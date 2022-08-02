Read on www.mysoutex.com
Related
Blitz Preview: Alice Coyotes
ALICE, Texas — 2022 might be the "Year of the Tiger" in the Chinese Zodiac, but for the Alice Coyotes is the "Year of the Transfer." The Coyotes should be a force this season, especially offensively with the Coastal Bend's top quarterback Cutter Stewart transferring in from Orange Grove. The senior Stewart has already passed for over 8,000 yards so far in his high school career and is Texas's active leader.
mysoutex.com
Niemann wins flight at Dauphin Street Vault
Layton Niemann’s first trip to the Dauphin Street Vault in Mobile, Alabama, was a memorable one. The Woodsboro High School sophomore cleared 13 feet to win his flight at the event on July 16 that was held on Dauphin Street in downtown Mobile. “It was fun. It was an...
Striking for a jackpot: Aransas Pass bowling alley gives residents a chance to win big
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The sign outside of CM Lanes in Aransas Pass reads "Eat.Drink.Bowl" but it should also say win big. That’s because the current strike pot is sitting at over $20,000 dollars. "We started out the strike pot just talking about it," said owner Chris Coulter....
mysoutex.com
Aucencio “Teto” Santellana
Aucencio “Teto” Santellana passed away Monday, August 1, 2022, surrounded by his family. He was 77 years old. Teto was born on February 11, 1945, in Odem, Texas, to the late Cruz Sr. and Francisca Santellana. A farmer and a self-taught musician, he played accordion, bajo sexto, guitar and sang. He was in many bands, had his own band Los Grandes Seis and helped other musicians over the years. He also played for the church band. Upon retiring, he spent his time mowing lawns, playing music, watching his westerns, sitting on the porch smoking his cigarettes.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mysoutex.com
Jack Edward McDonnel Sr. and Phylisia Lois McDonnel
Jack Edward McDonnel Sr. and Phylisia Lois McDonnel: Jack Edward “Jackie” McDonnel, 83, of Victoria, passed away Monday, August 1, 2022. He was born June 25, 1939, in Woodsboro, to Thomas E. and Anna Belle McDonnel. Jack was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Elton, Billy, Martin, and Bob McDonnel, sisters Norma and Annette, and his wife of 59 years, Phylisia McDonnel. It was his wish to have a service for Phylisia and himself.
mysoutex.com
Bennie Evans Jr.
Bennie Evans Jr., age 58 , of Karnes City, TX passed away on August 1, 2022. He was born to Bennie Evans Sr. and Della Mae Franklin Evans on January 26, 1964. Bennie attended school in Gillette and Karnes City, TX. He was a 1983 graduate of Karnes City High School where he excelled in playing football. After high school he attended Coastal Bend College and majored in welding. Bennie was a member of the Prospect Missionary Baptist Church.
portasouthjetty.com
Lunker caught, released
Pam and Jim Pamplin of Plano and Port Aransas were fishing in the 86th Deep Sea Roundup when Pam landed this big black drum while fishing the Island Moorings Channel on Friday, July 8. They estimated the fish weighed more than 30 pounds and was about 40 inches long. The fish was too big to bring to the Roundup weigh-in […]
mysoutex.com
Walk Across Texas! kicks off Monday, Sept. 5
The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service office in San Patricio County will begin their 2022 Walk Across Texas! Program Monday, Sept. 5. The Walk Across Texas! is a free online, eight-week program designed to help Texans be more active using a team-based approach. Up to eight team members are encouraged to work together towards the goal of virtually traveling across Texas. Your favorite physical activities are logged as ‘miles walked’ and contribute toward your team’s mileage total.
