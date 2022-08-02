ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkshire County, MA

Alert! Berkshire County Residents Are Not Immune To QR Code Scams

By Tom Conklin
WSBS
WSBS
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on wsbs.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
County
Berkshire County, MA
State
Vermont State
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Berkshire County, MA
Crime & Safety
westernmassnews.com

Chicopee service center seeing increase of vehicles with watered down gas

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A local auto shop in Chicopee is on high alert after discovering watered down gas in some vehicles brought in for service. Kevin Wright, the owner of KLM Auto Repair in Chicopee, told Western Mass News that his shop has seen an increase in vehicles come in with water in gas.
CHICOPEE, MA
WSBS

Hey Massachusetts! What’s the Deal With These Baby Hot Dogs?

Hot dogs definitely have their place in the history of food. If you go to any sort of concession stand at an event, it is one of the first foods that you expect to be on the menu. There have been hot dog companies that have had commercial ads with parents taking their kids to sporting events and bonding over a hot dog while sitting in the stands. But never until I've come to Massachusetts, have I seen something known as a 'Baby Hot Dog' being served as a main dish at a restaurant. So Massachusetts, what's the deal with these baby hot dogs?
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Qr Codes#Phishing Scams#English#Wikipedia Mobile
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
iBerkshires.com

Adams Planners Approve Recreational Marijuana Store

ADAMS, Mass. — The Planning Board approved the town's first recreational cannabis retail operation on Monday. The unanimous vote allows Kerry Raheb of Indica LLC to take the next step in the process to open at 127 Columbia St., site of the former Towne House restaurant. He anticipates opening this fall.
FUN 107

LOOK: Nearly $2.3 Million Pittsfield Home Looks Like the ‘Clue’ House

Remember the movie 'Clue'? It had that mansion you pulled up to in the beginning and you just knew something good was going to happen in it when you first saw it. Of course you did, because it was enormous. This Pittsfield mansion looks similar on approach and you know plenty of awesome stuff is happening almost everywhere in this gigantic place!
PITTSFIELD, MA
WSBS

It Will Soon Be Illegal to Dispose of These 3 Items in Massachusetts

If you ever do any spring or fall cleaning you know that there are some big items that you just can't toss in the regular trash. Luckily, many towns and cities throughout Berkshire County have bulky waste collections. Working in the southern Berkshires, I regularly receive the bulky waste schedules for some of our local towns. It's a convenient way to dispose of those items like couches, mattresses, box springs, rugs, carpeting, windows, door frames, etc. You typically can check your town or city's website for when the next bulky waste collection will be taking place.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

Berkshire Residents: I Share With You My Biggest Pet Peeve

Let's face it: We all have something that pretty much annoys us in this "so-called 21st century" One thing I noticed is we have become more aloof as individuals just don't communicate on a one-on-one basis just like in the good ol' days. For example, instead of picking up the phone to chat, we are texting, e-mailing and leaving messages to one another. But there is another sidebar that irks me in more ways than one.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
franklincountynow.com

Dakin Admits 70 Kittens From Franklin County Home

(Franklin County, MA) The Dakin Humane Society in Springfield admitted over 70 kittens and young cats from a Franklin County home. The Franklin County resident set out to help local stray cats, but became overwhelmed as the 10 cats unneutered began producing multiple litters bringing up the population to over 70 cats and kittens in a year.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MA
WSBS

Freon Leak Leads To Temporary Closure Of Pittsfield, MA Walmart

A listener of Live 95.9 shared Walmart's Facebook post, however... Soon after we started talking about it, listeners were texting us that the Pittsfield Fire Department was on scene along with the Hazmat team. We still didn't know why, however. I had a chance to speak with Pittsfield Fire Deputy...
PITTSFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Mass. State Police locate missing Palmer woman

PALMER, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Massachusetts State Police have found a Palmer woman after they issued a Silver Alert for her Tuesday evening. Police said that they have located 73-year-old Rae Banigan of Palmer and that she is safe. Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.
PALMER, MA
WSBS

WSBS

Pittsfield, MA
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WSBS 860AM, 94.1FM, is Your Hometown Station delivering the latest local news, information and features for the Berkshires. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wsbs.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy