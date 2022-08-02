Read on www.camdencounty.com
Roadwork in Camden Next Week
(Lindenwold, NJ) – PSE&G Electric will be completing concrete restoration on Westfield Avenue from Monday, Aug. 8 through Friday, Aug. 12. There will be alternating traffic with flaggers on Westfield Avenue between North Dudley and 27th streets. “Since crews will be working throughout peak commuting hours, motorists consider taking...
Roadwork to Cause Road Closure in Gloucester Township and Pine Hill
(Lindenwold, NJ) – South Jersey Gas will be continuing a gas main renewal on various roads in Gloucester Township and Pine Hill from Monday, Aug. 8 through Friday, Aug. 12. There will be a full road closure of New Brooklyn-Erial Road between Williamstown-Erial Road and Jarvis Road. “Crews will...
Roadwork to Cause Road Closure in Gloucester City
(Lindenwold, NJ) – NJDOT will be locating utilities on Route 76 from Monday, Aug. 8 to Friday, November 11. There will be a partial road closure westbound on Nicholson Road between University and Oxford avenues. “Since crews will be working throughout peak commuting hours for an extended period of...
Burlington County, NJ has a new safe space for people seeking drug recovery
BURLINGTON CITY — A second community peer recovery center to help residents obtain treatment and other critical mental health and community supports has opened in Burlington County. The new center is located in the City Hall building at 525 High St. Burlington County Department of Human Services Director Shirla...
Workers Spotted Inside Old Gloucester Twp., NJ KMart as Conversion to ShopRite Begins
Big changes continue along Blackwood-Clementon Rd. in Gloucester Township as workers move into the old Kmart to change it over to a Shop Rite store. At the end of last year, rumors were confirmed that, after more than 30 years, the ShopRite store off Laurel Hill Road in Clementon, Camden County would be moving.
Roadwork to Cause Road Closure in Camden
(Lindenwold, NJ) – PSE&G will be performing test pits on Federal and Market streets from Monday, Aug. 8 through Friday, Aug. 26. Daily work hours will run from Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. until Friday Aug. 19. Nightly work hours will run from Monday through Friday between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. until Friday, Aug. 26.
Gloucester County K9 Finds 3 Lost Boys In Magnolia Woods: ‘The Whole Neighborhood Was Looking For Us’
MAGNOLIA, N.J. (CBS) — Two New Jersey families have a lot to be thankful for. Their grandsons went missing for a full afternoon Monday and were found miles away from home. Three young boys under the age of 10 went on a bike ride and never returned home Monday. Their bikes were found near a creek on Otter Branch Road. They were eventually found a mile away. This story does have a happy ending, but they’re in hot water with their families right now. “The whole neighborhood was looking for us,” Leo Evans said. “I mean the whole neighborhood.” This may look like a regular...
What Will Become of the Old Pizza Hut in Gloucester Township, NJ?
As demolition and construction continues to the left and right of it, the old Pizza Hut on Blackwood-Clementon Road in Gloucester Township still stands. So, what's going on there?. Over the last few months, progress has really been made in clearing space for a Super Wawa at the corner of...
Serious Crash Reported In South Jersey (DEVELOPING)
There was a serious two-vehicle crash in South Jersey, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash occurred after 5 p.m. on Thursday,, Aug. 4 at Columbia Road and Route 206 in Hammonton, initial reports said. CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES. to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and...
Clear backpacks now required for kids as young as pre-K in N.J. district
A Middlesex County public school district will require all students — from pre-K to 12th grade — to use clear plastic backpacks in the upcoming school year over the objections of some families who say see-thru bags are an invasion of privacy. Every student in South River public...
Police Identify Pennsauken Woman Killed In Crash On I-195 In Robbinsville Township, Mercer County
ROBBINSVILLE TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — A crash on Interstate 195 in Robbinsville Township, Mercer County left a 32-year-old woman dead on Thursday morning. New Jersey State Police identified the woman as Barbara J. Johnson of Pennsauken. Police say the crash happened just before 5 a.m. on I-195 westbound at milepost 6.5. Authorities say Johnson went off the road to the right, hit several trees, and sustained fatal injuries. The crash is under investigation.
DiMarco announces Gloucester County will freeze spending
Gloucester County Board of Commissioners director Frank J. DiMarco will announce plans to freeze county spending for the next three years. After the adoption and tax rate cut in 2022, inflation and rising gas prices began to shock the nation. With the freezing of spending, people will see an immediate impact on county taxes for 2023.
Cooper University Health Care opens new Ripa Center for Women in Haddonfield
Cooper University Health Care recently announced that its new Ripa Center for Women’s Health and Wellness location at 100 Grove St. in Haddonfield is open. Modeled on Cooper’s successful Ripa Center in Voorhees, the new center will offer primary care, gynecology, endocrine, cardiology, gastroenterology and breast surgery (oncology) services geared especially for women.
Listing of Recent Area Real Estate Transactions
A feature provided exclusively by South Jersey Observer – recent commercial and residential real estate transactions for Bellmawr, Brooklawn, Gloucester City, Mt. Ephraim, and Runnemede. Bellmawr. 4/15/2022 31 Glenview Dr. $262,000. 5/20/2022 7 Adams Ave. $225,000. 5/27/2022 305 Saunders Ave. $250,000. 5/27/2022 15 Bergen Ave. $235,000. 5/31/2022 158 Union...
Gloucester County offers Veterans Affairs benefits
On Monday, July 18, Gloucester County commissioner Denice DiCarlo met with the Marine Corps League Semper Fidelis Detachment 204. The Marine Corps League’s honor guard participates in many details throughout Gloucester County, including presentation of colors, funerals, firing squad and flag fold with taps. As liaison to the Department of Veterans Affairs, DiCarlo was able to advise the attendees of all the services and benefits offered by the Gloucester County Department of Veterans Affairs. Also in attendance was Bob Jonas, the Director of Veterans Affairs.
Police: Burlington County bus aide charged with assault of student passenger
PEMBERTON, N.J. - A New Jersey school bus aide was arrested after authorities say he assaulted a young passenger aboard a bus Monday afternoon. Police were contacted by the Pemberton School District around 2:30 p.m. for reports of an altercation that occurred on a shool bus between and aide and student.
2-year-old dies with cocaine, fentanyl in system; Cherry Hill man charged: Police
Police say an investigation found the toddler had cocaine and fentanyl in her system.
Prosecutor: Cherry Hill, NJ, Man Charged for Death of 2-year-old Girl
Authorities in Camden County say a 27-year-old man has been charged in connection to the death of a 2-year-old girl last month. Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay's office says Walter H. Clark of Cherry Hill is facing first-degree aggravated manslaughter, second-degree aggravated assault, and two counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child charges.
'We Will Push Forward:' Community Supports South Jersey Ranch Rescuing Neglected Animals
Rancho Relaxo, a nonprofit animal sanctuary in Mannington, Salem County, has turned to its supporters for help saving the animals at another sanctuary that has reportedly been neglected. "A few years ago, we purchased a property with another sanctuary," reads a GoFundMe launched by Rancho Relaxo founder Caitlin Stewart. "It...
What’s happening in South Jersey this weekend and beyond (Aug. 5-11)
WHAT’S GOING ON? Here is a small sample of area happenings you may want to check out in the coming days. COLLINGSWOOD Paintings by William Butler, through Aug. 26. Tri-State Disability Art Show, works by artists grades K-12, through Aug. 26. Perkins Center for the Arts, 30 Irvin Ave. perkinscenter.org, 856-833-0009.
