitting her younger siblings last week. According to the New York Police Department, Aunisty Elliott was last seen Wednesday, July 27, near 481 Prospect Place in Brooklyn's Prospect Heights neighborhood wearing a black shirt with the phrase "the fresh senior" on it.
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily Voice

Man Killed In Newark Had Been Wanted For Harassing Dunkin' Donuts Drive-Thru Worker

A 34-year-old Newark man wanted earlier this summer for throwing objects at a Dunkin' Donuts drive-thru worker was shot and killed early Tuesday, Aug. 2, authorities said. Davion Sumler was found suffering gunshot wounds on the 300 block of South 20th Street around 2:05 a.m., Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
NEWARK, NJ
NY1

Alleged shooter of McDonald's worker also charged for 2020 murder

A 20-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly shot a McDonald’s worker during a dispute over the french fries his mother was served, the NYPD said Wednesday. Michael Morgan faces attempted murder and criminal possession of a weapon charges in connection with Monday’s shooting, NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell tweeted Wednesday morning. His attorney information wasn't immediately available. Police said the charges could be upgraded if the McDonald's worker dies from his injuries.
BROOKLYN, NY
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

44K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtkr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy