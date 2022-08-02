Read on www.mysoutex.com
Governor Abbott Stops in West Texas to Support the Republican Party and Share His MessageTom HandyPecos County, TX
Three days in Dallas, Austin, and Waco, TexasCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerDallas, TX
Beto O’Rourke Tries this Old Strategy to Close the Gap with Texas GovernorTom HandyTexas State
Will Central Texas See a Repeat of the February 2021 Winter Storm?
I'm not sure what the Farmers Almanac had planned for Killeen or Temple, Texas for the summer of 2022, but I do hope they have it right for the winter months cause it's so hot outside, I saw a chicken lay a hard boiled egg. So what does the Farmers...
Why the Texas grid causes the High Plains to turn off its wind turbines
LUBBOCK, Texas — The state’s High Plains region, which covers 41 counties in the Texas Panhandle and West Texas, is home to more than 11,000 wind turbines — the most in any area of the state. The region could generate enough wind energy to power at least...
Texas heatwave: 3 ways it could end and when
Meteorologist David Yeomans breaks down the three ways this summer's 100-degree heat could come to an end — and when each of these may happen.
How California, Texas water conservation efforts differ
Here in Texas, all water conservation rules, staging and violation penalties are decided at the local level by individual municipalities, a spokesperson for the Texas Water Development Board told KXAN Tuesday. That's why some staging metrics and requirements can vary by community, as well as violation fines.
Central Texas caves feeling the heat amid rapid development
There are more than 3,000 caves in Central Texas, and they are dealing with the heat just like the rest of us. In what will likely turn out to be the hottest summer on record, the caves are seeing an increase in visitors and a slow down in growth.
fox7austin.com
Texas drought may be impacting your home's foundation
AUSTIN, Texas - The Texas heat is leaving nothing untouched. "Last week we had over 125 calls for first-time inspections between Salado and San Marcos," said Jeff Griffith, owner and general manager of CenTex Foundation Repair. "That’s about a 25 to 30 percent increase of what we’ve been seeing in the past."
WacoTrib.com
Remnants of Lions Park, Kiddieland in Waco being cleared away
Remnants of Lions Park and Kiddieland are in the midst of being demolished, a process that will last about a month, according to parks officials. Assistant Parks and Recreation Director Tom Balk said demolition work will continue for most of August, followed by backfill and grading work to make the site more level.
mysoutex.com
Walk Across Texas! kicks off Monday, Sept. 5
The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service office in San Patricio County will begin their 2022 Walk Across Texas! Program Monday, Sept. 5. The Walk Across Texas! is a free online, eight-week program designed to help Texans be more active using a team-based approach. Up to eight team members are encouraged to work together towards the goal of virtually traveling across Texas. Your favorite physical activities are logged as ‘miles walked’ and contribute toward your team’s mileage total.
KWTX
Xeriscape: Save time, money and water with this popular style of landscape
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - With high temperatures and Waco’s current water conservation efforts in place, people are looking to save water wherever they can. Nowadays, having a green thumb can sometimes mean ditching the green in your yard altogether. If you’re looking to minimize your water usage or spend...
texasstandard.org
‘The easy water is gone’: Drought and climate change strain Texas aquifers
With heightened concern over dwindling water supplies in communities all across Texas, many towns and cities have put in place their most strict water conservation ordinances. Robert Mace, executive director and chief water policy expert for the Meadows Center for Water and the Environment at Texas State University, says the lack of rainfall and unprecedented heat has caused aquifers in Texas – as well as statewide reservoir levels – to drop to levels reminiscent of the drought between 2009 and 2015. Listen to the interview above or read the transcript below.
North Texas drought conditions, apathy to result in 'millions of dollars' in landscaping losses, experts say
COLLIN COUNTY, Texas — No one is immune from the drought. Even horticulturist and well-known gardening expert Neil Sperry will admit he lost a couple of plants lately. The drought, combined with two bad winters, has grass, shrubs and trees reeling. Sperry told WFAA he'll drive around large swaths of North Texas and be disappointed with the lack of care for many commercial and home landscapes.
KWTX
City of Temple to vote on park improvement proposal
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Kimberly Higgins and her daughter are beating the heat at Ferguson Park. But when it’s cooler they’re usually climbing and sliding on the playground. “I personally like the rocket but it’s been here for like 10 years,” Higgins said. “I just think it’s a...
City of Killeen asks residents to water their lawns on these days
KILLEEN, Texas — The City of Killeen is asking residents to cut back on watering their lawns because of severe drought in Central Texas. The city initiated Tuesday Stage 1 of the Drought Contingency and Water Conservation Plan, which outlined "mild water shortage conditions," following the hottest, driest month on record for Central Texas in July, according to the National Weather Service.
mysoutex.com
Cross by cross: Bearing witness in the state of Texas
The Sendero Cowboy Church of Karnes County has established a visually compelling cross project that can be seen on State Highway 181 between Kenedy and Karnes City and additionally, two other sets of crosses on State Highway 123, about a mile north of Karnes City. Randy Witte of the Sendero...
cw39.com
Here’s how bad Texas’ next winter will be according to the Farmers’ Almanac
DALLAS (KDAF) — It may still be summer, but it’s never a bad thing to prepare early for the winter. Every year for more than 200 years, the Farmers’ Almanac has released its extended weather forecast for people to plan ahead and this year they are releasing their predictions a little early.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Texans struggle to pay skyrocketing rent
AUSTIN, Texas — Rents are rising across Texas, no matter where you live or how large or small your apartment is. Supply is down. Demand is up. And there’s no rent control in the state. What You Need To Know. A U.S. veteran's rent increases are causing him...
KWTX
Plasma donations increase in Central Texas amid rising inflation
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - With household costs rising a new trend is emerging: many Central Texans are turning to plasma donation to make some extra cash. “That supplemental income can be substantial,” said Tom Hewitt, Senior Director of Marketing for Octapharma Plasma. Octapharma along with other plasma companies including...
Iconic Boot Shop in Downtown Killeen, Texas Goes on the Auction Block
Tharpe’s Boot & Shoe Repair opened right here in Killeen, Texas in 1954 and has been serving the Central Texas area for over 80 years. Sadly, they closed their doors in February Now the building is going on the auction block. If you got the money, this is a...
News Channel 25
Central Texas firefighters working hard to keep wildfires at bay
COPPERAS COVE, Texas — It’s no secret that Central Texas has been experiencing extreme departures and drought this summer and that has fire departments busy battling multiple wildfires. Right now, fast-spreading wildfires just keep coming and it’s taking everything firefighters have just to keep them at bay.
Nursing Home Outside of Waco, TX Labeled One of Texas Most Haunted
One of my favorite things about the Fall season is definitely Halloween and hearing about all the haunted places around me. Turns out that one of the most haunted places in Texas is just up the road outside of Waco. Ghosts, goblins, evil spirits and haunted houses, believe it or...
