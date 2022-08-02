ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXAN

How California, Texas water conservation efforts differ

Here in Texas, all water conservation rules, staging and violation penalties are decided at the local level by individual municipalities, a spokesperson for the Texas Water Development Board told KXAN Tuesday. That's why some staging metrics and requirements can vary by community, as well as violation fines.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Waco, TX
City
Earth, TX
fox7austin.com

Texas drought may be impacting your home's foundation

AUSTIN, Texas - The Texas heat is leaving nothing untouched. "Last week we had over 125 calls for first-time inspections between Salado and San Marcos," said Jeff Griffith, owner and general manager of CenTex Foundation Repair. "That’s about a 25 to 30 percent increase of what we’ve been seeing in the past."
SAN MARCOS, TX
WacoTrib.com

Remnants of Lions Park, Kiddieland in Waco being cleared away

Remnants of Lions Park and Kiddieland are in the midst of being demolished, a process that will last about a month, according to parks officials. Assistant Parks and Recreation Director Tom Balk said demolition work will continue for most of August, followed by backfill and grading work to make the site more level.
WACO, TX
mysoutex.com

Walk Across Texas! kicks off Monday, Sept. 5

The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service office in San Patricio County will begin their 2022 Walk Across Texas! Program Monday, Sept. 5. The Walk Across Texas! is a free online, eight-week program designed to help Texans be more active using a team-based approach. Up to eight team members are encouraged to work together towards the goal of virtually traveling across Texas. Your favorite physical activities are logged as ‘miles walked’ and contribute toward your team’s mileage total.
SAN PATRICIO COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drinking Water#Wetlands#Water Conservation#Natural Environment#Environmental School#The North Bosque River#The Corps Of Engineers
KWTX

Xeriscape: Save time, money and water with this popular style of landscape

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - With high temperatures and Waco’s current water conservation efforts in place, people are looking to save water wherever they can. Nowadays, having a green thumb can sometimes mean ditching the green in your yard altogether. If you’re looking to minimize your water usage or spend...
WACO, TX
texasstandard.org

‘The easy water is gone’: Drought and climate change strain Texas aquifers

With heightened concern over dwindling water supplies in communities all across Texas, many towns and cities have put in place their most strict water conservation ordinances. Robert Mace, executive director and chief water policy expert for the Meadows Center for Water and the Environment at Texas State University, says the lack of rainfall and unprecedented heat has caused aquifers in Texas – as well as statewide reservoir levels – to drop to levels reminiscent of the drought between 2009 and 2015. Listen to the interview above or read the transcript below.
TEXAS STATE
WFAA

North Texas drought conditions, apathy to result in 'millions of dollars' in landscaping losses, experts say

COLLIN COUNTY, Texas — No one is immune from the drought. Even horticulturist and well-known gardening expert Neil Sperry will admit he lost a couple of plants lately. The drought, combined with two bad winters, has grass, shrubs and trees reeling. Sperry told WFAA he'll drive around large swaths of North Texas and be disappointed with the lack of care for many commercial and home landscapes.
TEXAS STATE
KWTX

City of Temple to vote on park improvement proposal

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Kimberly Higgins and her daughter are beating the heat at Ferguson Park. But when it’s cooler they’re usually climbing and sliding on the playground. “I personally like the rocket but it’s been here for like 10 years,” Higgins said. “I just think it’s a...
TEMPLE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Science
KCEN

City of Killeen asks residents to water their lawns on these days

KILLEEN, Texas — The City of Killeen is asking residents to cut back on watering their lawns because of severe drought in Central Texas. The city initiated Tuesday Stage 1 of the Drought Contingency and Water Conservation Plan, which outlined "mild water shortage conditions," following the hottest, driest month on record for Central Texas in July, according to the National Weather Service.
KILLEEN, TX
mysoutex.com

Cross by cross: Bearing witness in the state of Texas

The Sendero Cowboy Church of Karnes County has established a visually compelling cross project that can be seen on State Highway 181 between Kenedy and Karnes City and additionally, two other sets of crosses on State Highway 123, about a mile north of Karnes City. Randy Witte of the Sendero...
KARNES CITY, TX
spectrumlocalnews.com

Texans struggle to pay skyrocketing rent

AUSTIN, Texas — Rents are rising across Texas, no matter where you live or how large or small your apartment is. Supply is down. Demand is up. And there’s no rent control in the state. What You Need To Know. A U.S. veteran's rent increases are causing him...
TEXAS STATE
KWTX

Plasma donations increase in Central Texas amid rising inflation

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - With household costs rising a new trend is emerging: many Central Texans are turning to plasma donation to make some extra cash. “That supplemental income can be substantial,” said Tom Hewitt, Senior Director of Marketing for Octapharma Plasma. Octapharma along with other plasma companies including...
WACO, TX
News Channel 25

Central Texas firefighters working hard to keep wildfires at bay

COPPERAS COVE, Texas — It’s no secret that Central Texas has been experiencing extreme departures and drought this summer and that has fire departments busy battling multiple wildfires. Right now, fast-spreading wildfires just keep coming and it’s taking everything firefighters have just to keep them at bay.
COPPERAS COVE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy