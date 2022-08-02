Learn more about why Coppell ISD must return to charging for schools meals and offering free and reduced-price meals during 2022-23 school year

Read on starlocalmedia.com
"Globalists go to hell, I have come to Texas," says Hungarian PMAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Texas Gov Abbott speaks to half empty room at CPAC todayAsh JurbergTexas State
Opinion: CPAC in Texas will influence whether Trump runs in 2024Ash JurbergDallas, TX
American Airlines Awards $300,000 in Scholarships to Children of EmployeesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
NorthPoint Development Building 1 Million Square Foot Warehouse in DFWLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Four things Mesquite ISD parents and students should know before school starts
As a new school year approaches, Mesquite ISD has continued evolving to enhance the education provided to its students. From continued learning loss recovery to expanded programs at Vanguard High School, here are four things parents and students should know before the first day of school:. New programs and initiatives.
Here are three things Lewisville ISD parents and students should know as back to school season approaches
School zone lights throughout Lewisville, Carrollton and Flower Mound will flash again as parents in Lewisville ISD bring their children back to school on Wednesday. With back-to-school season now in full swing, here are some things Lewisville ISD parents and students should know as they venture into the new year.
School spirit was on display as McKinney Chamber of Commerce welcomes new teachers to the McKinney ISD school district
McKinney ISD school spirit was on full display in the halls and auditorium of McKinney High School Wednesday morning for the McKinney Chamber of Commerce 2022 MISD New Teacher Breakfast. During the event, new McKinney ISD teachers were able to visit with vendor booths from local businesses and organizations before...
GISD approves student code of conduct
In anticipation of students returning to campuses this coming week, Garland ISD trustees considered a final set of policy changes before the first day of classes. The board received the annual update to its student code of conduct during the Tuesday, July 26, regular meeting. Executive Director of Student Services...
Local ISD Hired Teachers ‘On the Spot’
Fort Worth Independent School District held a job fair where teachers were hired immediately if they met the necessary qualifications. Calling the event a “Back-to-School Hiring Extravaganza,” the school district sought to fill empty positions with new employees for the upcoming school year. Hoping to fill roughly 350...
Allen is entering phase 2 of its library expansion to meet the needs of its growing community
Allen’s public library is expanding. Due to population growth and more interest in the library, the Allen City Council approved a $949,297 contract with Hidell and Associates to design the expanded library.
Get an inside look at the new Panther Creek High School campus in Frisco
When Ryan Solano gives tours of Frisco ISD’s newest high school, people tend to get excited about the aesthetics and open space. Solano, the Principal of Panther Creek High School, has been able to visit the campus since around August of last year. He’s also gotten to look at blueprints on a consistent basis, help select furniture and mural placements, and attend to all the elements that come with being a principal of a not-yet-open high school.
Tarrant Area Food Bank announced more frequent food distribution events in the upcoming days to serve more people
Tarrant Area Food Bank is working round the clock to help families in need of food and other everyday products just when more and more people are struggling for food, mostly impacted by rising inflation and high food prices. According to recent data, about 4 million people living in Texas...
These North Texas shopping centers are hosting back-to-school denim drives to help teachers, community
It's back-to-school season and North Texas is celebrating. Throughout the month of August, the community will be hosting tons of events to help students, teachers and the community.
Five Dallas ISD schools begin classes today
While most North Texas schools start classes within the next couple of weeks, today is the first day for five Dallas schools which are part of a two-year experiment with a longer school year.
Grand Prairie residents claim 'toxic fumes' from plastic manufacturer fire left them with health issues
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas - Several people who work and live in Grand Prairie are suing plastic manufacturer Poly-America. The plaintiffs claim a massive fire at a Poly-America plant on August 19, 2020, has left them with lasting health issues. A total of 39 people have joined the class-action lawsuit, which...
Parkland Clinic Will Offer Health, Dental Care to a Community in Need
Several neighborhoods in southern Dallas struggle with more than their fair share of challenges. So we're celebrating some good news in one of those communities: The neighborhood of Jubilee Park will soon have better access to health and dental care. A new health clinic is opening on Monday to serve...
This is how much money you need to make per hour to afford rent in Texas
DALLAS, Texas - A new report reveals the disparity between minimum wage and the cost of an average two-bedroom rental in different U.S. cities. According to Out of Reach, in no state, metropolitan area, or county can a full-time minimum-wage worker afford a modest two-bedroom rental home, and these workers cannot afford modest one-bedroom apartments in 91% of U.S. counties.
Plano mayor asks for water conservation through mid-September
PLANO, Texas — The city of Plano is asking residents to limit their water usage over the next month and a half. Mayor John Muns shared a message Tuesday asking residents to "increase their water conservation efforts" by reducing watering times by two minutes in each sprinkler zone until Sept. 15.
Fort Worth ISD’s handling of racial slur video widens distrust, Black community leaders say
A teacher who allowed a Paschal High School student to use the n-word multiple times during a class presentation in April no longer works for Fort Worth ISD, a district spokesperson told the Fort Worth Report. However, Black community leaders expressed frustrations at the district’s lack of communication over the...
McKinney news roundup: Porch fire, school zones enacted and more
The McKinney Fire Department responded to a water flow alarm Wednesday afternoon in the 1400 block of Amscott St. When firefighters arrived, the fire was on a back porch. The fire sprinkler activated and contained the fire. Firefighters were able to extinguish the remainder of the fire with a water extinguisher.
Diabetes skyrockets as Texans try to keep up with increased medical costs
DALLAS — At least 621,000 Texans are unaware they have diabetes. Victoria Allen was among them until 2019. She has family members who have been diagnosed including a nephew who was diagnosed with juvenile diabetes at just 5 years old. “I was healthy up until the day I found...
This North Texas city named one of the best cities in the nation for farmer’s markets
Who doesn't love spending Saturday morning at a farmer's market? There is no better place to get fresh, delicious foods locally produced.
Lewisville ISD Voting Rights Act lawsuit continues, pre-trial conference set for June 2023
A lawsuit filed against Lewisville ISD on the grounds of alleged Voting Rights Act violations is moving forward, with a pre-trial conference date set for June 23, 2023. The date of the trial itself has not yet been determined, but court records indicate it is anticipated to be a bench trial (a trial decided by a judge instead of a jury.)
Fort Worth using digital water meters to track who's violating restrictions
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Fort Worth is using its new digital water meters during the ongoing drought to figure out who is likely trying to keep their grass green on days when they're not supposed to.The first batch of 6,000 postcards went out last week, telling home and business owners data showed they may be in violation of the city's rule against watering their yards on a Monday. It's just an informational notice, not a warning that could eventually lead to a fine or a water shut off.Fort Worth has had permanent water restrictions in place since 2014. Properties are assigned...
