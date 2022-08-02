Read on www.mysoutex.com
Related
mysoutex.com
Frank Pagel
Frank Pagel, 89, of Tivoli passed away July 25, 2022. He was born September 25, 1932 in Refugio County near Tivoli to Gus and Elenora Stanzel Pagel on the family farm that was purchased in 1907 by his grandparents, Ernst and Anna Appelt Pagel. He graduated from Austwell-Tivoli High School in 1949 at the age of 16.
Texas Has The Largest Whataburger In The World Because Why Wouldn’t We?
First I would like to start off by saying I was today years old when I realized that Whataburger isn’t just a Texas thing anymore, and I am truly distraught about that. But no matter how many orange A-frames go up in other states, Texas will always be home to the greatest burger chain in all of creation, and we'll always have that to be proud of. In fact, we're home to the biggest Whataburger location in the world.
mysoutex.com
Cross by cross: Bearing witness in the state of Texas
The Sendero Cowboy Church of Karnes County has established a visually compelling cross project that can be seen on State Highway 181 between Kenedy and Karnes City and additionally, two other sets of crosses on State Highway 123, about a mile north of Karnes City. Randy Witte of the Sendero...
Smoothie King offering a free smoothie to Corpus Christi ISD students
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With summer break ending for thousands of kids, Smoothie King wants to celebrate Corpus Christi ISD's first day of school by giving a free smoothie to students. All CCISD students will be able to receive a free 12-ounce Angel Food smoothie at two local Smoothie...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mysoutex.com
DAR to hold workshop for potential members
The Daughters of the American Revolution, Guadalupe Victoria Chapter, will sponsor a free genealogy workshop from 1 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24 at the University of Houston North, Walker Auditorium, 3007 N. Ben Wilson Street in Victoria. The purpose of the workshop is to find potential Daughters whose...
You can track two large sharks swimming near Corpus Christi
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Sharks are swimming in Texas waters, including two large adult males who have been swimming near the Corpus Christi coastline over the past two months, according to OCEARCH Tracker. A nearly 8-feet-long hammerhead shark weighing 170 pounds was last pinged swimming off the coast near...
mysoutex.com
Beeville Main Street bolsters Beeville ISD supply closet
Beeville Main Street has begun hosting its own back to school drive for the children of Beeville. This drive is primarily designed to gather clear backpacks and clear handbags for all Beeville Independent School District schools in accordance with BISD’s new clear bag policy. Beeville Main Street Director Melissa...
everythinglubbock.com
‘Got-aways,’ migrant smugglers frequently damage property far from border, Texas ranchers lament
JIM WELLS COUNTY, Texas (Border Report) — An old steel gate still holds sentimental value for cattle rancher Susan Kibbe, even though it’s been hit by during high-speed chases more times than she can count. Her late husband, Harlow, built the gate nearly 40 years ago on their...
IN THIS ARTICLE
mysoutex.com
The Port of Corpus Christi welcomes new PORT-Able Learning Lab
The Port of Corpus Christi Authority (POCCA) is bringing STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering & Mathematics) learning to area schools with a brand new portable learning facility. POCCA has partnered with Learning Undefeated Inc., a nonprofit organization that provides life-changing experiences for area students, to launch the new POCCA PORT-Able Learning...
mysoutex.com
Walk Across Texas! kicks off Monday, Sept. 5
The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service office in San Patricio County will begin their 2022 Walk Across Texas! Program Monday, Sept. 5. The Walk Across Texas! is a free online, eight-week program designed to help Texans be more active using a team-based approach. Up to eight team members are encouraged to work together towards the goal of virtually traveling across Texas. Your favorite physical activities are logged as ‘miles walked’ and contribute toward your team’s mileage total.
