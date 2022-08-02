Alert! Berkshire County Residents Are Not Immune To QR Code Scams

Read on wsbs.com
Can You Conduct Your Own Home Funeral in the State of Massachusetts?
Not to sound morbid but I'm interested in Massachusetts funeral and burial laws. I'm not sure why I have this fascination. It could be because my father passed away when I was 13 or maybe because I'm a big fan of horror movies. Whatever the reason, I must have been a funeral director or an undertaker in another life.
Local Walgreens pharmacies dealing with staffing issues
Several local Walgreens locations have closed their pharmacies or reduced pharmacy hours. Locations in Chicopee, Holyoke, Easthampton and Westfield have all been affected.
Despite Oppressive Heat, This Western MA City Won’t Allow Your Dog Here
Just two weeks after a brutal heat wave swept over the majority of the east coast, temperatures across Massachusetts are back into the mid-90s today with heat indexes climbing to over 100 degrees in some western parts of the state. Massachusetts residents are doing their best to beat the heat,...
Alert! This Armed & Dangerous Man Could Be Here In Massachusetts
This man, who New Hampshire Police say is armed and dangerous, is on the loose and very well could be in Massachusetts... and that means, he could potentially be here in Berkshire County!. According to a press release issued Tuesday morning Police in Brentwood, New Hampshire are searching for and...
westernmassnews.com
Chicopee service center seeing increase of vehicles with watered down gas
CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A local auto shop in Chicopee is on high alert after discovering watered down gas in some vehicles brought in for service. Kevin Wright, the owner of KLM Auto Repair in Chicopee, told Western Mass News that his shop has seen an increase in vehicles come in with water in gas.
Cigarette lights clothes on fire outside Hudson home
At about 3 p.m. on Thursday, City of Hudson firefighters were called to an odor of something burning outside of a house. Turns out, a pile of clothes had been lit on fire by a cigarette.
Hey Massachusetts! What’s the Deal With These Baby Hot Dogs?
Hot dogs definitely have their place in the history of food. If you go to any sort of concession stand at an event, it is one of the first foods that you expect to be on the menu. There have been hot dog companies that have had commercial ads with parents taking their kids to sporting events and bonding over a hot dog while sitting in the stands. But never until I've come to Massachusetts, have I seen something known as a 'Baby Hot Dog' being served as a main dish at a restaurant. So Massachusetts, what's the deal with these baby hot dogs?
westernmassnews.com
Travel experts explain why fatal crashes are on the rise in western Mass.
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - There have been five deadly accidents in just five days across western Massachusetts, killing a total of seven people. Western Mass News took those alarming numbers to the experts to learn more about this recent uptick. Although there is no common cause for all five of...
Businesses preparing for Massachusetts’ Sales Tax Holiday
The state's sales tax holiday weekend is set to commence in just under two weeks, on August 13th and 14th.
WNYT
Boil water order in effect for Columbia County community
A boil water order is in effect for the town of Stockport in Columbia County. This comes after repairs were made to a water main break. Water testing needs to be done before the order can be lifted. NewsChannel 13 will let you know when that happens.
Florence residents upset over possible marijuana dispensary location
A debate is underway about whether or not a marijuana dispensary should go in Florence. Pizza Factory will be closing by the end of this year but in it's place could go a marijuana shop and some are not happy about it.
westernmassnews.com
West Springfield residents concerned over Bird scooters left around town
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The town of West Springfield has piloted a new electric scooter program with the company Bird, but some residents are raising questions after seeing abandoned scooters around the area and they want to know what rules are in place. West Springfield Mayor William Reichelt told...
iBerkshires.com
Adams Planners Approve Recreational Marijuana Store
ADAMS, Mass. — The Planning Board approved the town's first recreational cannabis retail operation on Monday. The unanimous vote allows Kerry Raheb of Indica LLC to take the next step in the process to open at 127 Columbia St., site of the former Towne House restaurant. He anticipates opening this fall.
LOOK: Nearly $2.3 Million Pittsfield Home Looks Like the ‘Clue’ House
Remember the movie 'Clue'? It had that mansion you pulled up to in the beginning and you just knew something good was going to happen in it when you first saw it. Of course you did, because it was enormous. This Pittsfield mansion looks similar on approach and you know plenty of awesome stuff is happening almost everywhere in this gigantic place!
It Will Soon Be Illegal to Dispose of These 3 Items in Massachusetts
If you ever do any spring or fall cleaning you know that there are some big items that you just can't toss in the regular trash. Luckily, many towns and cities throughout Berkshire County have bulky waste collections. Working in the southern Berkshires, I regularly receive the bulky waste schedules for some of our local towns. It's a convenient way to dispose of those items like couches, mattresses, box springs, rugs, carpeting, windows, door frames, etc. You typically can check your town or city's website for when the next bulky waste collection will be taking place.
How the drought is affecting local rivers and waterways
Our very dry weather continues and according to the state's current drought status, most of Western Massachusetts is experiencing both critical and significant drought conditions.
Berkshire Residents: I Share With You My Biggest Pet Peeve
Let's face it: We all have something that pretty much annoys us in this "so-called 21st century" One thing I noticed is we have become more aloof as individuals just don't communicate on a one-on-one basis just like in the good ol' days. For example, instead of picking up the phone to chat, we are texting, e-mailing and leaving messages to one another. But there is another sidebar that irks me in more ways than one.
franklincountynow.com
Dakin Admits 70 Kittens From Franklin County Home
(Franklin County, MA) The Dakin Humane Society in Springfield admitted over 70 kittens and young cats from a Franklin County home. The Franklin County resident set out to help local stray cats, but became overwhelmed as the 10 cats unneutered began producing multiple litters bringing up the population to over 70 cats and kittens in a year.
Freon Leak Leads To Temporary Closure Of Pittsfield, MA Walmart
A listener of Live 95.9 shared Walmart's Facebook post, however... Soon after we started talking about it, listeners were texting us that the Pittsfield Fire Department was on scene along with the Hazmat team. We still didn't know why, however. I had a chance to speak with Pittsfield Fire Deputy...
westernmassnews.com
Mass. State Police locate missing Palmer woman
PALMER, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Massachusetts State Police have found a Palmer woman after they issued a Silver Alert for her Tuesday evening. Police said that they have located 73-year-old Rae Banigan of Palmer and that she is safe. Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.
