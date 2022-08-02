ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coppell, TX

Learn more about why Coppell ISD must return to charging for schools meals and offering free and reduced-price meals during 2022-23 school year

starlocalmedia.com

Four things Mesquite ISD parents and students should know before school starts

As a new school year approaches, Mesquite ISD has continued evolving to enhance the education provided to its students. From continued learning loss recovery to expanded programs at Vanguard High School, here are four things parents and students should know before the first day of school:. New programs and initiatives.
MESQUITE, TX
sachsenews.com

GISD approves student code of conduct

In anticipation of students returning to campuses this coming week, Garland ISD trustees considered a final set of policy changes before the first day of classes. The board received the annual update to its student code of conduct during the Tuesday, July 26, regular meeting. Executive Director of Student Services...
GARLAND, TX
dallasexpress.com

Local ISD Hired Teachers ‘On the Spot’

Fort Worth Independent School District held a job fair where teachers were hired immediately if they met the necessary qualifications. Calling the event a “Back-to-School Hiring Extravaganza,” the school district sought to fill empty positions with new employees for the upcoming school year. Hoping to fill roughly 350...
FORT WORTH, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Get an inside look at the new Panther Creek High School campus in Frisco

When Ryan Solano gives tours of Frisco ISD’s newest high school, people tend to get excited about the aesthetics and open space. Solano, the Principal of Panther Creek High School, has been able to visit the campus since around August of last year. He’s also gotten to look at blueprints on a consistent basis, help select furniture and mural placements, and attend to all the elements that come with being a principal of a not-yet-open high school.
FRISCO, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Parkland Clinic Will Offer Health, Dental Care to a Community in Need

Several neighborhoods in southern Dallas struggle with more than their fair share of challenges. So we're celebrating some good news in one of those communities: The neighborhood of Jubilee Park will soon have better access to health and dental care. A new health clinic is opening on Monday to serve...
DALLAS, TX
fox7austin.com

This is how much money you need to make per hour to afford rent in Texas

DALLAS, Texas - A new report reveals the disparity between minimum wage and the cost of an average two-bedroom rental in different U.S. cities. According to Out of Reach, in no state, metropolitan area, or county can a full-time minimum-wage worker afford a modest two-bedroom rental home, and these workers cannot afford modest one-bedroom apartments in 91% of U.S. counties.
TEXAS STATE
WFAA

Plano mayor asks for water conservation through mid-September

PLANO, Texas — The city of Plano is asking residents to limit their water usage over the next month and a half. Mayor John Muns shared a message Tuesday asking residents to "increase their water conservation efforts" by reducing watering times by two minutes in each sprinkler zone until Sept. 15.
PLANO, TX
starlocalmedia.com

McKinney news roundup: Porch fire, school zones enacted and more

The McKinney Fire Department responded to a water flow alarm Wednesday afternoon in the 1400 block of Amscott St. When firefighters arrived, the fire was on a back porch. The fire sprinkler activated and contained the fire. Firefighters were able to extinguish the remainder of the fire with a water extinguisher.
MCKINNEY, TX
CBS DFW

Fort Worth using digital water meters to track who's violating restrictions

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Fort Worth is using its new digital water meters during the ongoing drought to figure out who is likely trying to keep their grass green on days when they're not supposed to.The first batch of 6,000 postcards went out last week, telling home and business owners data showed they may be in violation of the city's rule against watering their yards on a Monday. It's just an informational notice, not a warning that could eventually lead to a fine or a water shut off.Fort Worth has had permanent water restrictions in place since 2014. Properties are assigned...
FORT WORTH, TX

