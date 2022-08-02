Read on www.camdencounty.com
Cannstatter 150th Labor Day Weekend Volksfest on September 3 - 5, 2022Marilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
9 Hidden Gems in Delaware That Most People Don't Even Know ExistTravel MavenDelaware State
Family Donates Revolutionary War SwordGregory VellnerWashington Crossing, PA
Camden woman convicted of murdering 17-month-old son, acquitted of murder-for-hire chargesLavinia ThompsonCamden, NJ
Amina Launches Weekend Brunch in Old CityMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
camdencounty.com
Roadwork to Cause Road Closure in Camden
(Lindenwold, NJ) – PSE&G will be performing test pits on Federal and Market streets from Monday, Aug. 8 through Friday, Aug. 26. Daily work hours will run from Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. until Friday Aug. 19. Nightly work hours will run from Monday through Friday between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. until Friday, Aug. 26.
camdencounty.com
Roadwork to Cause Road Closure in Gloucester City
(Lindenwold, NJ) – NJDOT will be locating utilities on Route 76 from Monday, Aug. 8 to Friday, November 11. There will be a partial road closure westbound on Nicholson Road between University and Oxford avenues. “Since crews will be working throughout peak commuting hours for an extended period of...
camdencounty.com
Roadwork in Camden Next Week
(Lindenwold, NJ) – PSE&G Electric will be completing concrete restoration on Westfield Avenue from Monday, Aug. 8 through Friday, Aug. 12. There will be alternating traffic with flaggers on Westfield Avenue between North Dudley and 27th streets. “Since crews will be working throughout peak commuting hours, motorists consider taking...
camdencounty.com
Roadwork to Cause Road Closure in Gloucester Township and Pine Hill
(Lindenwold, NJ) – South Jersey Gas will be continuing a gas main renewal on various roads in Gloucester Township and Pine Hill from Monday, Aug. 8 through Friday, Aug. 12. There will be a full road closure of New Brooklyn-Erial Road between Williamstown-Erial Road and Jarvis Road. “Crews will...
southjerseyobserver.com
Mosquito Spraying Throughout Camden County August 4
Camden County Mosquito Commission will be conducting ULV “spraying” operations on Thursday, August 4, between the hours of 2 am-6 am in the following locations, weather permitting:. Bellmawr. Salem Ave. Mercer Ave. Farragut Rd. Thompson Ave. Morris Ave. Creek Rd. Gloucester City. Saint John St. Stites Ave. George...
camdencounty.com
186 New COVID-19 Cases Identified in Camden County
The outcomes from these antigen tests, unlike the results from the polymerase chain reaction, (PCR) are probable positive cases. These daily numbers are added into our aggregated lab tested PCR metrics. Of the 149 cases, 21 are among patients under 18 years old. The average age of the newly infected...
‘This is a critical choke point for the whole coastline’: Construction underway on Raritan River train bridge
A project to replace a rail bridge that is more than a century old in Middlesex County is moving forward.
Workers Spotted Inside Old Gloucester Twp., NJ KMart as Conversion to ShopRite Begins
Big changes continue along Blackwood-Clementon Rd. in Gloucester Township as workers move into the old Kmart to change it over to a Shop Rite store. At the end of last year, rumors were confirmed that, after more than 30 years, the ShopRite store off Laurel Hill Road in Clementon, Camden County would be moving.
fox29.com
Portion of Pennsauken Creek runs red after food dye discharged from nearby plant, officials say
CHERRY HILL, N.J. - Officials in South Jersey say an incident involving food dye at a water treatment plant caused a local creek to run red, sparking confusion among residents Tuesday afternoon. The south branch of Pennsauken Creek, runs between two neighborhoods in Cherry Hill. Officials with the Evesham Municipal...
Serious Crash Reported In South Jersey (DEVELOPING)
There was a serious two-vehicle crash in South Jersey, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash occurred after 5 p.m. on Thursday,, Aug. 4 at Columbia Road and Route 206 in Hammonton, initial reports said. CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES. to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and...