mysoutex.com
Aucencio “Teto” Santellana
Aucencio “Teto” Santellana passed away Monday, August 1, 2022, surrounded by his family. He was 77 years old. Teto was born on February 11, 1945, in Odem, Texas, to the late Cruz Sr. and Francisca Santellana. A farmer and a self-taught musician, he played accordion, bajo sexto, guitar and sang. He was in many bands, had his own band Los Grandes Seis and helped other musicians over the years. He also played for the church band. Upon retiring, he spent his time mowing lawns, playing music, watching his westerns, sitting on the porch smoking his cigarettes.
mysoutex.com
Milledean Kolinek Albrecht
Milledean Kolinek Albrecht, 88, of Goliad, passed peacefully from this earth, Thursday, July 28, 2022. She was born August 7th, 1933, in Kenedy, Texas to the late Marvin F., Sr. and Clara Wilma Carpenter Kolinek. She graduated from Kenedy High School. She participated in the pep squad, basketball, and tennis. Her junior year, she was voted most popular and FFA Sweetheart. Milledean’s senior year she was voted Class Favorite and Class Treasurer. After high school, she worked for Southwestern Bell Telephone Company.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
portasouthjetty.com
Lunker caught, released
Pam and Jim Pamplin of Plano and Port Aransas were fishing in the 86th Deep Sea Roundup when Pam landed this big black drum while fishing the Island Moorings Channel on Friday, July 8. They estimated the fish weighed more than 30 pounds and was about 40 inches long. The fish was too big to bring to the Roundup weigh-in […]
mysoutex.com
Local VFW to host back to school party
The local Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #9170 is preparing for a Back to School Party for the children of Beeville. The event, scheduled for Aug. 6 from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., will feature hotdogs, chips, a DJ and games. School supplies will also be handed out to the children while supplies last.
Curbs surrounded Schanen Estates Elementary School are not wheelchair accessible
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Coastal Bend Elementary School is grabbing the attention of disability rights advocates for not being ADA compliant. Schanen Estates Elementary School near Schanen Boulevard and Flynn Parkway in the city's southside is not exactly wheelchair accessible, according to officials. A City of Corpus Christi...
mysoutex.com
Bennie Evans Jr.
Bennie Evans Jr., age 58 , of Karnes City, TX passed away on August 1, 2022. He was born to Bennie Evans Sr. and Della Mae Franklin Evans on January 26, 1964. Bennie attended school in Gillette and Karnes City, TX. He was a 1983 graduate of Karnes City High School where he excelled in playing football. After high school he attended Coastal Bend College and majored in welding. Bennie was a member of the Prospect Missionary Baptist Church.
mysoutex.com
Jack Edward McDonnel Sr. and Phylisia Lois McDonnel
Jack Edward McDonnel Sr. and Phylisia Lois McDonnel: Jack Edward “Jackie” McDonnel, 83, of Victoria, passed away Monday, August 1, 2022. He was born June 25, 1939, in Woodsboro, to Thomas E. and Anna Belle McDonnel. Jack was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Elton, Billy, Martin, and Bob McDonnel, sisters Norma and Annette, and his wife of 59 years, Phylisia McDonnel. It was his wish to have a service for Phylisia and himself.
Wednesday marks 52 years since Hurricane Celia made landfall in the Coastal Bend
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Aug, 3. is a day that makes many Coastal Bend residents stop and reflect on where they were, and what they were doing as Hurricane Celia made landfall. Wednesday marks 52 years since the storm hit near Port Aransas as a category three major hurricane...
mysoutex.com
Port desalination plant permit gets contested case hearing
The Port of Corpus Christi Authority’s (POCCA) La Quinta desalination plant hit a snag when the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) granted a contested case hearing on the port’s application for a water rights permit. La Quinta channel runs from Portland to Ingleside on the Bay and is located on Corpus Christi Bay.
Striking for a jackpot: Aransas Pass bowling alley gives residents a chance to win big
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The sign outside of CM Lanes in Aransas Pass reads "Eat.Drink.Bowl" but it should also say win big. That’s because the current strike pot is sitting at over $20,000 dollars. "We started out the strike pot just talking about it," said owner Chris Coulter....
Comments / 0