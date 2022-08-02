ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden, NJ

camdencounty.com

Roadwork in Camden Next Week

(Lindenwold, NJ) – PSE&G Electric will be completing concrete restoration on Westfield Avenue from Monday, Aug. 8 through Friday, Aug. 12. There will be alternating traffic with flaggers on Westfield Avenue between North Dudley and 27th streets. “Since crews will be working throughout peak commuting hours, motorists consider taking...
CAMDEN, NJ
camdencounty.com

Roadwork to Cause Road Closure in Gloucester Township and Pine Hill

(Lindenwold, NJ) – South Jersey Gas will be continuing a gas main renewal on various roads in Gloucester Township and Pine Hill from Monday, Aug. 8 through Friday, Aug. 12. There will be a full road closure of New Brooklyn-Erial Road between Williamstown-Erial Road and Jarvis Road. “Crews will...
CAMDEN, NJ
camdencounty.com

Roadwork to Cause Road Closure in Gloucester City

(Lindenwold, NJ) – NJDOT will be locating utilities on Route 76 from Monday, Aug. 8 to Friday, November 11. There will be a partial road closure westbound on Nicholson Road between University and Oxford avenues. “Since crews will be working throughout peak commuting hours for an extended period of...
CAMDEN, NJ
camdencounty.com

Roadwork to Cause Road Closure in Camden

(Lindenwold, NJ) – PSE&G will be performing test pits on Federal and Market streets from Monday, Aug. 8 through Friday, Aug. 26. Daily work hours will run from Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. until Friday Aug. 19. Nightly work hours will run from Monday through Friday between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. until Friday, Aug. 26.
CAMDEN, NJ
CBS Philly

Gloucester County K9 Finds 3 Lost Boys In Magnolia Woods: ‘The Whole Neighborhood Was Looking For Us’

MAGNOLIA, N.J. (CBS) — Two New Jersey families have a lot to be thankful for. Their grandsons went missing for a full afternoon Monday and were found miles away from home. Three young boys under the age of 10 went on a bike ride and never returned home Monday. Their bikes were found near a creek on Otter Branch Road. They were eventually found a mile away. This story does have a happy ending, but they’re in hot water with their families right now. “The whole neighborhood was looking for us,” Leo Evans said. “I mean the whole neighborhood.” This may look like a regular...
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Serious Crash Reported In South Jersey (DEVELOPING)

There was a serious two-vehicle crash in South Jersey, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash occurred after 5 p.m. on Thursday,, Aug. 4 at Columbia Road and Route 206 in Hammonton, initial reports said. CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES. to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and...
HAMMONTON, NJ
CBS Philly

Police Identify Pennsauken Woman Killed In Crash On I-195 In Robbinsville Township, Mercer County

ROBBINSVILLE TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — A crash on Interstate 195 in Robbinsville Township, Mercer County left a 32-year-old woman dead on Thursday morning. New Jersey State Police identified the woman as Barbara J. Johnson of Pennsauken. Police say the crash happened just before 5 a.m. on I-195 westbound at milepost 6.5. Authorities say Johnson went off the road to the right, hit several trees, and sustained fatal injuries. The crash is under investigation.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
thesunpapers.com

DiMarco announces Gloucester County will freeze spending

Gloucester County Board of Commissioners director Frank J. DiMarco will announce plans to freeze county spending for the next three years. After the adoption and tax rate cut in 2022, inflation and rising gas prices began to shock the nation. With the freezing of spending, people will see an immediate impact on county taxes for 2023.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
roi-nj.com

Cooper University Health Care opens new Ripa Center for Women in Haddonfield

Cooper University Health Care recently announced that its new Ripa Center for Women’s Health and Wellness location at 100 Grove St. in Haddonfield is open. Modeled on Cooper’s successful Ripa Center in Voorhees, the new center will offer primary care, gynecology, endocrine, cardiology, gastroenterology and breast surgery (oncology) services geared especially for women.
HADDONFIELD, NJ
southjerseyobserver.com

Listing of Recent Area Real Estate Transactions

A feature provided exclusively by South Jersey Observer – recent commercial and residential real estate transactions for Bellmawr, Brooklawn, Gloucester City, Mt. Ephraim, and Runnemede. Bellmawr. 4/15/2022 31 Glenview Dr. $262,000. 5/20/2022 7 Adams Ave. $225,000. 5/27/2022 305 Saunders Ave. $250,000. 5/27/2022 15 Bergen Ave. $235,000. 5/31/2022 158 Union...
BELLMAWR, NJ
thesunpapers.com

Gloucester County offers Veterans Affairs benefits

On Monday, July 18, Gloucester County commissioner Denice DiCarlo met with the Marine Corps League Semper Fidelis Detachment 204. The Marine Corps League’s honor guard participates in many details throughout Gloucester County, including presentation of colors, funerals, firing squad and flag fold with taps. As liaison to the Department of Veterans Affairs, DiCarlo was able to advise the attendees of all the services and benefits offered by the Gloucester County Department of Veterans Affairs. Also in attendance was Bob Jonas, the Director of Veterans Affairs.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Prosecutor: Cherry Hill, NJ, Man Charged for Death of 2-year-old Girl

Authorities in Camden County say a 27-year-old man has been charged in connection to the death of a 2-year-old girl last month. Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay's office says Walter H. Clark of Cherry Hill is facing first-degree aggravated manslaughter, second-degree aggravated assault, and two counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child charges.
CHERRY HILL, NJ