987thecoast.com
Wetlands Institute Purchases Property in Middle Township
The Wetlands Institute announced today it has purchased 1.2 acres of property along Route 9 in Middle Township. The Institute announced that the building will be mixed use and provide summer interns a place to live. There are storage areas and fleet parking available through this land purchase. The post...
Drivers overcharged for E-ZPass tolls on NJ & PA bridge
If you paid your toll on the Route 1 Trenton-Morrisville Bridge between February and July using E-ZPass you'll want to check your statement for a possible overcharge. The Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission said that some drivers may have been charged a $9 toll instead of the $1.25 between February and July due because of a problem in the E-ZPass reader in the second lane from the left, according to spokesman Joe Donnelly. It is also known as Lane 4.
Family of teen who drowned at N.J. waterfront sues city
The family of a 17-year-old who drowned while swimming in Perth Amboy two years ago has filed a wrongful death lawsuit, claiming the waterfront was dangerous at the time and city officials did nothing to protect swimmers. John Robert Vazquez, of Perth Amboy, suffered “fatal drowning injuries” on July 9,...
Police Identify Pennsauken Woman Killed In Crash On I-195 In Robbinsville Township, Mercer County
ROBBINSVILLE TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — A crash on Interstate 195 in Robbinsville Township, Mercer County left a 32-year-old woman dead on Thursday morning. New Jersey State Police identified the woman as Barbara J. Johnson of Pennsauken. Police say the crash happened just before 5 a.m. on I-195 westbound at milepost 6.5. Authorities say Johnson went off the road to the right, hit several trees, and sustained fatal injuries. The crash is under investigation.
Rollover Crash Traps Motorists In Atlantic City (DEVELOPING)
A car rolled over, trapping three occupants, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The two-vehicle crash occurred before 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4 at North Indiana and Arctic avenues in Atlantic City, initial reports said. CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES. to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and...
thesunpapers.com
DiMarco announces Gloucester County will freeze spending
Gloucester County Board of Commissioners director Frank J. DiMarco will announce plans to freeze county spending for the next three years. After the adoption and tax rate cut in 2022, inflation and rising gas prices began to shock the nation. With the freezing of spending, people will see an immediate impact on county taxes for 2023.
Boil water advisory issued for parts of New Jersey
WATCHUNG, N.J. - New Jersey American Water has issued a mandatory boil water advisory for Warren Township and the Borough of Watchung until further notice. The advisory in effect as a result of a loss of water pressure from a main break. The break happened along Carrar Drive between Mountain Boulevard and Glen Eagle Drive in Watchung. For more information, CLICK HERE.
downbeach.com
Search suspended for man seen jumping off Longport bridge
LONGPORT – The U.S. Coast Guard Delaware Bay Sector suspended its search this morning for a man who reportedly jumped off the John F. Kennedy Bridge in Longport Wednesday night. The Coast Guard searched through the night and found no evidence of someone in the water along the Intracoastal Waterway.
Gloucester County K9 Finds 3 Lost Boys In Magnolia Woods: ‘The Whole Neighborhood Was Looking For Us’
MAGNOLIA, N.J. (CBS) — Two New Jersey families have a lot to be thankful for. Their grandsons went missing for a full afternoon Monday and were found miles away from home. Three young boys under the age of 10 went on a bike ride and never returned home Monday. Their bikes were found near a creek on Otter Branch Road. They were eventually found a mile away. This story does have a happy ending, but they’re in hot water with their families right now. “The whole neighborhood was looking for us,” Leo Evans said. “I mean the whole neighborhood.” This may look like a regular...
southjerseyobserver.com
Listing of Recent Area Real Estate Transactions
A feature provided exclusively by South Jersey Observer – recent commercial and residential real estate transactions for Bellmawr, Brooklawn, Gloucester City, Mt. Ephraim, and Runnemede. Bellmawr. 4/15/2022 31 Glenview Dr. $262,000. 5/20/2022 7 Adams Ave. $225,000. 5/27/2022 305 Saunders Ave. $250,000. 5/27/2022 15 Bergen Ave. $235,000. 5/31/2022 158 Union...