IN THIS ARTICLE
$25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in South Texas
Another day another win from the Texas Lottery for someone in the Lone Star State.
mysoutex.com
Local VFW to host back to school party
The local Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #9170 is preparing for a Back to School Party for the children of Beeville. The event, scheduled for Aug. 6 from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., will feature hotdogs, chips, a DJ and games. School supplies will also be handed out to the children while supplies last.
mysoutex.com
Genoveva Rosales Garza
Genoveva Rosales Garza, 69, of Skidmore, Texas, passed away July 24, 2022, surrounded by her loved ones. Genoveva “Eva” was born on May 16, 1953, to Valentine and Josefa Rosales, in Corpus Christi, Texas. She graduated from Roy Miller High School in 1973 and in 1986, attended Coastal Bend College LVN Program, where she became a geriatric nurse for over 27 years. She worked 17 years at Refugio Manor, and 10 years at Sinton Manor. She took pride in being the best nurse in South Texas.
mysoutex.com
Milledean Kolinek Albrecht
Milledean Kolinek Albrecht, 88, of Goliad, passed peacefully from this earth, Thursday, July 28, 2022. She was born August 7th, 1933, in Kenedy, Texas to the late Marvin F., Sr. and Clara Wilma Carpenter Kolinek. She graduated from Kenedy High School. She participated in the pep squad, basketball, and tennis. Her junior year, she was voted most popular and FFA Sweetheart. Milledean’s senior year she was voted Class Favorite and Class Treasurer. After high school, she worked for Southwestern Bell Telephone Company.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mysoutex.com
Cross by cross: Bearing witness in the state of Texas
The Sendero Cowboy Church of Karnes County has established a visually compelling cross project that can be seen on State Highway 181 between Kenedy and Karnes City and additionally, two other sets of crosses on State Highway 123, about a mile north of Karnes City. Randy Witte of the Sendero...
No Way! Are You Telling Me There Is A Two-Story Whataburger In Texas?
Why didn't I know about this and why haven't I been to it? Yep, there is a two-story Whataburger in Texas! My mind is blown! And, now I have to plan a road trip to it. Apparently, it's been there for a grip. And, you either knew about it for the longest time or like me, didn't know about it! Either way, if you have never been to it, let's scope it out!
You can track two large sharks swimming near Corpus Christi
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Sharks are swimming in Texas waters, including two large adult males who have been swimming near the Corpus Christi coastline over the past two months, according to OCEARCH Tracker. A nearly 8-feet-long hammerhead shark weighing 170 pounds was last pinged swimming off the coast near...
Smoothie King offering a free smoothie to Corpus Christi ISD students
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With summer break ending for thousands of kids, Smoothie King wants to celebrate Corpus Christi ISD's first day of school by giving a free smoothie to students. All CCISD students will be able to receive a free 12-ounce Angel Food smoothie at two local Smoothie...
mysoutex.com
Area students recognized for achievement at UHV
The University of Houston-Victoria has released the names of undergraduate students who made its spring 2022 President’s and Deans’ lists. The President’s List honors undergraduates who earn a 4.0 grade-point average on all work completed during the spring semester. Among the area students named to the President’s...
San Antonio Current
Smoke BBQ + Skybar expands again, adds San Antonio River Walk and Corpus Christi locations
San Antonio restauranteur Adrian Martinez is once again expanding his Smoke BBQ + Skybar brand. Martinez told the Current that his food-and-nightlife venture has taken over the River Walk space at 212 College St. formerly occupied by island-focused Acapulco Sam’s. Additionally, it's begun operating a Corpus Christi beachfront property.
tmpresale.com
Gabriel Iglesias in Corpus Christi, TX Oct 06, 2022 – pre-sale password
A Gabriel Iglesias presale password is available below! This is a great chance for you to order tickets for Gabriel Iglesias before the public!. This just might be your only opportunity ever to see Gabriel Iglesias live in Corpus Christi, TX. Gabriel Iglesias concert information:. Onsale to General Public. Start:...
Wednesday marks 52 years since Hurricane Celia made landfall in the Coastal Bend
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Aug, 3. is a day that makes many Coastal Bend residents stop and reflect on where they were, and what they were doing as Hurricane Celia made landfall. Wednesday marks 52 years since the storm hit near Port Aransas as a category three major hurricane...
Comments / 0